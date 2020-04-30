DAWN.COM

Lockdown restrictions in Sindh to remain until end of Ramazan: spokesperson

Dawn.comUpdated April 30, 2020

Sindh Home Department had issued a notification on April 23 stating that the restrictions imposed and exemptions given to some sectors will remain in place until the end of Ramazan. — AFP/File
A lockdown imposed with certain exemptions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Sindh will remain in place until the end of Ramazan, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab clarified on Thursday.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Wahab said the Sindh Home Department had issued a notification on April 23 stating that the restrictions imposed and exemptions given to some sectors will remain in place until the end of Ramazan.

"That notification remains in the field and no decision has been taken to withdraw it," he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's spokesperson Rasheed Channa also confirmed that the restrictions will remain in place until the end of Ramazan, saying the April 23 order contained within it the restrictions and exemptions announced earlier in the April 14 order.

Wahab said the provincial government had allowed traders to conduct business through online and home delivery services. "We hope the traders will abide by the SOPs and the instructions issued by the government will be followed," he added.

Asked about Prime Minister Imran Khan's reported comments that a complete lockdown was announced by "elite rulers" without concern for the poor, Wahab said: "I think the prime minister is a victim of confusion himself or wants to confuse the people."

He said the federal cabinet itself had taken the decision to extend the countrywide lockdown until May 9.

Wahab said the prime minister was "questioning his own ability to make decisions" by suggesting that the decision to impose the restrictions was taken by someone else. He said the decisions were, in fact, taken after consulting all provincial authorities.

"The situation in Sindh is very dangerous; we have had 12 deaths [over the last 24 hours]," the spokesperson said, adding that the reason there has not been pressure on hospitals in the province is that the Sindh government had enforced the lockdown, and "the positive signs of that can be seen now".

Nevertheless, he emphasised the need to not be "complacent" with the positive signs and continue the restrictions, saying "even a single life is very important for us".

Seshagiri Rao
Apr 30, 2020 11:31pm
Lock-down is not helping reduce virus patients. Lock-down should be relaxed to allow people meet each other. Isolation of individuals leads to emotional breakdowns and peoples mind will be paralyzed. More and more psychological disorders will surface due to forced Lock-down implementation. Economy will get very bad. COVID Negative persons will die of hunger in coming days if normalcy is not restored.
Recommend 0
adil108
Apr 30, 2020 11:36pm
Murtaza Wahab should seek and equipped the pathetic medical system In Sindh especially the interior. For forty years all patients pouring to Karachi for medical treatments. What has PPP done so far is worst than coronavirus leave aside the lockdown.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 30, 2020 11:37pm
Good decision ....
Recommend 0
Faketrack
Apr 30, 2020 11:57pm
Sindh is showing IK how to enforce orders,hope IK the noble heart learns.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 01, 2020 12:21am
why is other soldier pulling down mask? he should be properly trained.
Recommend 0
Atif
May 01, 2020 02:28am
donate/bribe or stay close....
Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
May 01, 2020 06:43am
Lock down or no lock down , THAT is the QUESTION
Recommend 0
Zak
May 01, 2020 07:57am
Firstly, in a pandemic, there is no 'elite' or poor, all are Pakistanis and human beings. So this word 'elite', should be removed from the vocabulary. Secondly, all provinces should follow their Prime Minister, not defy him or play politics with the situation.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 01, 2020 07:58am
The situation in Sindh is very dangerous; we have had 12 deaths [over the last 24 hours]," the spokesperson. Sind is worst run province.
Recommend 0

