Bilawal asks PM to quit if he can’t cope with challenges

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 02, 2020

PPP leader accuses Centre of abandoning provinces in fight against coronavirus. — APP/File
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday questioned the performance of the federal government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign if he could not perform amid growing challenges and let someone else do the job.

The PPP chairman expressed surprise over the assessment about the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country made by the premier and criticised his approach which had “undermined” the narrative of health experts and doctors warning against business as usual and calling for extra care while bringing life back to normal due to the existence of the highly contagious and deadly virus.

“If you are prime minister then you have to [behave] and work like a prime minister,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said while addressing a press conference at the auditorium hall of the Sindh Assembly.

“If you can’t do this then you should resign and let someone else do this job. This cannot go for long. As prime minister you need to lead the fight against every challenge and provide support to everyone who’s fighting that challenge.”

Accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and key members of his cabinet, the PPP chairman said that the provinces had been

abandoned by the Centre during the global pandemic which had brought the world’s greatest economies to knees. He blamed Islamabad for creating confusion that had weakened the effectiveness of the lockdown.

“I also get confused while listening to our prime minister,” he said while replying to a question about the federal government’s assessment and the death rate due to Covid-19 in the country which has stayed at about two per cent, comparatively much lower than other parts of the world.

“The prime minister sounds satisfied when he says that the death rate in our country is at two per cent. I believe that even this two per cent is a big number. Would deaths of 400,000 countrymen be bearable for our PM?” the PPP leader said.

He called on the federal government to spend more on healthcare system and health workers after it had succeeded in getting some fiscal space from international institutions and global community, including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, G-20 and because of all time low oil prices.

To a question about any further ease in the lockdown in the PPP- ruled Sindh, he ruled out any change in the current situation and asked the chief minister to give weight to opinion of health experts, instead being pressurised by Islamabad and blackmailed by the business community.

“The Sindh government would take whatever decision it finds suitable for the people of the province,” he said. “But I think that while making decision only the opinion of experts and doctors should be considered. The provincial government should not care about pressure from the Centre or blackmailing by some traders or get influenced by ‘paid campaigns’ launched by a section of the media.”

He also accused the federal government of weakening the effectiveness of the lockdown due to conflicting statements from its ministers and then some moves which had damaged the scope of the moves made by the provincial government.

“If you look at the first phase of the lockdown, it was effective not only in Sindh but across the country,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari. “Even the prime minister on television lauded the lockdown and termed it the key factor behind containing the spread of the virus. Then they all of a sudden he gave a nod to opening of businesses one after another, allowing barbers, tailors and launderers to resume work and worshippers to offer congregational prayers at mosques. That weakened the lockdown’s outcome.”

The PPP chairman was also critical about the federal government’s “non-seriousness” saying it had declared health solely as a provincial subject and denied support to the Sindh administration.

“This is a huge challenge which has shaken the world,” he said. “Whatever the Sindh government is doing right now is doing on its own. From testing to treatment and from imposition of lockdown to providing relief to the people in most parts of the province, the provincial government is going beyond its capacity.”

He emphasised the need for social distancing and appealed to the people of Sindh to cooperate with the administration while admitting that it was not an easy task for most of them.

“We have to fight this battle at two fronts,” he said. “On the one hand, we have to keep people safe from this pandemic and on the other provide relief to the poverty-stricken people. With all flaws and weakness in the lockdown, it’s still crucial and necessary. We appeal all of you to please stay at home. I know it’s not an easy task in this hot weather and the month of Ramazan. But we have to do this because the month of May is very critical. We have to save lives first.”

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (22)

Nazir Gilani
May 02, 2020 08:16am
" Please quit. I will be happy to take your place."
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
May 02, 2020 08:19am
IK should quit so PPP can resume loot of billions
Recommend 0
Mo
May 02, 2020 08:21am
No good for anything
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 02, 2020 08:22am
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emerge as a competent national leader from the Coronavirus crisis.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 02, 2020 08:24am
The way IK government is handling the Covid-19 challenge is in keeping with the international standards, and according to the recommendations of international infection control epidemiologists. This ignorant guy Bilawal has nothing to offer. He’s not an expert and has no epidemiologist in his party to advise him. His knowledge of infection control comes from his ignorant party members.
Recommend 0
shaukat
May 02, 2020 08:24am
Look who is talking.
Recommend 0
Abbaa
May 02, 2020 08:27am
Says the dude who has never done anything on his own,. Ever!
Recommend 0
Omar
May 02, 2020 08:28am
Did you or your party quite after bleeding Sindh for the last 13 years ? What do you have to show for 13 years of continuous rule ?
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
May 02, 2020 08:32am
Last time I checked Bilawal was unable to provide clean water or refuse collection in Sind and as for healthcare what has PPP been doing with the budget for the last 12 years?
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
May 02, 2020 08:33am
Before your wish comes true tell us all about your dad, mom, your & family’s corruption. Moreover return all the loot to people of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
ajay
May 02, 2020 08:38am
Asking Imran to quit........ is he cabale to handle ? ? ?
Recommend 0
Salman
May 02, 2020 08:55am
SIndh is in the worse situation. Can you please take care of Sind ?
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
May 02, 2020 09:01am
@ajay, So How much Imran is capable ?
Recommend 0
N Abidi
May 02, 2020 09:05am
Failure to launch, can speak ! But, not the truth. PPP gets the funds for Sindh and Karachi, where is PPP health budget and health minister?
Recommend 0
Daanish
May 02, 2020 09:23am
Mr. Bilawal, first you should resign from PPP. There are better and smart people in PPP who can run party better then you. You have no qualifications, even to get a regular job.
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
May 02, 2020 09:25am
Precisely no political party is capable of handling Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Himmat
May 02, 2020 09:31am
Agreed IK is not good in his post but Bilawal will be worst.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 02, 2020 09:40am
@Anti-Corruption , Mr. Anti-Corruption, Because this comedian Mr. Bilawal Zardari is an imported, inherited by fake will and selected chairman of the such members of the most corrupt regional political party PPP.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 02, 2020 09:41am
@Naeem Qureshi , Mr. Naeem Qureshi, You are right.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 02, 2020 09:43am
@shaukat , Mr. shaukat, A person Mr. Bilawal Zardari who is an inherited by fake will chairman of the most corrupt party PPP and doesn't know the ABC of Pakistan and has no ability and capability to run a small council is talking.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 02, 2020 09:45am
@Omar, Mr. Omar, 13 years? The most corrupt PPP is ruling Sindh for decades. Don't you know this? Strange.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 02, 2020 09:48am
@Merge of Equals , Mr. Merge of Equals, " What has PPP been doing with the budget for the last 12 years "? Very simple and very easy answer to your question: Corruptions, crimes, mal-administrations, money-launderings, openings benami (fake and unknown) accounts, etc.
Recommend 0

