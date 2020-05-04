Balochistan govt, opposition vow to jointly fight Covid-19

QUETTA: The provincial government and the opposition in Balochistan have vowed to work jointly to face the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a meeting of the Balochistan Assembly’s Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), members of both the government and the opposition in the provincial assembly have agreed to develop a joint parliamentary strategy to fight Covid-19.

The meeting was convened by the deputy speaker and acting convener of the Task Force, Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail.

The members met to discuss ways for supporting the government’s efforts to help people affected by the lockdown.

The Task Force is a multiparty forum which works to support the government’s progress in achieving 17 SDGs as part of Pakistan’s commitment towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs.

The SDGs are a collection of 17 global goals designed to be a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. The SDGs encompass and address all aspects of life, including health, education, livelihood and poverty.

The Task Force members believe that the parliament and lawmakers have a constitutional role to play in responding to and supporting efforts to address the crisis. While speaking at the meeting, Deputy Speaker Musakhail said: “This crisis demands all stakeholders to make collective efforts to help the people.

“It is important that the executive and legislature work together, and that all parties represented in the provincial assembly work together to respond to this national crisis”.

Noting the objective of the meeting, the deputy speaker informed the Task Force that the meeting had been called to identify areas in which it could help the provincial government more effectively in its efforts to respond to the pandemic and ensure preparedness for a post-corona world.The Task Force underlined the need to improve coordination between various stakeholder groups, including all tiers of the government, civil society, donors and the United Nations, to ensure a coordinated response to the crisis, in addition to an equal and judicious delivery of relief efforts.

Discussing the need for a provincial assembly session to be called to discuss the situation, the lawmakers agreed that amendment to rules should be explored to make holding of the assembly session through video conferencing possible.

The lawmakers also resolved to work hand in hand with the recently established provincial committee, headed by the chief minister, to determine the role the MPAs can play to help ongoing government initiatives and ensure a collective response, in fighting the pandemic in the province.

The meeting was attended among others by Nasarullah Khan Zerey, Zeenat Shahwani, Qadir Ali Nayal, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Dr Rubaba Buledi and Bano Khalil.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2020