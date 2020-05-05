DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 05, 2020

Indian police clash with workers

ReutersUpdated May 05, 2020

Email

Surat (India): Gujarat police detain workers from other Indian regions during a protest on Monday. The workers were calling upon the authorities to make arrangements for their return to their homes during nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against Covid-19.—AFP
Surat (India): Gujarat police detain workers from other Indian regions during a protest on Monday. The workers were calling upon the authorities to make arrangements for their return to their homes during nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against Covid-19.—AFP

AHMEDABAD: Indian police fired tear gas at a crowd of protesting migrant workers in Gujarat and launched baton charges against hundreds of people queuing at liquor stores in New Delhi, even as the first steps were being taken to relax a coronavirus lockdown.

The world’s largest lockdown, in force since March 25, is slowly being eased in some areas with fewer infections, although it will stay in place at least until May 17, the government said last week.

Although officials say rigid restrictions on work and travel are key to beating the virus, the shutdown has endangered the economic survival of many, including an estimated 140 million migrant labourers banned from going home.

About 1,000 stranded workers seeking help to return to homes in states across India gathered on the outskirts of Gujarat’s city of Surat and threw stones at police who ordered them to disperse, an official said.

“We have detained 80 people so far and are in the process of identifying more,” Surat’s police chief A.M. Muniya told reporters.

ANI shared a video showing police firing tear gas into a large group of men standing inside a lane lined with shuttered shops. Local television showed images of police entering buildings and homes in the area and detaining people.

In New Delhi, where some offices resumed work on Monday with fewer staff and traffic trickled into the streets, a police official said officers were forced to act after unruly crowds gathered outside liquor stores.

India has so far tallied more than 42,800 cases and 1,300 deaths in a steady rise, and some experts fear that the true figures may be higher in a country of 1.3 billion people where many people have only limited access to health care.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 05, 2020 08:45am
Modi has lost the plot. Completely.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 05, 2020 08:47am
There is a reason Indian government suddenly started speaking against Pakistan. To hide its failure. Old tactic.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 05, 2020 08:48am
Everything is downhill in India today. What a trainwreck this government. Missing Dr MMS.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 05, 2020

Lockdown answers

THE government is mulling a relaxation of lockdown restrictions as it is confronted with alarming repercussions....
India’s belligerence
Updated May 05, 2020

India’s belligerence

New Delhi has been using the ruse of ‘terror launch pads’ to step up LoC violations.
May 05, 2020

PCB’s online initiative

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent move to arrange online lectures by eight legendary cricketers for the benefit...
Updated May 04, 2020

Risk to medics

Coronavirus infections among hospital staff in the country have risen at an alarming rate.
May 04, 2020

HRCP report

FOR far too many, life is a series of insurmountable challenges that prevent a full realisation of individual...
May 04, 2020

PIA: living in denial

THE PIA management’s decision to annul working agreements with various employees’ associations may have been...