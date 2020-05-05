DAWN.COM

India's Delhi imposes 70pc 'corona tax' on alcohol to deter large crowds

ReutersMay 05, 2020

A police officer tries to control the crowds outside a wine store during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India on Monday. — Reuters
Officials in India’s capital imposed a special tax of 70 per cent on retail liquor purchases from Tuesday, to deter large gatherings at stores as authorities ease a six-week lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Taxes on alcohol are a key contributor to the revenue of many of India’s 36 states and federal territories, most of which are running short of funds because of the lengthy disruption in economic activity caused by the virus.

Police baton-charged hundreds of people who had flocked to liquor shops when they opened on Monday for the first time in a relaxation of the world’s biggest lockdown, which is set to run until May 17.

The Delhi state government announced the “special corona fee” in a public notice late on Monday.

“It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops in Delhi,” said Arvind Kejriwal, the state’s chief minister.

“If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there,” he added.

Read: Chaos outside liquor stores as India eases virus lockdown

Other states, such as southern Andhra Pradesh, where people also violated social distancing measures to queue up in their hundreds for alcohol, also hiked prices.

The increases come as India reported 3,900 new infections on Tuesday for its highest single day rise, taking the tally to 46,432. The death toll stood at 1,568, the health ministry said.

Health experts said the daily increase shows India remains at risk despite a severe lockdown that has confined its population of 1.3 billion to their homes since late March, with all public transport halted and economic activity nearly frozen.

“The curve has not shown a downward trend. That is cause for concern,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, director of New Delhi’s premier All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

India’s average daily increase in cases has been 6.1 over the past week, behind Russia and Brazil but higher than Britain, the United States and Italy.

The biggest spikes were recorded in the western states of Maharashtra, home to India’s commercial capital of Mumbai, and Gujarat as well as Delhi. These densely populated urban centres drive India’s economy, powered by armies of migrant workers.

Government officials said the lockdown had helped avert a surge of infections that could have overwhelmed medical services, however.

Now cases are doubling every 12 days, up from 3.4 days when the lockdown began, said Lav Agarwal, a joint secretary in the health ministry.

“Lockdown and containment are yielding results, the challenge is now to improve on the doubling rate,” he added.

Fastrack
May 05, 2020 01:36pm
Run India with liquor money. Clueless government.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 05, 2020 01:49pm
It was expected,indeed.
Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
May 05, 2020 01:52pm
India zone funda will be failed act. They need strict lockdown else they will see worst death like in USA
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
May 05, 2020 01:52pm
Final conclusion: we Indians come here to embarrass ourselves.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
May 05, 2020 02:05pm
Good idea , make revenue from social ills.
Recommend 0
Random Indian
May 05, 2020 02:12pm
This move is very unsecular. All religions but one are being unfairly targeted by government for raising revenues; which will be mostly used to pay for treatment of people from one religion which forbids consumption of alcohol.
Recommend 0
Uttam R
May 05, 2020 02:31pm
New Delhi has to earn tax.
Recommend 0
Ijaz
May 05, 2020 02:40pm
Good move by Indian government
Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 05, 2020 02:42pm
Fix your home first than peek into neighbor.
Recommend 0
Manoj
May 05, 2020 02:48pm
@Sheraz Ali, Agree
Recommend 0
Idris
May 05, 2020 02:58pm
Super
Recommend 0
A Shah
May 05, 2020 03:18pm
Please remember a prayer for Dr Furquan! Badly let down by country that he served.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 05, 2020 03:19pm
Good to tax alcohol. Also impose tax on those who can afford the alcohol but not the face mask, as in picture above.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 05, 2020 03:19pm
Dont know why, getting flashback of Ali Amin Gandapur and honey bottles!
Recommend 0
Jawab do
May 05, 2020 03:28pm
Won't deter customers one bit. Opportunistic delhi government is only capitalizing on opportunity to make more money. Even 150% tax won't stop single customer.
Recommend 0
A shah
May 05, 2020 03:34pm
Indians have a lot of money and they will go shopping like crazy when this is over. The country is a shining star
Recommend 0
ajay
May 05, 2020 03:40pm
Alchohol having some good effects on depressed people during lockdown
Recommend 0
Nikhil
May 05, 2020 04:05pm
This shows everyone in not poor as shown in media, Also their is enough food at their home.
Recommend 0
DR. Rob
May 05, 2020 04:09pm
Great way to get money out for people wanted to buy non essential item.
Recommend 0
Abrol
May 05, 2020 04:21pm
@Sheraz Ali, With India's population exceeding 1350 million, we need serious pruning of our population to reduce stress on natural resources. Covid-19, despite its deadly reputation, is still not lethal enough to decongest India.
Recommend 0
Abbasi
May 05, 2020 04:55pm
Do they think this is the antidot for the pandemic?
Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
May 05, 2020 05:18pm
@Rajesh, do you speak to your neighbors?
Recommend 0
Vijay
May 05, 2020 05:41pm
No problem about price, people are happy to buy because for some people it is their daily medication !
Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
May 05, 2020 05:49pm
Only difference is here people buy from shops, other countries they hide it and drink! When caught it turns into honey
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 05, 2020 05:51pm
there country there way
Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 05, 2020 06:10pm
@Abbasi, they think it helps them to forget covid-19
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 05, 2020 06:35pm
@Thomas, Here it is same, high alcohol tax in europe
Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
May 05, 2020 06:38pm
Not a bad idea
Recommend 0
ajay
May 05, 2020 06:38pm
@Fastrack, like your government was thinking of selling drugs and make money?
Recommend 0
Karachite
May 05, 2020 06:40pm
@Fastrack, Run govt. taking loan.
Recommend 0
Saeeds
May 05, 2020 06:48pm
@Fastrack, In Every developed Country alcoholic drinks Contributing huge in there economy.
Recommend 0
Shaun
May 05, 2020 06:58pm
Good move.Keep everyone happy.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 05, 2020 08:30pm
@Chris Dann, which country in EU?
Recommend 0

