Imran, Trudeau discuss situation arising out of pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan was fighting against two challenges simultaneously — one it’s striving to save people’s lives from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and the other it’s trying to keep the wheel of the country’s economy moving.

“Pakistan along with other developing countries is confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy,” he said during his telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Both leaders discussed the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and other matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister Office (PMO), Mr Khan while offering deep condolences over the loss of precious lives in Canada, underscored that the pandemic was an unprecedented calamity necessitating closer international cooperation.

Prime Minister Khan thanked Canada for its support for Pakistan’s inclusion in the G20’s debt relief initiative. Underlining the need to create greater fiscal space for developing countries to save lives and undertake coordinated action to ward off socioeconomic challenges, the prime minister expressed the hope that Canada would lend support to the ‘Global Initiative for Debt Relief.’

The two leaders also discussed the status of repatriation of each other’s nationals from their respective countries. Both appreciated the facilitation provided by the two sides in this context.

Prime Minister Khan expressed deep concern over demonisation of the Muslim minority in India in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also apprised his Canadian counterpart of the situation in India-held Jammu & Kashmir, where the communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies were compounding the Covid-19 challenge for Kashmiri people.

The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged on all matters of common interest.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2020