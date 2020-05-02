DAWN.COM

Amnesty demands India to release pregnant citizenship law activist

Dawn.comMay 02, 2020

Safoora Zargar, the activitst who has been arrested by Delhi police nd charged under the country's Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2019 (UAPA). — Photo courtesy Twitter
The Indian chapter of Amnesty International on Friday demanded the release of Safoora Zargar, a pregnant activist who was arrested in connection with the communal violence that flared up in Delhi in February over the country's contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a tweet, the human rights organisation blasted the Indian government for "ruthlessly arresting a pregnant woman and sending her to an overcrowded prison during Covid-19" and demanded her immediate release.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the 27-year-old was arrested on April 10 and charged under the country's Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2019 (UAPA). She was three months pregnant at the time of her arrest.

Zargar was a research fellow at the Jamia Millia University in Delhi and the media coordinator for the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) which organised weeks of protests against the citizenship law passed by the government in December of last year.

According to a *Times of India* report, Delhi police say Zargar is being kept at a separate cell in Tihar Jail and has been provided medical supervision and facilities.

They accused Zargar of being a "key conspirator" of the communal violence that erupted in Delhi in February. At least 56 people were killed in clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the country's capital.

The riots in New Delhi began over India's disputed new citizenship law, which led to clashes in which hundreds were injured and houses, shops, mosques, schools and vehicles were set on fire.

Tensions between Hindu hard-liners and Muslims protesting the Hindu-first policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had been building for months when the violence exploded on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s state visit to India.

Read: Indian police deliberately targeted Muslims during Delhi riots: NYT report

The new Indian law grants citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015.

Muslims protested against the law as it does not give them the same rights to citizenship as members of other faiths, a move critics say undermines the secular constitution.

Critics also accused Modi's government of drafting the new rules to favour its hardline Hindu agenda aimed at disturbing permanent settlements belonging to Muslims.

Read: Explainer: What does India's new citizenship law mean?

Thousands, including students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University, also protested against the law in December which ended in clashes between the police and demonstrators.

A march by students from the university descended into chaos on December 16 when Police used rubber bullets and tear gas on protesting students. Video footage showed officers running after unarmed protesters and beating them with wooden sticks.

Comments (22)

Fastrack
May 02, 2020 01:12pm
India? Respect humanity? You just asked too much of them.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 02, 2020 01:12pm
Despicable. Hateful. Narrow-minded. Indian.
Recommend 0
Ishaan
May 02, 2020 01:13pm
Who is Amnesty?
Recommend 0
Indian
May 02, 2020 01:13pm
Modi has disgraced India in front of the whole world.
Recommend 0
Vicky Bhatia
May 02, 2020 01:17pm
Safoora Zargar should have stayed home.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 02, 2020 01:17pm
Talking of which, the latest is that now even pregnant Muslim women are being refused hospital admission because of rising hate and intolerance in 'the biggest democracy'!
Recommend 0
Dr Biswas, MD (Ohio)
May 02, 2020 01:18pm
Democratic India is dead.
Recommend 0
BirenN
May 02, 2020 01:19pm
Safoora Zargar, who is she, never heard her name?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 02, 2020 01:19pm
@Ishaan, Google can enhance your knowledge!
Recommend 0
Gurpreet Singh
May 02, 2020 01:19pm
Just because she is pregnant, Amnesty India is making the demand?
Recommend 0
Yash
May 02, 2020 01:22pm
Safoora wont loose her Indian citizenship even if she is in jail.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
May 02, 2020 01:22pm
Human rights are violated everywhere. India is no exceptions. This is true India claims to be largest democracy of the world. India never claimed protector of human rights/ minorities.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 02, 2020 01:27pm
No one in 'the biggest democracy' can dare speak against fascist regime's policies in their controlled media.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
May 02, 2020 01:30pm
No muslim is safe in Modi India.
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
May 02, 2020 01:30pm
@Indian, Why don’t you move to some other graceful nation?
Recommend 0
Simba
May 02, 2020 01:36pm
Demand? Good luck with that.
Recommend 0
Simba
May 02, 2020 01:37pm
Everybody is same in the eyes of law. No law says pregnant cannot be arrested.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
May 02, 2020 01:40pm
Who is Amnesty? Is it above the law of the land. CAA was nothing to do with citizenship of Indian Muslim citizens. They created a bogey and riots. Now they had to face the consequences.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 02, 2020 01:40pm
@BirenN, "who is she, never heard her name?" Should read Dawn more often. Your controlled media is not good enough!
Recommend 0
R Sultan
May 02, 2020 01:40pm
free safoora now. Heartless bigoted hindutva government of two gujju criminals who have usurped the seats of power by misinformation, propaganda, chicanery and stealth backed by Gujarati industrialists' funds. They have managed to hoodwink the electorate and spread the message of hate against Indian Muslim citizens. Must be stopped/
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 02, 2020 01:41pm
What's happening to Muslims in India if same happened to Hindus in Pakistan what would be the world's reaction? Well we all know the answer. Right now the world is looking the other way and ignoring the brutality on Muslims in India.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 02, 2020 02:09pm
Rightly so.
Recommend 0

