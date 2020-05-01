DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 01, 2020

Pakistan loses top spot after 2 years, slides to number 4 in T20 rankings

Dawn.comUpdated May 01, 2020

Email

Pakistan have lost their top T20 spot to Australia. — AFP/File
Pakistan have lost their top T20 spot to Australia. — AFP/File

Pakistan on Friday lost its top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 rankings after more than two years, sliding to the fourth position as Australia rose to number one in both Test matches and T20 internationals.

The reshuffle came as the ICC issued an annual update, eliminating results from matches played between 2016 and 2017 in determination of the rankings. In the latest update, all matches played during 2019 were weighted at 100 per cent while all matches played in 2018 and 2017 were weighted at 50pc.

According to a media release on the ICC website, Australia replaced Pakistan at the top of the T20 table. Pakistan had attained the number one position in January 2018 after defeating New Zealand, and maintained its supremacy in the shortest format of the sport for 27 months.

In the latest rankings, Pakistan lost 10 points to reach 260, and was placed after Australia (278), England (268) and India (266).

India also lost its number one rank in Test matches to Australia, sliding to third place after having occupied the top spot since October 2016. As it stands right now, there is a difference of one point between New Zealand, who are now placed second at 115 points versus Australia's 116, while India is now placed third with 114 points.

South Africa lost eight points, ending on sixth place in Test matches behind England (4th) and Sri Lanka (5th). Pakistan is placed seventh in Test rankings with 86 points.

The ICC rankings for one-day internationals (ODIs) remained unchanged even with changes in points. England (127) maintained its top ranking, increasing its lead on India. India is placed second with 119 points while New Zealand maintained the third position with 116 points.

Pakistan is placed sixth in ICC ODI rankings with 102 points.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Harris
May 01, 2020 01:49pm
Junaid Khan needs to be playing international cricket if it ever returns.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 01, 2020 01:50pm
Amid the greatly expanding and rapidly increasing coronavirus pandemic, I.C.C. test, T/20 and ODI rankings have lost their glamor, color and touch and have become just an eye-wash and a marketing gimmick.
Recommend 0
Nh
May 01, 2020 02:10pm
This was expected looking at their recent performances.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 01, 2020 02:22pm
Till the moment,Sarfraz is the team leader-Pakistan team will bring emberassements for Pakistan people.
Recommend 0
IAMJUSTICE
May 01, 2020 02:23pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I always liked your well thought and sensible comments.
Recommend 0
Was thinking
May 01, 2020 02:29pm
Do these rankings matter now?
Recommend 0
Karachi
May 01, 2020 02:34pm
Because Sarfaraz isn't in the team. Hope provincial politics is kept away from cricket.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The 18th hole

The 18th hole

Asha’ar Rehman
The PPP politicians for now are hiding behind the simple argument that there cannot be any change in the 18th Amendment.

Editorial

May 01, 2020

Labour’s crisis

THE international Labour Day is being celebrated this year at a time when tens of millions of workers across the...
May 01, 2020

Doomed peace pact?

WHEN the peace pact was signed between the Americans and the Afghan Taliban in Doha in February, few believed it...
May 01, 2020

Prisoners with disabilities

AS noted in a recent webinar by Justice Project Pakistan and NOWPDP, the disruption of life as we know it caused by...
April 30, 2020

A troubling trend

EARLIER this month, the federal government announced that it would ramp up Pakistan’s Covid-19 testing capacity to...
April 30, 2020

Extremism in India

THE extremist Hindutva clique that calls the shots in India has largely been able to get away with its atrocious...
April 30, 2020

Childhood immunisation

THE spread of Covid-19 with all its troubling implications has led governments and world bodies to undertake...