Dollar slips by Rs1.44 against rupee in interbank market

Mutaher KhanApril 30, 2020

The rupee was onto the recovery path for much of last week before the trend reversed on Friday, causing it to decline by 50 paisas. — AFP/File
After making gains over the past few days, the US dollar on Thursday slipped by Rs1.44 against the rupee to close at Rs160.175 in the interbank market.

Compared to the opening value of Rs161.61, the decrease represented a loss of 0.89 per cent.

“After two days of hot money outflows, there was a pause, and the rupee recovered smartly," said Tresmark analyst Eman Khan.

Recent gains in global capital markets, compounded with hopes of a new coronavirus treatment, have made traders optimistic as they are expecting an inflow of portfolio investment, she said.

During April, around $208.75 million of hot money has been poured into market treasury bills — as against none in March — while liquidating over $799m from the same.

The rupee was on the path to recovery for much of last week before the trend reversed on Friday, causing it to decline by 50 paisas.

The rupee opened the new week on the same note and fell another Rs1.17 against the greenback.

However, on Wednesday, the rupee held steady, moving up four paisas before gaining Rs1.44 today.

“The dollar edged up the past few days because inward remittances had slowed a bit but now their flow has been somewhat restored, which has led the rupee to recover,” said Exchange Companies of Pakistan former general secretary Zafar Paracha.

“However, with the dollar at over Rs160, these Rs0.5-1 movements in the exchange rate are not really significant. It’s just the natural volatility of the market,” he added.

