Journalist Nadir Hassan passes away at 37

Journalist Nadir Hassan passed away on Thursday night at the age of 37 due to a brain haemorrhage.

According to his former The News colleague Zebunnisa Burki, Hassan suffered a brain haemorrhage at his home in Karachi late last night. He leaves behind a brother, sister and mother.

Hassan worked with a number of publications during his career, including Newsline, The Express Tribune, The News, and Herald. He also wrote for the The Economist.

"Nadir was one of the good ones. We worked together for so many years during some of the most newsy times in the country," Burki told Dawn. "The 12:30pm daily call with him was a routine I will never forget. He will be missed more than he would have thought. We lost a good soul."

"Nadir was a very talented young man who worked in different capacities at The Express Tribune, both in Karachi and Islamabad. His strength was his writing and we rarely come across such a gifted person in our profession," said Kamal Siddiqi, former editor The Express Tribune.

"As a person, he was most popular amongst his colleagues. He had a great sense of humour and what most impressed me was his humility. I am shocked to learn of his untimely death."

Former Dawn editor Abbas Nasir recalled him as "an incorrigible Liverpool FC fan and a fine young man and journo".

"Heartbroken, lost for words at the tragic loss. RIP. Thoughts, prayers with the family."

Muna Khan, Hassan's colleague from during his time at ET, remembered him as "one of the most astute journalists I have known". "I had the good fortune of working with him at The Express Tribune when we were launching the magazine.

"He had an incredible gift of being able to write on anything — culture, cinema, TV, politics, music, sports and I'm sure if we'd cajoled him, he'd even have done fashion very well.

"Anyone who had Nadir on their team could rest assured the work, however cumbersome, slow, or tiring, would get done, and done right. His death is a loss for a community short on solid, incisive critics."

Following his sudden demise, a number of friends, journalists and colleagues, among others, took to Twitter to mourn Hassan and shared their memories of him.