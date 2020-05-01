DAWN.COM

High-risk countries approach China for debt relief

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 01, 2020

Pakistan has to pay about $615 million to China between May 2020 and June 2021 under bilateral debt. — AFP/File
Pakistan has to pay about $615 million to China between May 2020 and June 2021 under bilateral debt. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Following in the footsteps of Pakistan, many high-risk countries who are part of the ambitious Belt and Road Initia­tive (BRI) have approached China for debt relief, the Financial Times reported.

Last month, Pakistan requested China for ease in payment obligations of over $30 billion of about 12,000-megawatt power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) to minimise its financial and economic difficulties, the newspaper reported. This was part of government efforts to sec­ure discounts and savings on power purchases from independent power producers (IPPs) as circular debt liabilities cross Rs2 trillion.

Early this week, the Eco­nomic Coordination Commi­ttee (ECC) of the cabinet authorised the Economic Affairs Ministry to negotiate debt relief with 11 bilateral lenders, including China, under a G20 initiative to suspend for about a year the payment of debt and its interest. Pakistan has to pay about $615 million to China between May 2020 and June 2021 under bilateral debt. The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan has since held a couple of meetings with Economic Affairs Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh.

Pakistan had formally taken up its difficulties with China for relief in purchase prices at the highest level during the recent visit of President Arif Alvi to Beijing, as Pakistan’s capacity payments alone were estimated to be closer to Rs600bn this year, and estimated to go beyond Rs1.5 trillion in a few years.

Pakistan has requested two basic relaxations in the existing agreements given the emerging challenges amid economic meltdown across the world in the wake of Covid-19. First, Pakistan desires to bring down mark-up on debt to London Interbank Offer Rate plus two (Libor+2) per cent from the existing average of about Libor+4.5pc.

Second, Pakistan has sought an extension in debt repayment period in the tariff to 20 years from the existing repayment period of 10 years. Almost all the power sector projects in the country have upfront 10-year debt repayment in their tariff structure. The two discounts are estimated to save about $500-550m (more than Rs85bn) annual cash outflows.

“China has received a wave of applications for debt relief from crisis-hit countries included in the “Belt and Road Initiative” as coronavirus strains the world’s biggest development programme,” reported FT quoting Chinese policy advisers, adding that Bei­jing was considering a number of responses, including the suspension of interest payments on loans from the country’s financial institutions. But they also warned against expectations that China would forgive debts outright.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2020

