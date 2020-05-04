DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 04, 2020

NAB issues summons to Shahbaz for a third time

Amjad MahmoodUpdated May 04, 2020

Email

Earlier on April 17 and 22, the opposition leader chose not to appear before the investigators citing health reasons. — APP/File
Earlier on April 17 and 22, the opposition leader chose not to appear before the investigators citing health reasons. — APP/File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday (today) in cases of money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

This is NAB’s third summons for the president of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) since his return from the United Kingdom about five weeks ago.

The summons made public here on Sunday directed Mr Sharif to appear before the anti-graft watchdog investigators at its Thoker Niaz Beg, Lahore, offices at 12 noon along with the documents/evidence sought by the bureau.

Earlier on April 17 and 22, the opposition leader chose not to appear before the investigators citing health reasons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic though NAB had assured him of taking precautionary measures as prescribed under medical guidelines.

Mr Sharif had, through his counsel, submitted the documents sought by the accountability authorities. But NAB termed the documents/evidence insufficient and asked him to appear in person for responding to queries unanswered in the documents.

Mr Sharif consulted his legal team on Sunday to take a decision on whether to join the NAB investigation on not. A PML-N source said the former Punjab chief minister would not skip the NAB proceedings this time.

Besides, in his message on the World Press Freedom Day, the PML-N president said that democracy was incomplete without press. “Freedom of expression is a fundamental right and usurping it is tantamount to betraying the Constitution”

He said that media was the mirror of society which provided an opportunity to reform oneself after looking at one’s mistakes mirrored by it. “The rulers who commit the folly of breaking this mirror only repent later,” he added.

Praising the sacrifices rendered by journalists in the cause of press freedom, Mr Sharif claimed that Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakilur Rehman was also behind bars for the same reason.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Muqali Khan
May 04, 2020 08:02am
NAB is having trouble putting him away, not enough evidence.
Recommend 0
Omer Malik
May 04, 2020 08:33am
PTi and NAB want him out of the picture for 90 days, he is getting a lot of praise right now, due to the volunteer work he has been doing against Corona in Punjab and GB.
Recommend 0
Omer Malik
May 04, 2020 08:34am
NAB and PTi both are failures.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
May 04, 2020 08:44am
Such summons is nothing for Lion/Brave man like Shahbaz.... Pak is lucky to have such leaders :)
Recommend 0
Tawaqi
May 04, 2020 08:48am
@Muqali Khan, NAB is more interested in Sharif family then latest so many corruptions or may be they are waiting for evidences to disappear just like it happened in case of Zaradris or Sharifs. This is a way to keep getting salaries by NAB officials.
Recommend 0
Javed Abid
May 04, 2020 08:54am
Most corrupt politician of the infamous Shareef clan. He must be charged and put behind the bars for life. Shareef family has not only plundered the country with corrupt practices but also has destroyed the moral fabric of Pakistan society.
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
May 04, 2020 09:05am
Don't worry Shahbaz, we are fully with you
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
May 04, 2020 09:07am
NAB seems to be powerless against rich crooks.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 04, 2020

Risk to medics

CORONAVIRUS infections among hospital staff in the country have risen at an alarming rate. According to data shared...
May 04, 2020

HRCP report

FOR far too many, life is a series of insurmountable challenges that prevent a full realisation of individual...
May 04, 2020

PIA: living in denial

THE PIA management’s decision to annul working agreements with various employees’ associations may have been...
Press freedom
Updated May 03, 2020

Press freedom

The threat has evolved from actual physical harm towards a more insidious form of persecution.
May 03, 2020

Civil servants rules

THE government has introduced the Civil Servants Rules, 2020, aimed at retiring superseded officials even before ...
May 03, 2020

Desperate poverty

A WEEK ago, Mirpurkhas-native Ahsan Jarwar was found hanging from a ceiling inside his home. According to residents,...