Centre fighting Sindh instead of Covid-19: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic had turned the country’s situation into a worrisome one, accusing the PTI-led federal government of fighting the Sindh government instead of Covid-19.

Sharing his thoughts during a meeting with a delegation led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the PPP chairman cautioned against any miscalculation at this crucial hour. Health Minister Dr Azra Pehchuho, CEO of Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari Khan and Aga Khan University Hospital’s Dr Faisal Mahmood accompanied the chief minister.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the rising number of deaths due to coronavirus in Pakistan is very alarming for governments. The pandemic has turned the country’s situation into a very worrisome one,” said a statement issued by Bilawal House after the meeting.

“The PPP chairman was briefed about the coordinated steps taken by the Sindh government in its continuous fight against coronavirus. Mr Bhutto-Zardari said timely action by the Sindh government generated a series of activities in the country which led to taking important steps against this contagious disease,” added the statement.

Terms rising number of deaths in Pakistan very alarming

The PPP chairman pointed out that the world was appreciative of the Sindh government’s efforts to protect its citizens, but the PTI-led federal government was fighting it instead of the coronavirus, said the statement.

The PPP chairman lauded the role of healthcare professionals and workers during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) later in the day. CM Shah and Health Minister Dr Pehchuho also attended the meeting. The PMA delegation included Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Qazi Wasiq and Karachi chapter’s president Dr Sharif Hashmani.

“Mr Bhutto-Zardari saluted the doctors of the country for playing their effective role on the frontline and also paid tributes to the paramedics and lower medical staff for fighting vigorously against the coronavirus,” said a separate statement issued by the Bilawal House.

“The delegation apprised the PPP chairman about the problems being faced by doctors and paramedics in all the four provinces, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. The PPP chairman called the doctors and paramedical staff real heroes and their valiant role in protecting lives during coronavirus attack would never be forgotten by the nation.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari apprised the doctors that the PPP believed the most important opinion about coronavirus rests with doctors. He stressed that the governments and decision-makers in different sectors should formulate their policies in the light of expert opinion given by medical professionals.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2020