CPEC, Coronavirus
Deepak
May 01, 2020 07:53am
Good
Recommend 0
Karachi
May 01, 2020 07:58am
China should write off needy nations' debt. It'll help us a lot.
Recommend 0
Kaustob
May 01, 2020 08:03am
Chinese investment is for profit not charity or goodwill. Unlikely that China will waive off debt and interest, but may consider extended repayment schedule as that brings in more returns over a longer time. All countries who have taken loans from China are now in the debt trap and can be easily manipulated to fall in line with China in the international arena.
Recommend 0
SATT
May 01, 2020 08:07am
And China will extract more.
Recommend 0
KJ
May 01, 2020 08:07am
@Karachi, "China should write off needy nations' debt. It'll help us a lot." Why would China do that? What do they get in return for doing that?
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 01, 2020 08:08am
Of course the Chinese won’t forgive the dept. after all, the CPEC is in their best interest, Pakistan just happens to be right in the middle of their planned road to riches, another reason for people to realize that the Chinese aren’t doing this because China loves Pakistan, it’s because the COEC road or whatever you want to call it, adds one trillion dollars to their trade. Chinese are very business savvy, they want this road, it benefits them 91%, Pakistan gets 9% in profits, but Pakistan has to borrow the money, pay interest, and pay the loans off in 10 years. How’s that for business deal ?
Recommend 0
Amit
May 01, 2020 08:09am
Time to show the World, whether friendship is really taller than mountains and deeper than Oceans or just that, country is being fooled.
Recommend 0
MG
May 01, 2020 08:09am
Better demand for billions of dollars compensation rather than relief.......
Recommend 0
Zak
May 01, 2020 08:15am
@Karachi, 'China should write off needy nations' debt. It'll help us a lot.' They will. A friend of China is a true friend for life.
Recommend 0
Lord Ickenham
May 01, 2020 08:21am
@Zak, So Zak, a needy nation ?
Recommend 0
Udaya
May 01, 2020 08:24am
China will never write off. Sri lanka is a good example on how china will collect their debt
Recommend 0
Raj
May 01, 2020 08:27am
@Zak, You are too optimistic. I envy you.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 01, 2020 08:29am
@Zak, "They will. A friend of China is a true friend for life." Agreed, but read the very last paragraph. It states China will only "suspend" interest payment, not waive or write off the loan altogether.
Recommend 0
Kareem
May 01, 2020 08:30am
Our Chinese sisters and brothers are kind and our IK is honest leader. They will surely not only give debt relief but also forgive our debts.
Recommend 0
Raju
May 01, 2020 08:34am
@Karachi, Hope i will live to see that day (Err, I am still young, so have a lot of years to live !!!)
Recommend 0
Dinomite
May 01, 2020 08:35am
They will take Gwadar and all the minerals in Balochistan in return
Recommend 0
Prakash Bengani
May 01, 2020 08:37am
@Zak, of course, who better then Sri Lanka to vouch for this fact.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 01, 2020 08:37am
Last line sums up everything
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 01, 2020 08:39am
Even India can help Pakistan. But the Chinese won't. The Chinese are always self centric.
Recommend 0
Atul Verma
May 01, 2020 08:39am
Debt trap it was! The defaulters are trying to find a way out, but reality would hit them hard when they realize the trap.
Recommend 0
adi
May 01, 2020 08:40am
@Zak, Sure.. like cpec was going to have made pak a celestial superpower by now..correct...
Recommend 0
Sadiq Hassan
May 01, 2020 08:40am
Pakistan is in debt trap, we should stop fooling ourselves. We should invest in education, here in USA, all the doctors and engineers are either Chinese or Indian. Zia ul Haq’s madarasa education system has put us back by 50 years.
Recommend 0
Sadiq Hassan
May 01, 2020 08:41am
@Karachi, keep dreaming
Recommend 0
Tansah
May 01, 2020 08:41am
Our leaders allied our nation with the Americans for their personal gain. When that alliance no longer produced returns, our leaders got our nation into debt to China for their personal gain. The people have not yet benefitted sufficiently to justify the price we have and are continuing to pay.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
May 01, 2020 08:42am
Each and every Belt and Road Country is debt ridden and crisis hit. Bad times for Pakistan. One should be double careful when dealing with the all weather friend. R.S. Menon, Gurgaon
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
May 01, 2020 08:45am
@Zak, China has no friends. They will not write off any debt. What IK requested is the max we can expect from them. They are deciplined and not political.
