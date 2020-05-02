Opposition wants physical session of parliament

ISLAMABAD: A day after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser disclosed he had tested positive for coronavirus, the opposition is still calling for the sessions of both houses of parliament to be physically held and attended by lawmakers.

Informed sources told Dawn that the government was in a fix as it was required to convene a session of the National Assembly on or before May 6 on the second requisition submitted by the PML-N.

They said that the government was trying to persuade PML-N leaders to withdraw the requisition.

PML-N vice president Khurram Dastgir Khan, when contacted, confirmed that his party had previously withdrawn a requisition for the NA session on government request, but this time the party was firm on its decision.

Pointing out that it was a mandatory legal requirement to convene a session within 14 days after submission of a requisition, he said the National Assembly session was to be summoned not later than May 6.

Govt in a fix as summoning NA by May 6 is constitutional requirement

“We cannot shut down the parliament. When the judiciary and the executive continue their functions, why the parliament cannot meet?” he asked.

He was of the opinion that the National Assembly could hold a session while maintaining social distancing, adding that the speaker’s absence would not make any difference.

PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar said his party had been demanding holding of the NA session, virtual or physical, for a long time. “Now when a consensus has reached for holding of the physical session, we stand by the consensus decision,” he remarked.

The parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on Wednesday ruled out the option of holding a virtual session of parliament in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and agreed that the government should convene a physical session of the assembly in a routine manner.

The decision was taken by the parliamentary leaders of all political parties at a meeting of the Special NA Committee on Virtual Session, presided over by Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

The parliamentary leaders were of the view that parliament embodied the will of the people and, therefore, it should be made functional to continue its role of parliamentary oversight of the executive.

They supported Speaker Asad Qaiser conducting the session of the assembly.

Mr Naveed Qamar said that the National Assembly hall’s capacity could be increased to 800 by including galleries.

He said many issues were yet to be decided, including the seating arrangement, social distancing and lawmakers’ tests for coronavirus.

PML-N Senator retired General Abdul Qayyum said parliament could meet by taking due precautions and with limited representation. He said virtual sessions had no legal status. “How can the upcoming budget be passed without the parliament physically in session,” he asked, adding that both houses were required to complete their days as per the Constitution.

He said parliamentary committees should also hold meetings. He said that walk-through sanitisation gates should be installed at the Parliament House, and all its halls, chambers, lifts and lobbies should be sprayed with disinfectants.

PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said parliament was an essential service and it could not skip its responsibilities.

She said there was no room under the law to hold virtual sessions. “Even if you want to amend the rules, you are required to have a session with physical presence of lawmakers,” she noted. She was of the view that parliament needed to meet and play its role before the coronavirus crisis worsened in June and July.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2020