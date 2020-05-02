DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 02, 2020

US military warns of ‘responses’ if Taliban violence continues

AFPMay 02, 2020

Email

The US military in Afghanistan on Saturday urged warring parties to “return to the political path” in a rare open letter to the Taliban as a surge in violence risks shattering the peace process. — AFP/Fle
The US military in Afghanistan on Saturday urged warring parties to “return to the political path” in a rare open letter to the Taliban as a surge in violence risks shattering the peace process. — AFP/Fle

The US military in Afghanistan on Saturday urged warring parties to “return to the political path” in a rare open letter to the Taliban as a surge in violence risks shattering the peace process.

In a two-page letter to the Taliban, US Forces-Afghanistan spokesperson Colonel Sonny Leggett said “all sides” must show restraint to prevent further bloodshed.

“If the violence cannot be reduced then yes, there will be responses,” Leggett wrote in a letter to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

“All sides must also return to the political path. Afghans should sit down now and begin talking about the future of Afghanistan together.” he added

The letter came after General Scott Miller, who leads US and Nato troops in Afghanistan, on April 28 warned the Taliban of potential consequences to continued violence.

Under the terms of a US-Taliban deal signed on February 29, the Taliban committed to stop striking US and foreign partner troops, and agreed to start peace talks with the Kabul administration following an exchange of prisoners.

In return, the US and other foreign troops will leave Afghanistan within 14 months of the deal signing.

The US agreed not to attack the Taliban, though it has reserved the right to hit them to support Afghan forces if they come under attack.

The Taliban also verbally committed to reduce violence by as much as 80 per cent, Leggett said, and to halt attacks on urban areas. Instead, there has been a “drastic increase” in violence, he noted.

While the Taliban have refrained from hitting coalition forces and cities, they returned to the battlefield the moment the deal was signed and have been unleashing an average of 55 attacks a day on Afghan forces, according to Afghan officials.

Meanwhile, the prisoner swap has stalled as the Afghan government frets about releasing hard-line Taliban members who will return to the fight.

In a short response to Leggett’s letter, Mujahid scolded the US for making “provocative statements”.

“We are committed to our end, honour your own obligations,” Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants American troops home and the Taliban realise that as long as they don’t hit American or foreign troops, there are few consequences for continued attacks, experts say.

The Taliban have mounted more than 4,500 attacks since signing a deal with the United States, according to data seen by Reuters. The provinces hardest hit are ones with the most Covid-19 infections, which are spreading rapidly across the war-torn country.

Additional input from Reuters

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 02, 2020 10:19pm
The US is on its way out, and have punished Kabul for derailing peace. Enough said.
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
May 02, 2020 10:41pm
What... Another twenty years of war... S A D Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Gurpreet Singh
May 02, 2020 10:44pm
The peace deal signed between US & Taliban is dead.
Recommend 0
Prem
May 02, 2020 10:45pm
Taliban is being instigated for violence by champions of peace.
Recommend 0
Afghan Pushtun
May 02, 2020 10:55pm
"The prisoner swap has stalled as the Afghan government frets". Root cause of problem.
Recommend 0
Sardar Mubarak Advocate
May 02, 2020 11:13pm
Both Afghan government as well as Taliban to discuss and solve issues on table for better future of Afghanistan. People of Afghanistan r in trouble since Soviet invasion. After withdrawal of Soviet Forces instead of restructuring unitedly inter group fighting resulted in loss of precious lives and caused heavy losses including US forces and its alliance. US to intervene to make successful recent pact. In recent Covid-19 pandemic joint struggle of all the world r required for safer and peaceful world.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 02, 2020

Lockdown misgivings

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is visibly unhappy about the lockdown measures in place to control the spread of Covid-19...
May 02, 2020

Lawmakers’ dilemma

IN SPITE of all its efforts, the government appears to have failed to convince the opposition to back its proposal...
May 02, 2020

Two unscripted exits

POPULAR movie actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor made unscripted exits this week in Mumbai, each succumbing to a...
May 01, 2020

Labour’s crisis

THE international Labour Day is being celebrated this year at a time when tens of millions of workers across the...
May 01, 2020

Doomed peace pact?

WHEN the peace pact was signed between the Americans and the Afghan Taliban in Doha in February, few believed it...
May 01, 2020

Prisoners with disabilities

AS noted in a recent webinar by Justice Project Pakistan and NOWPDP, the disruption of life as we know it caused by...