Recommend 0
Ddff
May 01, 2020 08:47am
@Zak, will you change your name if this doesn't happen??
Recommend 0
Gunjar
May 01, 2020 08:48am
Yes... Chinese are very generous... They should write off debt of all nations.... And build free Power plants
Recommend 0
Sane Voice
May 01, 2020 08:52am
@Karachi, agreed. This is a chance for China to spread goodwill. Hope the waive off the loans or at least stagger the payment.
Recommend 0
Ravi
May 01, 2020 08:55am
"circular debt liabilities cross Rs2 trillion" That is huge, be careful.
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
May 01, 2020 08:56am
A group of high-rishk countries who are trapped in the net of BRI initiative of China.
Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
May 01, 2020 08:58am
So BRI is useless. No one got benefits except China.
Recommend 0
Tariq
May 01, 2020 09:02am
Don’t expect any concessions from China. We must balance our policy toward USA. This is the time when many businesses in USA the basic lessons of supply chain and looking for to reduce dependency on China alone. If we do not act timely, it will go to our neighbor. We cannot continue begging.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 01, 2020 09:02am
What happened to the game changer CPEC?
Recommend 0
Ravi Sankar Katragadda
May 01, 2020 09:04am
Don't expect from china based on your experience with theUSA
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
May 01, 2020 09:04am
Now Pakistan traped in net by china
Recommend 0
Fly high
May 01, 2020 09:05am
You have not mentioned a single country name except Pakistan
Recommend 0
CPEC
May 01, 2020 09:05am
Is it already time to payback , but where are the gains promised , payment was supposed to be made from profits but there are no seeable profits so no payment , should tell them outright no payback unless CPEC turns up substantial income.
Recommend 0
Observer
May 01, 2020 09:05am
I thought China is a communist country and Mao's main goal was to fight against American, Japanese and British imperialism. Now the table has turned and rest of the world will fight against Chinese imperialism!
Recommend 0
topbrass
May 01, 2020 09:06am
Pakistan should take leadership in this case and demand China to write off all needy country's loans.
Recommend 0
Observer
May 01, 2020 09:06am
@Zak, There is no emotion in international politics.
Recommend 0
Csh080
May 01, 2020 09:12am
@Tansah, leaders are a reflection of their people.
Recommend 0
Csh080
May 01, 2020 09:14am
@R. S. Menon , more free and uncalled for advice!
Recommend 0
ON .
May 01, 2020 09:15am
Chinese BELT is tightening AND everyone dreaming richness is on ROAD
Recommend 0
Nand
May 01, 2020 09:18am
@Zak, Good luck and congratulations.
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh
May 01, 2020 09:19am
Pakistan should request China for debt relief.
Recommend 0
Captain1k
May 01, 2020 09:20am
Game changer as always
Recommend 0
Multani
May 01, 2020 09:23am
@Zak, We are in China’s debt trap, doubt very much it will waive lucrative 6-8% interest loans, may be defer the interest payments a bit and accumulate Pakistani goodwill , no more
Recommend 0
Shoib Sheikh
May 01, 2020 09:25am
Pakistan should request China for debt relief.
Recommend 0
vin
May 01, 2020 09:26am
@Karachi, Read the last line of the article. They have said no. Most of the problems will come from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar loans totaling $8 Billion.
Recommend 0
Surinder
May 01, 2020 09:28am
@Karachi, what would they get in return
Recommend 0
Surinder
May 01, 2020 09:33am
@Kareem, keep on hoping
Recommend 0
Surinder
May 01, 2020 09:35am
@Sadiq Hassan, it is too late
Recommend 0
Surinder
May 01, 2020 09:38am
@kamal chowkidar, I don’t know
Recommend 0
Akhilesh Singh
May 01, 2020 09:41am
A friend in need is a friend indeed. Let's see.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
May 01, 2020 09:47am
Trapped, for life!!!
Recommend 0
Haider
May 01, 2020 09:48am
Why you don't say we will not pay as not benefits us. Let's see all weather friend will do
Recommend 0
Boom
May 01, 2020 09:53am
Pakistan has to pay about $615 million to China between May 2020 and June 2021
Recommend 0
Simba
May 01, 2020 09:57am
So all BRI countries are now in debt with China. Great. Who is benefitted with BRI again.
Recommend 0
Ash20
May 01, 2020 09:57am
You have to give something to a China for any relief. No other country name was mentioned.
Recommend 0
Random Indian
May 01, 2020 09:58am
China will give relief for sure. The big question is what will they ask for in return?
Recommend 0
Sam
May 01, 2020 10:01am
No one do charity when it comes to international affairs. China using debt diplomacy to trap nations, like they did with srilanka. Freedom is far valuable than economy growth
