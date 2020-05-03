DAWN.COM

Easing lockdown completely would overburden healthcare system: Asad Umar

Dawn.comUpdated May 03, 2020

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar addresses the media. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that a decision on the lockdown will be taken close to May 9. However, he added that the government could not "open everything and ease the lockdown completely" because it would overburden the healthcare system.

Addressing the media at the National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad, Umar said: "We will discuss with the prime minister within 2-3 days and then take a decision in the National Coordination Committee meeting about restrictions after May 9 [when the lockdown is due to end].

"The two most important factors to consider here are the number of beds in intensive care units (ICUs) and the number of ventilators."

Umar said that there were nearly 5,000 beds in ICUs across the country, of which 1,500 were dedicated for virus patients. He added that the country also has 5,000 ventilators and the National Disaster Management Authority was trying to import even more.

'Diet of 1 in 4 Pakistanis reduced'

Talking about the impact of coronavirus on poverty and hunger, Umar cited a research by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (Pide) which showed that between 20 million to 70m people could fall below the poverty line. He added that according to Pide's calculations, 18 million jobs could be lost due to Covid-19.

He added that a recent Gallup survey found that one in four Pakistanis saw a reduction in their diets because of the virus.

Umar underscored the economic devastation caused by the virus, saying that while the virus was not as fatal in Pakistan as in other countries, its economic impact was worse. "We have seen revenues decrease by Rs119bn in just one month. A research by Sustainable Development Policy Institute has shown that some 1m small organisations might shut down permanently."

He added that a research by a renowned university revealed that "the cost imposed by economic and social distancing may be large in terms of immediate deprivation and hunger". Quoting another Gallup survey, he said that citizens in Pakistan more than any other country said that their livelihoods were affected by the virus.

'Coronavirus not as fatal in Pakistan'

He added that the coronavirus had "not been as fatal in Pakistan" as it has been in other countries, especially in the West.

Umar compared Pakistan's death rates to the fatality rates of other countries. "The coronavirus has caused 58 per cent more deaths in the United States, 207pc more in Spain and 124pc more in the United Kingdom as compared to Pakistan in the same period."

Referring to the foreign media's focus on the concept of "flattening the curve", Umar explained that countries worldwide were "not focusing on eliminating the virus but on controlling it". He added that even they realised that the actions needed to eliminate the virus would be "too strict for the people to bear".

Coming to Pakistan's situation, Umar said that the country was reporting 24 deaths daily on average for the past few weeks and if this was extended to a month, it amounted to nearly 720 deaths per month. "Comparatively some 4,000 people die in traffic accidents across the country each month. But we still allow traffic because it's necessary.

"If we focus on bringing deaths due to coronavirus to zero, we have to realise that we cannot bear the measures it would take [to do that]."

What the govt has to do

Umar said that what the government has to do is to "continue increasing the health capacity. Our health capacity has increased a lot from a few months ago and we will continue working to increase that."

Adding that the government received a "splendid response" from public and private manufacturers, he said that the country was producing personal protective equipment locally. "We have also received some great, workable designs for ventilators," he said.

The minister added that the government also needed to increase the testing capacity. "We have 55 laboratories that can conduct virus tests. If they work in single shifts, we can conduct some 14,700 tests every day which is close to our target of 20,000. If we do double shifts, we can also double the number the tests that can be conducted daily."

Europe easing lockdown to keep wheel of economy turning

Umar added that even countries in Europe where thousands of deaths occurred such as Spain, Italy and France have started easing lockdowns to keep the "wheel of the economy turning.

"What is important is that we do not burden our healthcare system while also preventing hunger and poverty," Umar concluded.

