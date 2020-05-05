DAWN.COM

New US diplomat for South Asia designated

Anwar IqbalUpdated May 05, 2020

Deputy Assistant Secretary Thomas L. Vajda to take charge after May 22. — AFP
WASHINGTON: Deputy Assistant Secretary Thomas L. Vajda will look after South Asian affairs at the US State Department when current chief diplomat for the region, Alice G. Wells, retires on May 22, the department confirmed on Monday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the change in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, saying: “I will miss Alice’s wise counsel and dedicated efforts to build relationships and address challenges across South and Central Asia.”

“I personally came to admire Ambassador Wells’ dedication to our team’s mission and her dogged pursuit of American excellence. We commend her service and wish her the best,” he wrote.

In a message to Dawn, the State Department confirmed that Ms Wells would retire on May 22 and Mr Vajda “will serve as the South and Central Asian Bureau’s senior bureau official on an interim basis.”

“In her current role, Ambassador Wells has been instrumental in strengthening diplomatic and economic relationships across the region and navigating challenging international crises,” the department added.

Ms Wells, a career diplomat, has served as an acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia for most of the period of Trump administration. During her 31-year association with the State Department, Ms Wells also served as a political officer at the US embassies in both New Delhi and Islamabad.

Mr Vajda’s résumé, posted on the State Department’s website, shows that he was the US Consul General in Mumbai from 2014 to 2017 but he never served in Pakistan.

As deputy assistant secretary for South Asia, Mr Vajda oversees US policy towards India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan. His duties do not include Pakistan.

Ms Wells, however, remained engaged with Pakistan earlier in her career and also as the chief US diplomat for South Asia. In a tweet on the World Press Freedom Day, Ms Wells remembered slain US journalist Daniel Pearl and also noted Pakistan’s decision to seek a guilty verdict against his killers.

“We appreciate the government of Pakistan’s April 22 appeal to reinstate guilty verdicts against Daniel’s murderers, now buttressed by the filing of the Pearl family’s appeal before the Supreme Court,” she wrote.

US President Donald Trump called for a close relationship with India soon after his election in 2016 and bonded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including on a visit to the country in Feb­ruary. His relations with Pak­istan also improved markedly after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Wash­ington in July last year. The ties strengthened further after Pakistan helped the Trump administration negotiate a deal with the Taliban.

Mr Trump reiterated his desire to stay engaged with Pakistan in a telephone conversation with Mr Khan late last month. Yet, he never strengthened the South Asian bureau at the State Department.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2020

Comments (9)

Jalal Jawad
May 05, 2020 08:42am
Trump also has a great relationship with North Korea but on ground realities it has no effect . The limited interest in Pakistan was tied to the Taliban deal and that too is now over . In future keeping us out of a fatf black list will be treated as a favor .
Zak
May 05, 2020 08:45am
No one can break Pakistan China friendship
Bin Tian
May 05, 2020 09:05am
Not a big Fan of Tom, he likes india.
Mansur Ul Haque
May 05, 2020 09:05am
Welcome sir. You have Afgan issue, Kashmir issue and alot of other issues waiting for your attention. Awaiting to see if you can make progress on any issues or you will leave just like your predecessor. Make your appointment memorable and do something worthwhile for your country and rest of the world so we can remember you.
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
May 05, 2020 09:10am
This means, no immediate change in US policy towards Pakistan, but there will be a difference. Compared to Alice Wells, Thomas Vajda is an old India hand who has spent a lot of time in the S. Asia region. You can very well imagine what that means.
Zak
May 05, 2020 09:15am
Pakistan is more important then this group. 'As deputy assistant secretary for South Asia, Mr Vajda oversees US policy towards India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan. His duties do not include Pakistan.'
Zak
May 05, 2020 09:16am
@Zak, 'No one can break Pakistan China friendship' Absolutely correct.
Zak
May 05, 2020 09:17am
Pakistan is far more important then this group. 'As deputy assistant secretary for South Asia, Mr Vajda oversees US policy towards India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan. His duties do not include Pakistan.'
M. Emad
May 05, 2020 09:19am
. . . he was the US Consul General in Mumbai from 2014 to 2017 but he never served in Pakistan. . . .
