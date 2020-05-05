DAWN.COM

Britain outpaces Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

ReutersMay 05, 2020

A general view of ambulances and staff outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in London, Britain. — Reuters
Britain has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from coronavirus in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths, figures released on Tuesday showed.

The high death toll could increase political pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who waited longer than other European leaders to order a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus in March.

Weekly figures from Britain’s national statistics office added more than 7,000 deaths in England and Wales, raising the total for the United Kingdom to 32,313.

The figure is one of several methods for calculating deaths and difficult to compare with other countries, but it offers the clearest sign yet that Britain could emerge as the worst-hit country in Europe, despite being hit later than other countries.

Opposition parties have raised questions about Johnson’s initial decision to delay a lockdown at a time when hospitals in Italy were already being overrun.

Read: UK PM Johnson listened to his scientists about coronavirus, but they were slow to sound the alarm

They also say his government was too slow to introduce mass testing and provide enough protective equipment to hospitals.

The true figure for deaths from coronavirus may be even higher. The Office of National Statistics said 33,593 more people had died than average up to April 24 in England and Wales, compared to 27,365 cases in which coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificates.

Milan
May 05, 2020 06:07pm
Because Britishers are cramming in tube rail without any distance, many elderly died in caretaker homes, where there are no doctors & nurses.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 05, 2020 06:08pm
They are running out of medical supplies, specially PPE, Masks, gloves.
Recommend 0
yo bidz
May 05, 2020 07:29pm
@Milan, Just to let everyone know, in Britian thay also added the very elderly who died in care homes. Spain and Italy have not. It's quite a complicated process and takes time to account care home deaths, unlike the National Health.Once these adjustments are made, figures will be higher for some European countries..
Recommend 0
T. M. Reddy
May 05, 2020 08:38pm
He used the strategy of “better late than others”
Recommend 0