Iqbal hussain PHD
May 03, 2020 03:38pm
yes right open up
Recommend 0
Hamana Gull
May 03, 2020 03:40pm
So whats the implication or result? What is next? So much time on air for just stating facts? What is the result or decision they are about to make? He should have shared that too.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 03, 2020 03:47pm
Now come up with different way to hide their incompetency wait very soon death toll will ve one of the worst in the world also Just remember
Recommend 0
VM
May 03, 2020 03:52pm
Just wait till end of may.
Recommend 0
Faif
May 03, 2020 03:52pm
Ignorance is bliss.
Recommend 0
Salaria
May 03, 2020 03:53pm
Yes, the world should learn from us on how to manage numbers
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 03, 2020 03:57pm
Very correct Minister. You are doing a fine job.
Recommend 0
Shahid
May 03, 2020 04:01pm
That is absolutely a mute point. Facts are that infected population in Pakistan is increasing associated with rising death toll. Pointing fingers elsewhere for consolation is not only inappropriate but also does not cure local scale of problem by any means.
Recommend 0
Novoice
May 03, 2020 04:11pm
We have known all this for weeks now. So what if anything are you going to do about it? U turn experts.
Recommend 0
Ajaz
May 03, 2020 04:20pm
I think once the lockdown is over, the virus will spread quickly in the major cities. Rural population will be safer. In hot countries the virus will spread mainly through coughing and touching. It has not spread quickly because buildings are designed for airflow and people spend most time outdoors(so does not spread by breathing) People are safer outdoors and also with fans running indoors. The infection rate is very low at the moment and can only be kept there by social distancing and washing.
Recommend 0
Pushpendra S Matharu
May 03, 2020 04:23pm
Just wait.
Recommend 0
Seshagiri Rao
May 03, 2020 04:24pm
I always had this impression what was expressed here. Pakistan should remove Lock-down immediately and allow economy to be back on its tracks. Allow Ramzan prayers in Mosques like before., no distancing/masks/gloves will help control spread or treat the Non-existent Hoax virus called Corona virus. If it was a dangerous virus why would s 95% patients have recovered; now all are happily enjoying government sponsored food and holidays.
Recommend 0
Sushant Tungare
May 03, 2020 04:29pm
So Covid-19 is a normal flu.
Recommend 0
Ghai
May 03, 2020 04:32pm
Figures are suspected .
Recommend 0
Jashan
May 03, 2020 04:33pm
So u want to wait till then??
Recommend 0
Uzair
May 03, 2020 04:36pm
First, think and think. After decision, stop thinking about previous decision, and follow through it. If the decision was bad, make a new decision without dwelling on past decision. We decided to contain this virus, so contain and end it already.
Recommend 0
Shariq
May 03, 2020 04:37pm
It's time to ease the lockdown extensively
Recommend 0
Zuk
May 03, 2020 04:41pm
Makes a lot of sense.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 03, 2020 04:47pm
Mr. Umar is 100% correct. I am a European citizen and know what disaster ,we are passing through here.
Recommend 0
A Sheikh
May 03, 2020 05:06pm
There is no magic to this. The lower numbers are due to warmer weather in Pakistan. We must be prepared for higher numbers once Summer ends. Winter could be really bad.
Recommend 0
Nikhil
May 03, 2020 05:22pm
Around 9000 total test conducted yesterday, which includes existing active patient test(5000out of 15000). That means only 4000 new test on new people are conducted which have given around 1000 new cases in 24 hr. As simple 1 in 4 people are infected. Europe , US conduct 1 lakh test in 1 day, on comparing atleast 25000 people are affected daily. Dont Fool poor citizens with fake comparison
Recommend 0
Harshvardhan
May 03, 2020 05:30pm
@Chris Dann, There is no such European citizen.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
May 03, 2020 05:36pm
So why ask for debt relief?
Recommend 0
Aftab Ahmad Shah
May 03, 2020 05:45pm
Give people the freedom
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
May 03, 2020 06:01pm
He is talking about different virus :)
Recommend 0
Samrat
May 03, 2020 06:26pm
@Salaria, exactly, managing numbers, by any means possible !
Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 03, 2020 06:51pm
The largest number of casualties in the 1918 pandemic were in India, this one is more dangerous, so downplaying it is not a good idea. History should serve as a guide and the right precautions taken. Any comparisons with the advanced countries are not relevant. The UK pays 1.25 crore Rs. ( 60,000 Sterling) to the families of healthcare workers who have died due to the virus. Its a different world.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 03, 2020 07:22pm
Coronavirus cases are still rising fast and talking of easing the lock-down is highly dangerous. The situation demands tightening and introduction of smart lock-downs.
Recommend 0

