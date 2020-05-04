Personal details of Tiger Force volunteers circulating online

DAWN.COM

KARACHI: Personal information, including CNIC and phone numbers, of thousands of volunteers reportedly registered for the Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) are being shared online, Dawn has learned.

The CRTF is set to formally become operational across the country today.

Reports of the data being leaked first emerged on social media on Sunday.

“PDF files and images containing personal data of thousands of Corona Relief Tiger Force volunteers including CNICs, mobile numbers etc being casually and illegally shared on different unofficial WhatsApp groups,” cyber-analyst Zaki Khalid wrote on Twitter.

The documents — available with Dawn — comprise information about volunteers who allegedly registered from Punjab’s Kasur, Khushab, Pasrur, Chunian and Pattoki districts.

Corona Relief Tiger Force becomes operational today

Among the files being openly shared on WhatsApp groups, is a signed order purportedly issued by the Pasrur assistant commissioner, detailing private information of Tiger Force members.

“The following members of Tiger Force will remain available at the Utility Store mentioned against their names,” reads the order dated April 28.

The documents list the names of the volunteers, CNIC, contact, tehsil, union council, age, profession, qualification, skills and status of registration.

From Kasur, the list comprises details of 8,000 people, over 4,029 from Pasrur, 2,000 from Khushab, while the document from Pattoki tehsil is 123-page long and 172 for Chunian.

So far, there is no confirmation from the government if the documents are authentic.

A source told Dawn that such information had been shared with district commissioners, who had now been alerted to not pass on private information.

When asked how did they access the lists, the users sharing the documents said they had received them from other WhatsApp groups — indicating that the lists were now easily accessible.

Earlier in a press conference on Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar had said that around a million people had registered themselves for the CRTF that included doctors, engineers, lawyers, retired army personnel and others.

He had also mentioned that the tiger force volunteers would help maintain social distancing among buyers at over 4,000 Utility Stores across the country, besides informing the local administrations about the stock availability of those items on which the government had given subsidy of billions of rupees.

Giving the break-up, the SAPM had said more than 300,000 students, 133,000 social workers, 50,000 doctors, 40,000 teachers and 17,000 health workers had registered themselves to render their volunteer services for the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the skill sets mentioned in the shared documents, the volunteers are indeed from diverse backgrounds, including engineers, marketing and IT professionals, drivers, and contractors.

Interestingly, there are barely any women volunteers from the five districts.

Dawn had reported that the highest number of over 619,000 volunteers had got themselves registered as CRTF members in Punjab, followed by over 154,000 in Sindh, 135,000 in KP, nearly 14,000 in Balochistan, 13,800 in Islamabad, 11,300 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,800 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2020

M. Emad
May 04, 2020 08:23am
What about the PPP's Corona-Force (Sindh) ?
Recommend 0
Justice
May 04, 2020 08:27am
Tiger Force originated out of IK's out of the box thinking. Looks unconventional and there is not much care for privacy of participants. Interesting to watch how it will pan out at the end..
Recommend 0
Justice
May 04, 2020 08:28am
IK doesn't have good track record on anything since he became PM. So, hope Tiger Force could be an exception ??
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 04, 2020 08:33am
Tigers are waste of time and energy. Edhi foundation is better
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 04, 2020 08:57am
Another sad day for us! This government is run by amateurs and their incompetence is destroying the country.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 04, 2020 09:01am
The government should release itself complete list of Tiger Force on its website so that any one could be easily check through the website whether a member of the Tiger Force is a legitimate member or not. Any one not listed in the Tiger Force Group should not indulge in such activities which may become a problem for the government at a later stage.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
May 04, 2020 09:07am
Looks like they need information governance and strict punishment for people leaking peoples personal details, like they have here in the West. Such lists should only have the name, skills and phone number. If people form them selves into local teams, they could also work on local development projects like education projects and projects providing clean drinking water and set up teams to develop products that could be exported globally. They need to work on real projects and set up multi disaplinary teams containing e.g. clinical staff, engineers, programmers, business people, plumbers, metal workers and skilled handy craft people etc depending on the skills needed for that project. They could also work with international teams working on projects making ventilators. Those teams have very skilled people and they could learn a lot by working with them. The same technology is used to make everything from washing machines to power stations
Recommend 0
momta Ahmad
May 04, 2020 09:09am
A good move if properly coordinated and managed
Recommend 0
Dr Salaria Aamer Ahmed
May 04, 2020 09:50am
Well begun is half done!!
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 04, 2020 10:14am
@Thomas, no they are needed in shops and other public places.
Recommend 0
Munir Varraich
May 04, 2020 10:34am
@Nadeem, that is the route to self sufficiency. Since this is in voluntary spirit it is hoped that honesty and sincerity will prevail.
Recommend 0
ACEGIKtime
May 04, 2020 10:50am
Edhi is only foundation in Pakistan which can scale and deliver. Tiger force should work under edhi and funds should be given to Edhi foundation. Here Edhi was kind of forced to give funds to Govt which is unbeatable at misusing it.
Recommend 0
Reader (Texas)
May 04, 2020 11:10am
Fancy actions will not help. Come out of confusion and enforce complete lock down.
Recommend 0
Sanjay
May 04, 2020 04:27pm
It's threat to national security.
Recommend 0
Syed
May 04, 2020 05:23pm
Someone close to IK sabotaging him. And doing it very badly
Recommend 0

