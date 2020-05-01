DAWN.COM

PM Imran asks rich countries to do more for fragile economies

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated May 01, 2020

In telephone talk with Egyptian president, PM Imran says just suspension of debt servicing is not enough.
ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan government stepped up diplomatic efforts for initiating consultations at the United Nations for a collective action on debt relief for developing countries, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called on the rich countries to do more for fragile economies than just suspending debt servicing.

In a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fatteh Sisi, Mr Khan said that measures like debt suspension were helpful for struggling economies, but “more measures were needed to reboot the developing countries’ economies”.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, Mr Khan had called Mr Sisi for discussing his call for a ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries.

He said countries with fragile economies were encountering “unprecedented” health and economic crisis.

In telephone talk with Sisi, PM says just suspension of debt servicing is not enough

The prime minister said people of these poorer countries were faced with the “stark choice” of dying due to coronavirus or hunger.

PM Khan had on April 12 launched an international appeal for debt relief. He had urged the world leaders to help developing countries in dealing with the impact of Covid-19 through debt relief and restructuring so that fiscal space could be created for them to carry out relief activities in their countries.

Pakistan later welcomed the debt relief measures announced by G20 countries, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for developing countries. But, Mr Khan now says that these measures may free up resources, which were to be originally used for debt servicing, to deal with the crisis and its socio-economic impact, but developing countries would require more.

Mr Khan, in his conversation with Mr Sisi, called for closer collaboration to develop ‘a comprehensive plan’ for turning the crisis caused by Covid-19 into an opportunity for economic revival.

Mr Sisi, according to the statement, supported Mr Khan’s debt relief initiative.

Pakistan is convening a group of interested countries at the UN to commence consultations for proposing a comprehensive solution to the debt challenges of developing countries in the backdrop of Covid-19.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister would be reaching out to a number of world leaders to discuss the need for a coordinated and comprehensive solution to the debt issue,” FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at the weekly media briefing.

Comments (47)

