Majority of new Covid-19 cases reported from Pindi’s downtown areas

RAWALPINDI: Two more patients died and 33 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Rawalpindi on Saturday, while residents continued to crowd markets and violate social distancing guidelines in shops despite the lockdown.

An 82-year-old resident of Pirwadhai, who was brought to Holy Family Hospital on April 30 with symptoms of Covid-19 died on Saturday, while a 56-year-old resident of Mohallah Raja Sultan who was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital on Friday in critical condition and died on Saturday.

The patient was isolating at home prior to coming to the hospital.

Another 33 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Rawalpindi district, most of them residents of the city’s downtown area. One patient was discharged from the hospital after recovering from Covid-19 on Saturday.

There have now been 605 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Rawalpindi; 168 people have recovered and 33 have died. At present, 404 patients are being treated at hospitals and 90 are isolated at home.

In addition, 193 suspected patients were brought to Rawalpindi’s three hospitals, and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for testing. The results will take three to four days.

Three localities in federal capital have no confirmed or suspected cases so far

Local administrations have quarantined 1,139 people who were in close contact with confirmed patients, 1,046 of whom have been quarantined at home, 90 in hospitals and three in quarantine facilities.

There are 160 members of the Tableeghi jamaat who have been quarantined in their homes in Rawalpindi.

Even as the number of patients continued to rise on Saturday, markets in the city witnesses crowds despite the lockdown while traffic took over city roads from Asr to Iftar.

Social distancing guidelines were not implemented in poultry and grocery stores, while police and the local administration turned a blind eye to the situation.

Though the district administration has claimed to have marked signs for spaced out queues in front of shops, these marks were not visible on main roads and streets.

Commissioner retired Capt Mohammad Mehmood said the provincial government is considering opening markets on alternate days in order to relax the lockdown.

However, until further orders the four district administrations have been asked to follow the directives regarding a complete lockdown.

He said a complete lockdown would be implemented where people test positive for Covid-19, and the government has made it clear that markets in all such areas would stay closed.

District administrations have been asked to make plans for hotspots and other areas so business activity can begin with precautionary measures in place, he added.

Three areas in capital not affected

Three areas in the capital have not been affected by the coronavirus as there are neither any positive nor suspected case.

The tally of confirmed and suspected cases in the capital jumped to 365 and 1,767 from 343 and 1,745, respectively, officials said. Twenty-two new confirmed and suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

There are 317 active confirmed cases while 44 have recovered and four died.

Tumair, D-14 and E-13 are the areas which have not a single positive or suspected case. Besides, there are also 16 other areas - 13 urban and three rural - from where not a single positive case has been reported but they have suspected cases.

Chirrah, Phulgran and Kurri have 14 suspected cases, 97 suspected cases are in 14 urban areas - D-11, D-12, E-16, E-7, E-8, E-9, F-11, F-17, G-14, G-15, H-10, H-11 and H-9.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat said “Social distancing is the only measure to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Officials of the administration said 22 cases were reported from different parts of the capital. Two cases each were reported from E-11, F-7, I-10 and Shahzad Town and one each from Alipur, Bhara Kahu, E-14, G-10, G-6, G-8, I-8, I-9, Jhangi Sydan, Khanna bridge, Loi Bher, Sohan, Tarlai and Tarnol.

The confirmed cases in I-10, the last sealed area in the capital, reached 38 with 42 suspected cases. Bhara Kahu has 32 confirmed and 107 suspected cases followed by 33 and 74 in Tarlai, 26 and 54 in Loi Bher.

Sector G-8 has 276 suspected and 17 confirmed cases.

The deputy commissioner said managements of mosques were following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during prayer congregations as agreed upon by the government and ulema.

“Majority of mosques are following government’s directives based on SOPs by ensuring distance, cleaning of mosques and wearing masks,” he added.

“Jamia Mohammadia in F-6/4 is the best of all mosques in enforcing the guidelines,” the DC said.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2020