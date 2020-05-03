Imposition of essential services law in PIA termed unconstitutional

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party, trade unions and civil society organisations have termed the federal government’s decision to impose the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952, on the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and banning its employees unions an unconstitutional act.

In a statement released on Saturday, Senator Raza Rabbani said that the decision was tantamount to violating the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and committed under the UN declarations. “This is simply unacceptable and must be withdrawn immediately,” he added.

He said that such an anti-labour declaration by government just a day before the Labour Day has pushed Pakistan’s working class further into the dark ages. “This act of the government is to further the agenda of the crony capitalism,” he added.

Mr Rabbani’s statement was endorsed by Karamat Ali, Secretary of National Labour Council and Executive Director of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research; Asad Iqbal Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan; Mehnaz Rehman of Joint Action Committee; Anis Haroon of Women Action Forum; Sheema Kermani of Tehreek-i-Niswan, Liaquat Sahi of Democratic Workers Federation of State Bank; Habibuddin Junaidi of the Peoples Labour Bureau; Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Union Federation; Farhat Parveen of NOW Communities; Mohammad Ali Shah of the Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum; Punhal Saryo of Sindhi Hari Porhyat Council and many others.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2020