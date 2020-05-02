DAWN.COM

Nawaz’s surgery postponed due to Covid-19: Maryam

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 02, 2020

Says Nawaz is a high-risk patient. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cardiac surgery has been postponed due to Covid-19, says his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

In a tweet on Friday, Ms Nawaz said: “The surgery of Nawaz Sharif has been postponed because of coronavirus. Doctors say Mian sahib is a high-risk patient and all precautions have to be observed. His treatment continues and he needs your prayers.”

Earlier, Mr Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan had said: “As a high-risk patient, former PM Nawaz Sharif’s Cardiac Catheterization/Coronary Intervention was postponed to be rescheduled at a later date amidst COVID19 Pandemic, as Public/Private Hospitals limited their admissions/procedures. Presently managed on aggressive medical therapy.”

Last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had announced moving an accountability court to declare Mr Sharif a proclaimed offender in a land case involving Jang Group’s editor-in-chief Mir Shakilur Rehman.

NAB has also issued arrest warrants for Mr Sharif for not joining investigations after being summoned time and again for recording his statement in the case. NAB investigators also sent a questionnaire to Mr Sharif, asking him to record his statement, but he did not appear before the investigation team for the purpose.

Mr Sharif is in the United Kingdom for his medical treatment, whereas Mr Rehman is in NAB custody on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said the government’s announcement of reduction in prices of petroleum products was not enough, saying these should have been reduced by at least Rs50 in the light of a massive fall in the international oil market.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2020

Comments (14)

Alih
May 02, 2020 10:23am
“Catch me if you cAn”.
Sayyar Khan
May 02, 2020 10:32am
Not true if it’s emergency surgery it can be performed any time. As he left the country showing bad health Or just drama
Ahmed Shiraz
May 02, 2020 10:33am
Stay of 6 months abroad and no surgery done. NS, you basically escaped from jail and are living dishonorably abroad. What a shame.
Khawar T khyam
May 02, 2020 10:40am
Conman of Pakistan and Con Daughter of Pakistan I do not know for how long people will keep on believing these kind of statements
KBR
May 02, 2020 10:41am
Maryam Bibi....You are still fooling the Nation.
Thomas
May 02, 2020 10:42am
Yeah right. Who wants to know anyway? NS abandoned his people, and people have forgotten him.
Fastrack
May 02, 2020 10:45am
Says the self-proclaimed leader who left her few remaining party workers and enjoys in Raiwind Palace.
Fastrack
May 02, 2020 10:45am
Nawaz Sharif who?
ABDUL
May 02, 2020 10:45am
In Australia, category 1 surgeries were still happening. In England, my information is that the same was happening. Which means, if Nawaz surgery is cancelled that means it is Category 2 or 3, which means his surgery is not urgent enough and hence postponed.
Ajaz
May 02, 2020 10:53am
I think the government has forgotten about him? Urgent treatment? Also there has been no information regarding his illness and treatment. When he was in Pakistan, his platlet count was being announced on national tv, every hour!! I suppose they are playing the same game of cricket. If justice is not served, then the people will lose all faith in government. The reason people don't pay their taxes is because they don't trust the government. It becomes a habit after a while. We must have justice otherwise we will never develop as a nation. If there is no justice, there is no country, it's Just a line on a map.
haq
May 02, 2020 10:55am
Emergency surgery can not be postponed due to any reason. Unless it was an elective surgery which is against the narrative raised by Nawaz party. More lame excuses to fool the public by elites.
Wolf
May 02, 2020 11:01am
No health care system will delay surgical procedure of a patient faced with life threatening condition. You are not telling the truth!
Dr Tarik
May 02, 2020 11:02am
Shameful excuse.
NACParis
May 02, 2020 11:04am
Maryam bibi even now uneducated illiterates have become intelligent and refuses to be fooled. Stop lying as in Europe serious cases are handled urgently with or without Covid19. In case of delay in your father Nawaz case means that his platelet or heart condition was never serious in the first place.
