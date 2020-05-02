DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 02, 2020

PTM leader Arif Wazir injured in South Waziristan attack

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 02, 2020

Email

Wazir receives life threatening injuries; eyewitnesses say two attackers wounded in exchange of fire with guards. — Photo from Twitter
Wazir receives life threatening injuries; eyewitnesses say two attackers wounded in exchange of fire with guards. — Photo from Twitter

WANA: A leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) sustained serious injuries when unknown assailants opened fire at him outside his residence in South Waziristan Tribal District on Friday.

According to an official, Arif Wazir was strolling outside his residence in Ghwa Khwa, near Wana, when armed persons opened fire from a moving vehicle. The official told Dawn that Arif Wazir received life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana.

Arif Wazir is the first cousin of MNA Ali Wazir. Eyewitnesses said two of the attackers were wounded in an exchange of fire with Arif Wazir’s guards.

They said the assailants fled after firing into the air.

Seven members of Arif Wazir’s family were killed in a clash with militants near Wana in 2007. His father Saadullah Jan and uncle Mirza Alam were among the dead.

Arif Wazir was released from jail on bail about one month ago.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pushtun
May 02, 2020 11:14am
99.9% Pushtuns know the dirty reality of PTM. Now the handful are living miserably.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 02, 2020

Lockdown misgivings

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is visibly unhappy about the lockdown measures in place to control the spread of Covid-19...
May 02, 2020

Lawmakers’ dilemma

IN SPITE of all its efforts, the government appears to have failed to convince the opposition to back its proposal...
May 02, 2020

Two unscripted exits

POPULAR movie actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor made unscripted exits this week in Mumbai, each succumbing to a...
May 01, 2020

Labour’s crisis

THE international Labour Day is being celebrated this year at a time when tens of millions of workers across the...
May 01, 2020

Doomed peace pact?

WHEN the peace pact was signed between the Americans and the Afghan Taliban in Doha in February, few believed it...
May 01, 2020

Prisoners with disabilities

AS noted in a recent webinar by Justice Project Pakistan and NOWPDP, the disruption of life as we know it caused by...