DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 04, 2020

Pakistani community in UK at high risk for coronavirus

Atika RehmanUpdated May 03, 2020

Email

Mamoona Rana and Dr Furqan Siddiqui
Mamoona Rana and Dr Furqan Siddiqui

LONDON: British Pakistanis in the United Kingdom have a higher risk of contracting and dying of the new coronavirus than the rest of the white British population, a comprehensive new study revealed as at least seven doctors of Pakistani origin are confirmed to have died.

An in-depth analysis by the Institute of Fiscal Studies showed that the death rate among British Pakistanis and British Black Africans is 2.5 times that of the white population due to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The report came as several doctors, nurses and medical assistants from the British Pakistani community lost their lives to the virus.

Jointly authored by Professor Lucinda Platt of the London School of Economics and research economist Ross Warwick, the analysis of data accumulated by Public Health England said that the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis are not uniform across ethnic groups, and aggregating all minorities together misses important differences.

According to some of its key findings, “per-capita Covid-19 hospital deaths are highest among the Black Caribbean population and three times those of the White British majority. Some minority groups, including Pakistanis and Black Africans, have seen similar numbers of hospital deaths per capita to the population average, while Bangladeshi fatalities are lower”.

It added that once one takes into account age and geography, most minority groups “should” have fewer deaths per capita than the white British majority.

Study shows several healthcare workers of Pakistani origin have already died from virus

Most minorities are also younger on average than the population as a whole, which should make them less vulnerable. Yet, the confirmed cases and fatalities reflect a different story.

“Black Africans and Pakistanis would be expected to have fewer fatalities per capita than White British but at present they are comparable,” it said.

It also found that the potential for buffering incomes within the household depends on partners’ employment rates, which are much lower for Pakistani and Bangladeshi women.

The most startling representation of these findings are depicted in a graph which shows how hospital fatalities of white British people, with a population of 42.3 million, are considerably lower as compared to those of Pakistanis, who have a population of 1.2 million in the UK.

‘Disproportionate channeling’

In an email to Dawn, Professor Platt said “Pakistanis in England and Wales have hospital deaths that are 2.7 times what we would expect if their age and where they live were the only relevant factors. At the same time, Pakistanis in England and Wales also have elevated chances of suffering from the economic consequences of the lockdown, with Pakistani men of working age are nearly three times as likely as working-age White British men to work in one of the sectors that was shut down by the lockdown (34pc compared to 12pc), and Pakistani men of working age are particularly likely to be self-employed, around 27pc, which is 70pc more than the rate for White British men”.

Prof Platt said it was important to recognise the ways that some groups were channelled disproportionately into particular occupational sectors “whether in care work or in taxi driving, and to consider how that happens and why these sectors often are those that are more marginal in terms of pay or security”.

Earlier in the week, the NHS in a letter sent to hospital trusts said staff from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds would be given different roles away from the frontline under plans to reduce their disproportionately high death rate from Covid-19.

Virus casualties

The most recent fatalities from the Pakistani community include 50-year-old plastic surgeon Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, a father of six who had been on a ventilator for four weeks before he died. He was working on the frontline and treating virus patients at the Manchester Royal Infirmary. He had recently moved to Manchester and was nearing the end of his NHS training. His wife, also a doctor, and children live in Pakistan.

Another British Pakistani consultant doctor, Dr Nasir Khan, passed away on April 29 after a week-long battle with Covid-19. Dr Khan was a locum doctor working at Dewsbury and District Hospital in West Yorkshire, which he joined in November. An online fundraising page set up by friends of the doctor, to help Dr Khan’s wife and three children, has raised nearly £44,000 of its £50,000 target.

Mamoona Rana, a 46-year-old trainee psychiatrist from Buckhurst hill, Essex, also succumbed to the virus in the last week of April.

Healthcare assistant Khalid Jamil, 57, passed away on April 14 after a three-day fight with Covid-19 at his workplace, Watford General Hospital. The father of two from St Albans had been with West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust since March 2006. Mr Jamil came to the UK from Pakistan, where he was a qualified doctor, before joining the hospital trust.

On April 6, senior GP Dr Syed Zishan Haider, 79, passed away from coronavirus in Barking and Dagenham, where he was a senior partner at Valence Medical Centre. Previously, he worked as a senior homeopathic physician at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine for over 30 years.

On April 3, 36-year-old NHS nurse Areema Nasreen died after being infected with coronavirus and fighting for her life in intensive care. She had been placed on a ventilator at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands where she worked in the acute medical unit. The mother of three, believed to have had no underlying health issues, received her nursing qualifications in January 2019.

