DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 02, 2020

Infections amongst healthcare workers increase by 75pc in a week

Ikram JunaidiUpdated May 01, 2020

Email

At least 444 healthcare providers and medical workers have been infected with the virus in Pakistan. — Dawn/File
At least 444 healthcare providers and medical workers have been infected with the virus in Pakistan. — Dawn/File

At least 191 more healthcare providers and medical workers have tested positive for the coronavirus within a week, according to data shared by the National Emergency Operation Centre on Thursday.

An earlier report shared by the centre on April 23 had revealed that at least 253 healthcare workers in the country had been infected by the coronavirus. That number has now jumped by 191, or 75 per cent, to 444.

The latest report, which has data up until April 29, shows 216 doctors, 67 nurses and 161 healthcare staff have tested positive across the country up until now. Of these, 204 are in isolation at homes, 138 are admitted to hospitals while 94 have recovered from the virus.

Eight healthcare workers have died from the coronavirus so far. The first known Covid-19 fatality among the local medical community occurred in Gilgit Baltistan when a young doctor, Usama Riaz, succumbed to the disease in March.

Early last month, Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro from Sindh became the province's first Covid-19 fatality from the medical community.

Last week, a senior doctor at Peshawar's Hayatabad Medical Complex passed away from Covid-19. He had been working in the hospital's coronavirus ward.

According to the report, three healthcare workers have died from the virus in Sindh, two in Gilgit Baltistan and one each in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

The report adds that out of 444 infected with the virus, 138 were working in critical care while 306 were working in other wards of the hospitals. Contacts of the health professionals have been traced and tested, according to the report and some some 186 contacts have tested positive while test results of another 289 are awaited.

The highest number of those infected by the virus in the medical community is from KP at 103, while Punjab is close behind at 102. The number of health workers infected in Sindh is 86 although doctors in the province maintain the number is closer to 162.

The number of infected healthcare workers in Balochistan is 90, 41 in Islamabad, 18 in GB and four in Azad Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

Govt to launch programme for protection of medical workers

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday said that the government was "worried about medical workers" and would soon launch a programme for protection of medical staff working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SAPM said that the country was now producing its own personal protective equipment (PPE) but it had been observed that PPE was "not being used rationally" in some places. "We will train medics on the proper use of PPE."

He added that the government would also provide psychological support to those working on the front lines.

Doctors have been at odds with the government over lockdown measures, calling for the enforcement of a complete lockdown amid rising number of coronavirus cases. Last week, a group of female doctors in Karachi warned people against coming out unnecessarily from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the pressure on doctors would "decrease" if people listened and stayed home.

"We need to save doctors' lives. If doctors start dying, who will save the patients?" a doctor at the press conference had questioned.

Earlier, the Provincial Doctors Association in KP had strongly recommended complete lockdown following press conferences by the Pakistan Medical Association in Lahore and by senior doctors in Karachi who urged the government not to relax lockdown restrictions.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
deva
May 01, 2020 11:27am
if first line of defence go away then it’s going to spiral out and uncontrollable free fall
Recommend 0
Justice
May 01, 2020 11:30am
The irony is that while Covid is really popping its ugly head, due to religious pressure IK is relaxing lockdown and social distancing measures whatever was in place.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 01, 2020 11:42am
Chinese PPE kits are useless just like their unhygienic masks.
Recommend 0
Ananta
May 01, 2020 11:48am
same situation for all over the world..
Recommend 0
NSG
May 01, 2020 12:02pm
Looks like the cases are very very high in numbers!
Recommend 0
Hari
May 01, 2020 12:23pm
Provide the proper PPE, ask police don't beat them, they are in the 1st row , respect them and protect them.
Recommend 0
bimal william
May 01, 2020 12:31pm
Now people must realize if doctors, nurses and health workers can be infected after taking all possible precautions what about the common people. It is high time for all of us to prevent ourself by staying at home. It is not an ordinary disease.
Recommend 0
Mad Dixit
May 01, 2020 12:31pm
Yesterday IK was boasting about low death and infections.
Recommend 0
Syed
May 01, 2020 12:52pm
Proper equipment and training required. Face shields, masks etc. Doctors are our front line soldiers in this new battle. Govt must protect them.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 01, 2020 12:54pm
Several healthcare workers in India have been attacked as they battle to stop the spread of the coronavirus because of rising culture of intolerance promoted by Modi.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 01, 2020 01:00pm
This clearly shows lack of real understanding of the dangers. Mere wearing of PPE is not enough. They have to be properly disposed or cleaned after every single use.
Recommend 0
Imran
May 01, 2020 01:08pm
Please don’t confuse corona virus positivity with corona virus symptoms. Not every positive person gets ill.
Recommend 0
dar
May 01, 2020 01:24pm
But still well under world average.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
May 01, 2020 01:31pm
Bravo!!! Mullahs have emerged as the most selfish,arrogant and crual to human compasdion,during this COVID-19 crisis time in Pakistan. The only and only Jihadis -who fulfill all technical definitions of a Jihadi -are only healthcare professionals of Pakistan. The front line warriors and definitely 100%better than parasite problem creator mullahs,maulvis and their blind followers.
Recommend 0
illawarrior
May 01, 2020 01:32pm
Front line workers need better protection. The government needs to do their job.
Recommend 0
Jhelum
May 01, 2020 01:33pm
They all are Hero.
Recommend 0
Truth
May 01, 2020 01:56pm
This speed show one day very few health workers will available in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Dr. Jhon Nizer
May 01, 2020 02:14pm
Salute to these health workers who treat rule breakers Mullahs
Recommend 0
Osman
May 01, 2020 02:14pm
Health workers are only appreciated in Media or are given Salutes by the police, but they are not provided with Safety Gear by tye Provincial Governments or their Hospital's management whi all just keep the equipment for their own personal use..
Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 01, 2020 02:24pm
@bhaRAT©, guess which community attacked them !!!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 01, 2020 02:53pm
In the midst of rapidly growing and almost unstoppable coronavirus pandemic, great, wonderful and dedicated services rendered by the health, healthcare and medical field staff to put their own lives on the line and serve dedicatedly with care and concern Covid-19 infected patients, all over the world. Well done and keep it up.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
May 01, 2020 03:33pm
Pretty understandable that why so many health care workers are infected from Coronavirous. I have seen dignitaries visiting Coronavirous hospital by wearing protective special mask but health care worker were wearing ordinary cloth mask. One wonders why these dignitories visit Coronavirous hospitals? They should stay away from such places to save masks for health care workers.
Recommend 0
Peace
May 01, 2020 06:25pm
Just imagine how much damaged caused for common people...
Recommend 0
Manish
May 02, 2020 12:04am
They should be treated as savier of humanity across the world. More respected than anyone.
Recommend 0
Ratan bhai
May 02, 2020 06:02am
Why IK says we are doing great?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 02, 2020

Lockdown misgivings

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is visibly unhappy about the lockdown measures in place to control the spread of Covid-19...
May 02, 2020

Lawmakers’ dilemma

IN SPITE of all its efforts, the government appears to have failed to convince the opposition to back its proposal...
May 02, 2020

Two unscripted exits

POPULAR movie actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor made unscripted exits this week in Mumbai, each succumbing to a...
May 01, 2020

Labour’s crisis

THE international Labour Day is being celebrated this year at a time when tens of millions of workers across the...
May 01, 2020

Doomed peace pact?

WHEN the peace pact was signed between the Americans and the Afghan Taliban in Doha in February, few believed it...
May 01, 2020

Prisoners with disabilities

AS noted in a recent webinar by Justice Project Pakistan and NOWPDP, the disruption of life as we know it caused by...