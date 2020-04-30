DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 30, 2020

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15 to 'provide relief to consumers'

Tahir SheraniUpdated April 30, 2020

Email

Fuel prices reduced to provide relief to customers amid a slump in oil price in the international market. — AFP/File
Fuel prices reduced to provide relief to customers amid a slump in oil price in the international market. — AFP/File

The government on Thursday announced a reduction of Rs15 per litre in the price of petrol, of Rs27.15 per litre in the price of high speed diesel (HSD), Rs30.01 per litre in the price of kerosene and of Rs15 per litre in the price of light diesel oil (LDO).

The price of petrol has been reduced to Rs81.58 from Rs96.58, while HSD will be available at the rate of Rs80.10 after a reduction of Rs27.15 from Rs107.25 per litre. The price of kerosene has been reduced to Rs47.44 from Rs77.45 and LDO, which was previously priced at Rs62.51 will now be priced at Rs47.51.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government made the decision to slash prices of petroleum products to "provide relief to consumers".

"The government is extending maximum relief to the public. Relief packages include economic stimulus package, Ehsaas emergency relief programme, incentive package for SMEs and many other relief measures. The latest one is [a] considerable decrease in the prices of petroleum products," the notification read.

The new prices will come into effect from May 1.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended up to Rs44.07 per litre reduction in the price of major petroleum products for the month of May to share the benefit of lower international prices with the consumers.

The regulatory authority had proposed a decrease of Rs33.94 to Rs73.31 for the price HSD, a drop of 31.6 per cent from Rs107.25.

It had also worked out a decrease of Rs20.68 per litre (down 21.4pc) to Rs75.9 for petrol, which previously stood at Rs96.58.

Ogra had also proposed that kerosene oil's price be cut by Rs44.07 to Rs33.38 per litre, a 56.9pc decline from the Rs77.45 per litre rate that went into effect in late March.

For LDO, the price was recommended to be slashed by Rs24.57 (-39.3pc) to Rs37.94 per litre.

The reduction in fuel prices comes as oil prices slumped amid concern about dwindling crude storage capacity worldwide and fears that fuel demand may only recover slowly once countries ease curbs imposed on economic and social activity to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices have fallen to historic lows this month, with the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crashing deep below zero for the first time as governments worldwide shut down businesses and air travel grinds to a halt due to the virus.

An agreement by top crude-producing nations to cut output by 10 million barrels a day from May 1 has done little to calm the market.

The production cuts "will probably take weeks to show up in the physical market, hence we are still stuck with the inventories issues that will continue to curb any semblance of bullish appetite", said AxiCorp global market strategist Stephen Innes.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Novoice
Apr 30, 2020 10:01pm
It is sickening how this regime is so desperate for credit and attention, while it achieves nothing. Oil fell to a 20 yr low. Yet here just a small decrease and you announce it as a generous move by the kind hearted govt.
Recommend 0
Waqar
Apr 30, 2020 10:03pm
The government has once again not passed onto the masses the full decrease estimated by OGRA. Government is doing no service here to common people.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 30, 2020 10:05pm
Only one third of the OGRA recommended reduction in the prices of petroleum products accepted by the Government. Rest is all in the self coffers.
Recommend 0
Nabeel
Apr 30, 2020 10:17pm
Great...!
Recommend 0
ashar
Apr 30, 2020 10:21pm
government cannot collect tax from rich and influential people, Petrol price is an easy way to get money for government. Petrol price should go down much lower, but then how will government make money
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 30, 2020 10:27pm
Good relief for masses.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Issues in governance

Issues in governance

It is difficult to determine which brand of the hybrid systems of rule is being followed.
Getting smart

Getting smart

Khurram Husain
European countries are now talking of ‘exit strategies’, but it is important to listen to the warnings of their

Editorial

April 30, 2020

A troubling trend

EARLIER this month, the federal government announced that it would ramp up Pakistan’s Covid-19 testing capacity to...
April 30, 2020

Extremism in India

THE extremist Hindutva clique that calls the shots in India has largely been able to get away with its atrocious...
April 30, 2020

Childhood immunisation

THE spread of Covid-19 with all its troubling implications has led governments and world bodies to undertake...
Updated April 29, 2020

Provincial autonomy

The claim that provincial finances have grown exponentially under the NFC award is debatable.
April 29, 2020

Yemen secession

WITH the declaration of self-rule by separatists in southern Yemen — a de facto secession — the situation in the...
April 29, 2020

Sana Mir retires

PAKISTAN’S celebrated woman cricketer Sana Mir has called it a day after a 15-year-long distinguished career. An...