On March 25, family GP Dr Habib Zaidi was killed by the virus in a death thought to be of the first doctor in the UK. The 76-year-old, from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, died in intensive care just 24 hours after being taken ill.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ukasha Rajpoot
May 03, 2020 08:35am
RIP Brave men and women.
Recommend 0
Rajveer
May 03, 2020 08:51am
Does the eating habit play a role? Sad news.
Recommend 0
bala
May 03, 2020 09:26am
It is unfortunate young Pakistanis more prone to coronavirus in UK. Let us hope drastic improvement in the health of Pakistanis in particular and population of UK as a whole at this holy month of Ramzan.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
May 03, 2020 09:47am
Why so in UK? In Pakistan ratio of death rate to population is one of the lowest in the world so far.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
May 03, 2020 10:09am
Very sad... should be investigated...
Recommend 0
Riz
May 03, 2020 10:28am
It is the poor the pandemic hit the hardest.
Recommend 0
Manoj
May 03, 2020 10:48am
Sometimes data is used to create more problem than helping in the solution.
Recommend 0
Boom
May 03, 2020 10:50am
So technically it's hurting the poorest population the most.
Recommend 0
Dlip
May 03, 2020 11:22am
And Britishers from Pakistan want to return to UK. Now which option is better them.
Recommend 0
Fakaria
May 03, 2020 11:27am
Very weak immunity
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 03, 2020 12:01pm
More Pakistanis and African Brits are dying as per record. Whose fault is it?
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 03, 2020 12:14pm
Everyone is at a high risk there.
Recommend 0
@bhagRAT
May 03, 2020 01:25pm
Lack of education, small houses with large family and poor income is the main reason.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
May 03, 2020 01:41pm
Sad but true.
Recommend 0
Arshad
May 03, 2020 01:41pm
Had it been some other community, things would have been dealt differently.
Recommend 0
Sushant Tungare
May 03, 2020 02:16pm
Every one is at risk, Covid-19 does not discriminate. Already the deaths in UK is soaring with death toll 28,131.
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
May 03, 2020 02:25pm
@@bhagRAT , spot on!
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
May 03, 2020 02:28pm
@Riz, why are they still poor living in the UK? Might as well come home!
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 03, 2020 02:49pm
Diseases affect differently to different groups of people. The "have-nots" especially uneducated, are always hit harder than the "educated haves". Most of the Pakistani origin UK citizens live below the poverty lines in ghetto like conditions.
Recommend 0
Imran
May 03, 2020 02:54pm
Zero exercise
Recommend 0
Junaid
May 03, 2020 03:06pm
@RationalBabu , They are poor relative to the UK population. Compared to Pakistan they are very rich.
Recommend 0
Deep
May 03, 2020 03:21pm
We have to demand compensation in dollars.
Recommend 0
Love
May 03, 2020 04:11pm
@RationalBabu , they are all illegal immigrants
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 03, 2020 04:13pm
Yes Pakistanis are more prone to contacting COVID-19 in the western countries for some reason. Many have already died in U.S and now same happening in Britain. RIP brave medical workers.
Recommend 0
Dr. RAZA Nizer
May 03, 2020 04:36pm
Type of Virus is UK seems more fatal than Pakistan. So request all Pakistanis to come back home
Recommend 0
Raheel
May 03, 2020 04:43pm
@Asalam 56, think you wrong on this..Pakistanis in the UK are well off and do not live on ghettos
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 03, 2020 05:02pm
@Raheel, he was thinking of his indian friends.
Recommend 0
Gamechanger
May 03, 2020 05:27pm
@Asalam 56, 100% correct, Indians not included in this
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 03, 2020 05:27pm
But in Pakistan infection rate is very low according to the government, go figure!!
Recommend 0
MG
May 03, 2020 05:33pm
Poor hygiene, ignorance and living in groups, low income etc etc
Recommend 0
Pakistani Eagle
May 03, 2020 06:28pm
It has nothing to do with wealth or being poor. Pakistani and Blacks have poor social distancing habits , they think the lockdown is an excuse to socialize and have gatherings while the white are actually listening to their governments and experts. As for low numbers in Pakistan , look at the number of tested there.
Recommend 0
Ordinary
May 03, 2020 06:37pm
Similar is the situation in Newyork. It is basically low income and large family.
Recommend 0
Krishna
May 03, 2020 06:50pm
Eat healthy food like fruits and vegetables . STOP eating meat. Have a discipline and go veggie
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 03, 2020 07:36pm
Really SAD.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Hate in the time of Covid

Hate in the time of Covid

Despite the flow of information, we have still not been able to forge a common front against the virus.

Editorial

Press freedom
Updated May 03, 2020

Press freedom

The threat has evolved from actual physical harm towards a more insidious form of persecution.
May 03, 2020

Civil servants rules

THE government has introduced the Civil Servants Rules, 2020, aimed at retiring superseded officials even before ...
May 03, 2020

Desperate poverty

A WEEK ago, Mirpurkhas-native Ahsan Jarwar was found hanging from a ceiling inside his home. According to residents,...
Updated May 02, 2020

Lockdown misgivings

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is visibly unhappy about the lockdown measures in place to control the spread of Covid-19...
May 02, 2020

Lawmakers’ dilemma

IN SPITE of all its efforts, the government appears to have failed to convince the opposition to back its proposal...
May 02, 2020

Two unscripted exits

POPULAR movie actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor made unscripted exits this week in Mumbai, each succumbing to a...