Justice
May 01, 2020 07:58am
IK's "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" --- WHO appointed IK for this role? He can speak only for Pakistan and no other country is asking for money and debt write off like IK is..
Recommend 0
Justice
May 01, 2020 08:00am
How can one expect so called rich countries to forgive debts which are huge sum of money? It is their hard earned money and all countries are facing economic pressure in the wake of Covid-19 right now. Totally an unrealistic expectation of PM IK.
Recommend 0
Karachi
May 01, 2020 08:01am
Rich and middle income countries can overcome this pandemic, we won't. We need debt write off by rich and middle income nations.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 01, 2020 08:03am
Leaders are role model for citizens. What kind of message IK is sending to Pakistanis by going on a debt write off and loan spree? What kind of fiscal responsibility and self sufficiency messages people are getting from IK?
Recommend 0
hussain
May 01, 2020 08:06am
good initiative
Recommend 0
ABCD
May 01, 2020 08:07am
Now, it is Pakistan to shout others to “do more”. Good riddance.
Recommend 0
Indese
May 01, 2020 08:13am
Egypt a rich country?
Recommend 0
bala
May 01, 2020 08:18am
Keep on asking, nothing to loss. If get whatever it will be benifit only
Recommend 0
Fakaria
May 01, 2020 08:20am
Ok your highness.
Recommend 0
Ram
May 01, 2020 08:21am
Why always asking from others...
Recommend 0
Raj
May 01, 2020 08:25am
Rich countries like China.
Recommend 0
Farhan
May 01, 2020 08:28am
There is no rich country....
Recommend 0
Amol
May 01, 2020 08:29am
I am sure Modi will consider Imran's request.
Recommend 0
Dr. Jhon Nizer
May 01, 2020 08:35am
Rich countries should send back black money stashed by Pakistanis to come out of current mess.
Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN
May 01, 2020 08:36am
Waiving off your loan? I don't think That is even possible
Recommend 0
kautiliya
May 01, 2020 08:42am
I am sure that the rich countries are in the same boat except for PRC that's where you should knock the door
Recommend 0
topbrass
May 01, 2020 08:44am
'The prime minister said people of these poorer countries were faced with the “stark choice” of dying due to coronavirus or hunger.' He has left no option for national pride in this maneuver. Hopefully the 'rich' countries will forget this debate when 'poor' countries again ask for more loans.
Recommend 0
topbrass
May 01, 2020 08:52am
Hopefully China falls under 'rich' category according 'poor' countries. Or is it a victim as well. Either way China has to do 'more'.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 01, 2020 08:53am
Why take a loan when you are capable of paying?
Recommend 0
Ajit
May 01, 2020 08:53am
Finally! We were wondering when he would start again!!
Recommend 0
Aph
May 01, 2020 08:57am
Why doesn't he tweet that?
Recommend 0
prateek
May 01, 2020 08:58am
ask china to waive half of your debt. Test your so called friendship
Recommend 0
Venkat
May 01, 2020 08:59am
China will take care …
Recommend 0
Desi jat
May 01, 2020 09:08am
First you need to have an economy in place.
Recommend 0
NORI
May 01, 2020 09:11am
How come smaller Asian countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal don't ask for relief as frequently as Pakistan asks ?
Recommend 0
Vishesh
May 01, 2020 09:16am
basically he is asking help for Pak but putting it diplomatically.....under blanket of "fragile economies".....
Recommend 0
Kris
May 01, 2020 09:25am
Iron brother's silence is quite puzzling. Why aren't they volunteering to write off some loan? Perhaps another trip to Beijing is warranted. You can also get new N95 masks there.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
May 01, 2020 09:28am
Why are economes fragile ? why their elected governments cant take ownership of its people ?
Recommend 0
T-man
May 01, 2020 09:39am
India is one of the poorest countries in the world. They will appreciate some relief.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 01, 2020 09:44am
. . . to do more . . . . fragile economies . . . .
Recommend 0
Simba
May 01, 2020 09:53am
Economy? Where is it?
Recommend 0
Baazigar
May 01, 2020 09:53am
Do India include in this rich countries ?
Recommend 0
Baazigar
May 01, 2020 09:54am
The only PM who have ample time in these tougher times !
Recommend 0
harshit
May 01, 2020 09:56am
China the ultimate all season friend of Superpower Pakistan has 3.4 trillion us dollars as forex reserve why don't you knock there door.
Recommend 0
Boom
May 01, 2020 09:59am
But you are a nuclear state with a powerful army right?
Recommend 0
Ahmed Malik
May 01, 2020 10:09am
Impose a proper lockdown and fix your own problems. You can't run a country on charitable funds. TAX the rich and give to the poor.
Recommend 0
Jayho
May 01, 2020 10:14am
Khan sahab first make ur economy strong ,in current situation everybody is caring about his people and nation.You are making ur people fool.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 01, 2020 10:17am
PMIK must recover billions of dollars looted by SHARIF's and ZARDARI.
Recommend 0
Ash20
May 01, 2020 10:20am
China has most reserves and Pakistan’s largest debtor. So, why Imran is not called China.
Recommend 0
Shanila from Shahadra
May 01, 2020 10:21am
Ask or request??? Is he in any position to ask???
Recommend 0
vgp
May 01, 2020 10:24am
Here he goes again. Same old story
Recommend 0
kp
May 01, 2020 11:14am
Who is he to assume authority to talk about entire Asia??
Recommend 0
gghh
May 01, 2020 11:26am
Man up and pay your debts.
Recommend 0
Khalid Sultan
May 01, 2020 11:29am
Keep people at home if possible. and keep social distancing and wear masks, I see huge increase of infected people , as lots of people are not taking precautions. Congregations in mosques will cause lot of unnecessary deaths. Don’t give in to illiterate Mullahs. Infection increases exponentially.Prevention is better than cure.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
May 01, 2020 11:40am
No One takes his Call except for few islamic Countries.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
May 01, 2020 11:41am
Imaran Niazi Has No Cradiblity left whatsoever.
Recommend 0
Asif Ali
May 01, 2020 11:50am
Rich Muslim countries?
Recommend 0

