PM Imran calls for bigger Covid-19 bailout package by rich economies

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 05, 2020

Discusses situation with Ethiopian counterpart. — PM's Instagram/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called for a bigger financial bailout package by rich economies for developing countries to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a telephonic conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Mr Khan said: “Global recession is imminent, … developing countries would need a combination of additional measures to meet urgent financial requirements, sustain growth, strengthen fragile health systems as well as to save lives and provide social protection to those below the poverty line.”

The prime minister’s telephone call was part of his diplomatic outreach for convening a group of interested countries at the United Nations to commence consultations for proposing a comprehensive solution to the debt challenges of developing countries against the backdrop of Covid-19.

Discusses situation with Ethiopian counterpart

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of working together, along with the UN Secretary General and other stakeholders, to evolve a comprehensive plan on debt relief issues,” PM Office said in a statement.

The two prime ministers also discussed bilateral relations. Mr Khan called for further deepening of cooperation including enhanced political and diplomatic linkages and increased mutual trade.

“In the context of Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa’ policy, the prime minister emphasised the importance of closer bilateral ties with Ethiopia,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated his felicitations to Prime Minister Abiy on winning the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and invited him to visit Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2020

Comments (2)

Dlip
May 05, 2020 10:29am
Yes. Ask for bigger packages. Now bigger packages will only make poor countries survive.
Simran
May 05, 2020 10:57am
Another program launch.
