Abdullah says ‘tentative’ agreement reached with Ghani

KABUL: A bitter feud between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah appeared closer to resolution on Friday after Abdullah said the two men had moved forward in talks.

“We have made progress in negotiations & reached tentative agreement on a range of principles. Work on details is underway to finalise the agreement,” Abdullah said on Twitter.

He previously served as Afghanistan’s “chief executive” under a power-sharing deal with Ghani, but lost that post following last year’s presidential elections that Ghani won amid claims of fraud.

Instead of accepting defeat, Abdullah proclaimed himself president, a title he uses to this day, though the international community only recognises Ghani.

The dispute has proved a huge distraction for Afghanistan at a terrible time, with the coronavirus crisis worsening daily and the Taliban stepping up attacks despite a deal they signed with the US in February.

According to an official, Abdullah wants to lead peace talks with the Taliban and seeks a 50pc share in government

“We hope to finalise the political agreement at the earliest so that we can pay undivided attention to tackling Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring a just, dignified & lasting peace, & confronting the security & economic challenges in a spirit of national unity & solidarity,” Abdullah tweeted.

Ghani’s office did not immediately comment on Abdullah’s statement.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an Afghan official said that Abdullah has made a multi-pronged proposal to Ghani.

The offer would see Abdullah appointed to lead eventual peace talks with the Taliban while also getting a 50 per cent share of the government including several high-ranking positions for his allies.

Abdullah would also gain the title of “executive prime minister”, the official said, stressing that Ghani has not accepted the proposal.

On Thursday, Ghani’s second vice president, Sarwar Danish, confirmed that Abdullah would be leading the country’s peace council.

“Efforts are under way to finalise an agreement with Dr Abdullah within the framework of a National Participation Government,” Danish said.

A US government watchdog has said that Afghanis­tan risks a coronavirus disaster. “Afghanistan’s numerous and, in some cases, unique vulnerabilities — a weak healthcare system, widespread malnutrition, porous borders, massive internal displacement, contiguity with Iran, and ongoing conflict — make it likely the country will confront a health disaster in the coming months,” the office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a report.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2020