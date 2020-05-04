DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 04, 2020

US diplomat Alice Wells retires as Trump leadership void on South Asia persists

AFPUpdated May 04, 2020

Email

Chief US diplomat for South Asian affairs Alice Wells. — AP/File
Chief US diplomat for South Asian affairs Alice Wells. — AP/File

The acting top US diplomat for South Asia announced her retirement on Sunday, as President Donald Trump looks increasingly likely to go a full term without a Senate-confirmed State Department official focused on the subcontinent.

Alice Wells, a career diplomat who has served as acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia for most of the Trump administration, will retire on May 22 after a 31-year career, the State Department said.

“I will miss Alice's wise counsel and dedicated efforts to build relationships and address challenges across South and Central Asia,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The new acting assistant secretary will be Tom Vajda, a veteran US diplomat on South Asia who was earlier consul general in Mumbai, a State Department spokesperson said.

Also read: Alice’s (mis)adventures

Trump has called for a close relationship with India and has bonded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including on a visit to the country in February.

But under Trump, South and Central Asia has been the only region of the world yet to have a full-fledged assistant secretary of state confirmed by the Senate.

With six months to go before presidential elections and all eyes on the coronavirus crisis, the chances look slim that an assistant secretary will be nominated and confirmed by the Senate soon.

The administration put forward one person for the job, veteran intelligence official Robert Williams, but he withdrew his nomination in April 2019, citing personal reasons.

Wells, despite not having the authority of a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation, has been active in promoting a closer US relationship with India.

She nonetheless made headlines last year when she called on India to restore internet access and free political leaders following its clampdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir — a rare statement of concern over India's rights record, following pressure from the US Congress.

Also last year, she made an unusually detailed case for Pakistan to be wary about a major infrastructure push by China.

Wells' departure also comes as the United States begins to pull troops from Afghanistan to end its longest-ever war, although a special US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, is in charge of negotiating with the Taliban.

Wells focused earlier in her career on Russia and served under former president Barack Obama as ambassador to Jordan. Trump pulled her from Amman as his administration reshaped priorities in the Middle East.

Pak US Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Chris Dann
May 04, 2020 06:13pm
Policies are run by policies. Not by persons.
Recommend 0
Albertxavier
May 04, 2020 07:30pm
We are playing into Indian hands. We are doing exactly what they want us to do.
Recommend 0
aslam
May 04, 2020 08:25pm
world is becoming more India centric with this virus lifting on
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 04, 2020

Risk to medics

Coronavirus infections among hospital staff in the country have risen at an alarming rate.
May 04, 2020

HRCP report

FOR far too many, life is a series of insurmountable challenges that prevent a full realisation of individual...
May 04, 2020

PIA: living in denial

THE PIA management’s decision to annul working agreements with various employees’ associations may have been...
Press freedom
Updated May 03, 2020

Press freedom

The threat has evolved from actual physical harm towards a more insidious form of persecution.
May 03, 2020

Civil servants rules

THE government has introduced the Civil Servants Rules, 2020, aimed at retiring superseded officials even before ...
May 03, 2020

Desperate poverty

A WEEK ago, Mirpurkhas-native Ahsan Jarwar was found hanging from a ceiling inside his home. According to residents,...