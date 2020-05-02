DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 02, 2020

Biden on sexual assault allegation: it ‘never, never happened’

APUpdated May 02, 2020

Email

Biden’s first public remarks on the allegation by former staffer Tara Reade come at a critical moment. — AFP/File
Biden’s first public remarks on the allegation by former staffer Tara Reade come at a critical moment. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday categorically denied allegations from a former Senate staffer that he sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s, saying this never happened.

Biden’s first public remarks on the allegation by former staffer Tara Reade come at a critical moment for the presumptive Democratic nominee as he tries to relieve mounting pressure after weeks of leaving denials to his campaign.

I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened, Biden said in an interview on MSNBCs Morning Joe. Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed, but he said repeatedly that he doesn’t believe such a record exists.

The former staffer has said she filed a complaint back in 1993, Biden said. But she does not have a record of this alleged complaint. The papers from my Senate years that I donated to the University of Delaware do not contain personnel files.

Biden said, there is only one place a complaint of this kind could be the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept.

Republicans worried about President Donald Trump’s increasingly precarious political standing are seizing on the allegation to portray Democrats as hypocrites who only defend women who allege wrongdoing against conservatives. They are digging in despite the fact that it could renew attention on the multiple sexual assault allegations lodged against Trump.

Democrats, meanwhile, are in an awkward position of vigorously validating women who come forward with their stories while defending the man who will be their standard-bearer in what many in the party consider the most important election of their lifetimes.

The campaign has issued statements, but he hasn’t issued any statements in his own voice, said former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile. Its not helping, its just damaging not only to the person who has come forward, but its also damaging the candidate.

The November contest between Biden and Trump will be the first presidential race of the #MeToo era, which has led numerous women to come forward with allegations of sexual assault. Trump has been accused of assault and unwanted touching by numerous women, allegations he denies.

Women are a core constituency for Democrats, and Biden has a mixed history. While he wrote the Violence Against Women Act as a senator, he also came under heavy criticism for his handling of Anita Hills Senate testimony in the 1990s. Just before he launched his 2020 campaign, several women accused him of unwanted touching, behavior for which he apologised.

Biden has pledged to pick a woman as a running mate, and the allegation has left those thought to be in contention in a tough spot.

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia Democratic governor candidate, said, I believe Joe Biden, citing a New York Times investigation that she said exonerated him.

Women deserve to be heard, she said, but I also believe that those allegations have to be investigated by credible sources.

That echoed talking points issued by the Biden campaign to surrogates last week that were obtained by this news agency. They pointed to investigations by The New York Times, The Washington Post and the AP that found no other allegation of sexual assault and no pattern of sexual misconduct.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2020

US Election 2020
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ukasha Rajpoot
May 02, 2020 11:37am
Before Joe Biden was selected VP by Barrack Obama, vetters for the campaign scoured every aspect of his record, career and life. Tara Reade or complaints of sexual harassment or assault never came up.I know. I was there....David Axelrod
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
May 02, 2020 12:16pm
Here we go again!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 02, 2020

Lockdown misgivings

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is visibly unhappy about the lockdown measures in place to control the spread of Covid-19...
May 02, 2020

Lawmakers’ dilemma

IN SPITE of all its efforts, the government appears to have failed to convince the opposition to back its proposal...
May 02, 2020

Two unscripted exits

POPULAR movie actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor made unscripted exits this week in Mumbai, each succumbing to a...
May 01, 2020

Labour’s crisis

THE international Labour Day is being celebrated this year at a time when tens of millions of workers across the...
May 01, 2020

Doomed peace pact?

WHEN the peace pact was signed between the Americans and the Afghan Taliban in Doha in February, few believed it...
May 01, 2020

Prisoners with disabilities

AS noted in a recent webinar by Justice Project Pakistan and NOWPDP, the disruption of life as we know it caused by...