Recommend 0
deva
May 01, 2020 10:12am
china will be in very tough spot once corona crises over in next two years. There economy will collapse for sure, they needs to pay for all these sufferings to world. only very few countries might support china. but overall people will be against china
Recommend 0
vgp
May 01, 2020 10:13am
Here we go again
Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
May 01, 2020 10:18am
In the coming years, the world will be moving away from having China manufacture everything for them. The BRI will be of no value to the Chinese. Their only hope is to earn some interest on the loans given out to countries like Pakistan. You talk of friendship with China - What friendship? Friendships can only exist among equals. We had learned this saying when we were little: "Never borrow, never lend. If you want to keep a friend."
Recommend 0
gautam singh
May 01, 2020 10:27am
China swallows sri lanka Humbantota port for 100 years for not paying debt on time.
Recommend 0
Syama
May 01, 2020 10:28am
@Zak, really you did not read the article last lines says all. China would not forgive debts and they have not given it for charity.
Recommend 0
Slimebay
May 01, 2020 10:30am
China the debt machine.
Recommend 0
Only Loans
May 01, 2020 10:30am
China should give more loans!
Recommend 0
Proud Indian
May 01, 2020 10:31am
@Sadiq Hassan, yes you said truth
Recommend 0
Pradip
May 01, 2020 10:44am
China must write off loans extended for building CPEC as Pakistan has suffered great monetary loss due to China Wuhan mfg Covid19 virus.
Recommend 0
Iqbal hussain PHD
May 01, 2020 10:45am
low risk countries are demanding compensation and trial
Recommend 0
Rkv
May 01, 2020 10:46am
There is no one other than Pakistan asking for waiver. Did you see name of any other countries in this article!
Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
May 01, 2020 10:50am
Pakistan is negotiating with China for the world's high-risk countries and with IMF for the world's poor countries. Leadership at best.
Recommend 0
Sumit Kumar Pramanick
May 01, 2020 11:00am
This is why developing economies like Pakistan should avoid depending on China on economic friend. China uses these kind of scenarios to armtwist countries to achieve its strategic and geopolitical goals. You wont see another sadist race like this.
Recommend 0
Sara
May 01, 2020 11:15am
China does not need to write of debt. You want to borrow money then u need to pay back too otherwise do not borrow money.
Recommend 0
Sara
May 01, 2020 11:15am
@Karachi, Would you?
Recommend 0
Ashish
May 01, 2020 11:30am
Other countries are following Pakistan's foot prints.. proud moment for pakistan. Pakistan is true leader in taking and managing debt.. way to go
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 01, 2020 12:11pm
@Kaustob, yes you are correct. Every country is observing China tactics after Sri Lanka's experience.
Recommend 0
Sam
May 01, 2020 12:18pm
Nazi Imran will now go meet his facist brother to beg for mercy. He will be sent back with a N 95 mask.
Recommend 0
Jaman Khan
May 01, 2020 12:28pm
China is stuck in its own mess, with the world economies trying to shed dependence of Chinese economy, China will have a hard time economically.. this is also true for other countries, but China will feel the pain
Recommend 0
SevenRiver
May 01, 2020 12:41pm
Strategic location ?
Recommend 0
Rational Sonu
May 01, 2020 12:49pm
Which many countries? Please! name few.
Recommend 0
Atif
May 01, 2020 01:18pm
@Rational Sonu, India has taken a lot of loans from all countries
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
May 01, 2020 01:20pm
@Karachi, how will they generate income for themselves?
Recommend 0
Dr. Jhon Nizer
May 01, 2020 01:22pm
China should wave off debt.
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
May 01, 2020 01:26pm
@Sadiq Hassan, there are plenty of Maulana who will keep the spirit of Zia-ul-Huq alive.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 01, 2020 01:33pm
With the ever growing and fastly expanding coronavirus pandemic yet to reach its peak, what other options have these high-risk countries got at this crucial point in time and history but to ask China for a debt relief and forbearance?
Recommend 0
Gurcharan
May 01, 2020 01:45pm
@ Dr. Jhon Nizer, Why?
Recommend 0
Xin Hua- Tsang
May 01, 2020 01:53pm
China can't waive off loan. You borrow - you must pay back.
Recommend 0
Xin Hua- Tsang
May 01, 2020 01:54pm
Can't pay back, don't borrow. You borrow, you pay
Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 01, 2020 01:55pm
@Karachi, dream on, iron brother will write of nothing...
Recommend 0
ayesha
May 01, 2020 02:22pm
This was the expected fallout .. all the way ...
Recommend 0

