Govt’s anti-pandemic strategy helping people overcome fear: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the nation was coming out of a state of fear due to a well-devised strategy adopted by the government to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state of fear is going to be over due to a good strategy made by the government,” the prime minister said during a meeting with his Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan at his Banigala residence.

According to a press release issued by the adviser, the two leaders discussed some important issues, including the Covid-19 crisis, the relief package for the poor and sessions of the parliament requisitioned by the opposition for May 6.

Later talking to Dawn, Mr Babar said that the prime minister was of the view that the well-devised strategy of the government was helping the people come out of a state of fear.

Mr Awan quoted the prime minister as saying that the government was utilising all resources to control the spread of the viral disease.

“The biggest target of the government is to provide relief to the masses in the present situation,” Mr Awan, quoting the prime minister, said.

He said that the prime minister expressed satisfaction that his economy team had prepared the relief package in time for the poor and daily-wage workers who had been worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the role of opposition parties in the present situation, Mr Awan said that the opposition had no mandate of the people and it was just levelling baseless allegations against the government.

He also apprised the prime minister of different options to continue the legislative process. They also discussed how to hold a session of the parliament.

It was decided in the meeting that special coronavirus preventive measures would be taken before holding physical sessions of the two houses of parliament.

“In this connection we are in constant contact with NDMA and NCOC,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2020