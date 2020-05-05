DAWN.COM

Entire occupied Kashmir valley, 3 Jammu districts declared coronavirus hotspots

Anadolu Agency | Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated May 05, 2020

All ten districts in India-occupied Kashmir and three districts in occupied Jammu region have been declared as coronavirus red zones by the administration. — AP/File
The administration in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has decided to treat the entire Kashmir region as well as three districts in Jammu as red zones, or hotspots, to effectively combat coronvirus infections, it emerged on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian health ministry had classified only four districts — Srinagar, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Shopian as red zones.

But regional Divisional Commissioner Pandurang Pole told Anadolu Agency that given the spike in the number of cases, there were red zones in every district and infections were not showing any downward trend.

“At this point in time we cannot afford to lower our guard. All the 10 districts of the region will be treated as red zones until further orders,” the official said.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, districts can be classified into red or orange zones based on their coronavirus situation.

The administration in its order declared the districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua as red zones, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, and Rajouri as orange zones while Doda, Kishtwar, and Poonch were declared as green zones. All the ten districts of the Kashmir region, however, were declared red zones.

India has extended its lockdown until May 17 but lifted some restrictions.

According to NDTV, guidelines issued by the country's health ministry have permitted intra-district movement in orange zones while delivery services for essential items have also been allowed to resume. Offices are also allowed to resume work but with a limitation of 30 per cent of original work force.

The restrictions in green zones have been eased further with all shops except those prohibited by the union territory allowed to reopen.

Read: Chaos outside liquor stores as India eases virus lockdown

Indian media reports suggest the region has 726 virus cases and eight deaths so far.

Internet curbs hampering Covid-19 response

Meanwhile, long-running curbs on the internet have prevented those living in the Indian occupied region from accessing information about the coronavirus.

The scenic valley has been tense since New Delhi stripped it of autonomy and statehood in August last year.

Authorities detained thousands and introduced one of the world’s longest-running internet shutdowns, only restoring limited 2G mobile internet service in January.

Dr Suhail Naik, president of the main doctors’ association in India-occupied Kashmir, said education drives seen elsewhere in India about the symptoms of the virus are impossible to run in the region.

“We want to educate people through videos, which is not possible at 2G speed. We are handicapped in the absence of high-speed internet,” he said.

Read: India’s internet curbs in held Kashmir hamper coronavirus fight

In a letter to officials, human rights group the Internet Freedom Foundation said internet speeds in Kashmir were “woefully insufficient” to spread the message around combating the coronavirus threat.

In March, Pakistan had called on India to lift the communication blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir and ensure supplies of essential commodities in the valley to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate the suffering of Kashmiris.

The Indian government had on August 5, 2019 repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. It also divided up occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories; one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. The bifurcation of the territory came into effect on October 31 last year.

A strict lockdown and communications blackout has been in place in occupied Kashmir since August last year, with reports suggesting limited mobile data services and internet were temporarily restored in the region in January.

RAja Raman
May 05, 2020 12:50pm
Situation is still bad in "freed" Bangladesh.
Recommend 0
FN
May 05, 2020 01:24pm
Where is Imran Khan who gave false hope to Kashmiris?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 05, 2020 01:48pm
Kashmiris are suffering from the world’s longest-running internet shutdowns and lock-down!
Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 05, 2020 02:15pm
What can pakistan do now?
Recommend 0
Aslam Farooqui
May 05, 2020 02:37pm
@bhaRAT©, Be safe in your rich country.
Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 05, 2020 02:38pm
@bhaRAT©, Pakistan is heaven on earth.
Recommend 0
A. ALI
May 05, 2020 07:40pm
What's visionary modi and his policies...
Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
May 05, 2020 09:49pm
They are isolated from world curfew + how come Kashmiri brother & sister became covid 19 positive ? They are lockdown since August
Recommend 0
NK
May 05, 2020 10:20pm
How did acquired it when there is a lockdown?
Recommend 0
Love
May 05, 2020 10:42pm
Pakistan has a Solution??
Recommend 0
peeti
May 05, 2020 11:27pm
@Syed Ahmed , came across the border.
Recommend 0
peeti
May 05, 2020 11:29pm
@NK, By doing this lockdown Modi is keeping Kashmiris safe from " VIRUS ".
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 05, 2020 11:58pm
What else is called adding insult to injury?
Recommend 0
Omer Malik
May 06, 2020 02:22am
India just looking for excuses, still they have the audacity to call Kashmiris their people.
Recommend 0
Javed
May 06, 2020 04:08am
Anything and everything india does in occupied Kashmir is suspect.
Recommend 0
Vijay
May 06, 2020 07:37am
If these guys knew any hegene this would not happen.
Recommend 0
Vijay
May 06, 2020 07:37am
@bhaRAT©, So?
Recommend 0

