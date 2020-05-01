DAWN.COM

Inflation eases to 8.5pc as Covid-19 hammers economy

ReutersMay 01, 2020

Growth is projected to recover to about 2pc in the 2021-22 fiscal year. — AFP/File
Pakistan's consumer price inflation eased to 8.5 per cent in April, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, extending a months-long decline as the economy tanks due to the coronavirus crisis despite three interest rate cuts.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said this was the third successive month inflation had declined.

He said: "Consumer price inflation fell to 8.5pc in April. It's the 3rd successive month of sharp decline in inflation, with CPI dropping by more than 6pc in last 3 months.

"With the sharp reduction in petroleum prices on May 1, Inshallah May inflation will be still lower," he said.

Pakistan is struggling to keep its economy afloat as the reported number of infections from Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has risen to 16,817, with 385 deaths.

Consumer price inflation was 10.24pc in March after having risen in January to 14.56pc, the highest in over a decade, severely squeezing household budgets.

The State Bank of Pakistan kept interest rates unchanged at 13.25pc in January but, once the coronavirus began battering business and household finances, it slashed rates three times in recent weeks to 9pc to help cushion the blow.

Pakistan now faces a balance of payment crisis as the economy heads towards a major recession with a 1.5pc contraction forecast in the current financial year ending in June, compared with a pre-Covid-19 forecast of nearly 3pc growth, according to the finance ministry and central bank.

Growth is projected to recover to about 2pc in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

A steep drop in oil prices, which comprise most of Pakistan's import bill, has been welcome, allowing pump prices for petrol and diesel to be cut by 27pc and 35pc respectively since February, with the biggest cut coming on Thursday.

But critics say the government has not passed on the full advantage of the oil price fall to the public, instead raising taxes on petrol and diesel by up to 300pc.

With the current account deficit mounting and foreign reserves shrivelling, businesses and industries that were shut to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been allowed to start reopening.

Pakistan agreed a $6 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year and secured another $1.386 billion in rapid financing from the IMF at zero interest last month.

Islamabad is hoping for more bailout packages from the World Bank and other development partners as it plans to file for debt relief from G20 countries and bilateral partners, mainly longtime ally China.

Comments (11)

Kamran Ali
May 01, 2020 04:09pm
Of course we should pay back Chinese money, but i am at loss to understand every pakistani pay electricity bill with taxes but still giving excuses of circular debt its really an examplenary case of corruption.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
May 01, 2020 04:39pm
Reduced purchase power of people will lead to reduction in inflation.
Recommend 0
bimal william
May 01, 2020 04:54pm
It is bound to fall. The very simple economics applied here. Since all the hotels, restaurant and roadside eateries are closed there is hardly any demand for vegetables, chicken,.mutton and other commodities. Once all eateries open the demand will pick up. If you control inflation when demand is high then it is a big achievement.
Recommend 0
Karachi
May 01, 2020 04:58pm
Hope electricity prices are cut as well. Staying at home has led to a boom in power bills.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 01, 2020 05:49pm
8.5% inflation rate is still too high.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
May 01, 2020 06:31pm
International trade has been drastically effected.
Recommend 0
bow wow khan
May 01, 2020 06:45pm
Soon it will be deflation
Recommend 0
Vikas
May 01, 2020 06:53pm
Inflation would ease as no one has any money to create any demand. For the foreseeable future Pakistan is going to remain an extremely low consumption society slowing its growth down. Even a year later after recording a negative growth because of Chinese virus, Pakistan is unlikely to see high growth.
Recommend 0
Emmad
May 01, 2020 07:37pm
When prices of essential items have increased considerably alongwith fresh produce due to lack of choices for price hunting the decrease in household expenses is possible but deceleration inflation is not possible.
Recommend 0
Sarwat
May 01, 2020 07:50pm
CPI = Consumer Price Index
Recommend 0
Hari
May 01, 2020 11:57pm
Why inflation now, in India pricing are coming down.
Recommend 0

