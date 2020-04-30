Lockdown restrictions in Sindh to remain until end of Ramazan: spokesperson

A lockdown imposed with certain exemptions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sindh will remain in place until the end of Ramazan, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab clarified on Thursday.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Wahab said the Sindh Home Department had issued a notification on April 23 stating that the restrictions imposed and exemptions given to some sectors will remain in place until the end of Ramazan.

"That notification remains in the field and no decision has been taken to withdraw it," he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's spokesperson Rasheed Channa also confirmed that the restrictions will remain in place until the end of Ramazan, saying the April 23 order contained within it the restrictions and exemptions announced earlier in the April 14 order.

Wahab said the provincial government had allowed traders to conduct business through online and home delivery services. "We hope the traders will abide by the SOPs and the instructions issued by the government will be followed," he added.

Asked about Prime Minister Imran Khan's reported comments that a complete lockdown was announced by "elite rulers" without concern for the poor, Wahab said: "I think the prime minister is a victim of confusion himself or wants to confuse the people."

He said the federal cabinet itself had taken the decision to extend the countrywide lockdown until May 9.

Wahab said the prime minister was "questioning his own ability to make decisions" by suggesting that the decision to impose the restrictions was taken by someone else. He said the decisions were, in fact, taken after consulting all provincial authorities.

"The situation in Sindh is very dangerous; we have had 12 deaths [over the last 24 hours]," the spokesperson said, adding that the reason there has not been pressure on hospitals in the province is that the Sindh government had enforced the lockdown, and "the positive signs of that can be seen now".

Nevertheless, he emphasised the need to not be "complacent" with the positive signs and continue the restrictions, saying "even a single life is very important for us".