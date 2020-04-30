DAWN.COM

NA speaker Asad Qaiser goes into home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Dawn.comUpdated April 30, 2020

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser urged the nation to take precautions and sought their prayers. — Photo courtesy GOP Twitter/File
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser urged the nation to take precautions and sought their prayers. — Photo courtesy GOP Twitter/File

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday became the highest government functionary to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

"My coronavirus test has returned positive. I have quarantined myself in my house," Qaiser announced in a tweet.

He urged the nation to take precautions and sought their prayers.

Geo.tv reported that Qaiser's son and daughter have also tested positive for the virus.

His announcement comes three days after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who like Qaiser belongs to the ruling PTI, tested positive for Covid-19.

Also read: PM, aides reiterate 'coronavirus situation not bad' in Pakistan

Both Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla made telephone calls to the National Assembly speaker to inquire after his health. They prayed for his early recovery.

Mandviwalla also inquired after the health of his son and daughter.

Qaiser is the latest politician to have contracted the virus that has so far infected more than 16,000 people across Pakistan and killed 361.

On Wednesday, PPP MPA Rana Hamir Singh had tested positive for the virus and a day earlier, independent Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi too was diagnosed with Covid-19 and subsequently went under isolation at his home in Lahore.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, had last week also tested positive.

Earlier this month, KP Director of Public Health Dr Ikramullah Khan had also tested positive. Last week, KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said that Kamran Khan Bangash, special assistant to the provincial chief minister, had also been infected and wished him a quick recovery.

Also in April, a brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shah had died after testing positive for the coronavirus at a Karachi hospital.

Last month, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had been infected with the virus, prompting the provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other members of his cabinet to take the test as well. Ghani made a full recovery a week later and resumed work.

Mardan MPA Abdus Salam Afridi was also diagnosed with Covid-19 last month.

NA Secretariat offices to remain closed until May 9

Also on Thursday, it was decided to keep the offices of the National Assembly Secretariat closed until May 9.

The offices were earlier closed until April 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a statement issued by the NA spokesperson said.

It added that the administration department, standing committees, Public Accounts Committee, legislation and matters concerning international relations will continue to function or progress on a limited scale.

Duty officers have been assigned for the above departments who will complete the "most important" tasks of their offices during alternate days, according to the press release.

With additional reporting by Amir Wasim and Javed Hussain in Islamabad.

Ibrahim S
Apr 30, 2020 11:27pm
I wish him well from bottom of my heart Please close the places or worship (they can pray at home) and implement strict social distancing and lockdown. If you don't respect COVID-19, it will NOT respect you either
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 30, 2020 11:30pm
Don't worry Mr. Speaker you will be look after by best medical team in Pakistan . People of Pakistan are praying for your health and looking forward to see you in office soon.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Apr 30, 2020 11:45pm
Better excuse for avoiding the NA session request made by the opposition...
Recommend 0
Harvard
May 01, 2020 01:01am
It's getting closer. No one will be spared.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 01, 2020 02:00am
@Ashfaq, "Better excuse for avoiding the NA session" Do you live with him to know so much??
Recommend 0
Zia
May 01, 2020 02:57am
Inspire of all the havoc going on around us, our PM still taking it too easy, coming up with new conspiracy theories e-g fear has been spread by elites to save them selves, Mr PM , you are not an ordinary bunch of public spreading rumors, be sober act like a statesman in this time of trouble. We expect some real bold and mature steps from you.
Recommend 0
saeeds
May 01, 2020 06:05am
Seem like main spreader of corona virus are Tableghi Jamat and PTI party.
Recommend 0
Javed
May 01, 2020 06:35am
Important people go into home quarantine, not so important get dragged to centers.
Recommend 0

