Today's Paper | April 30, 2020

Clash of tech titans: Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'

ReutersApril 30, 2020

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a media event at Facebook's Headquarters office in Menlo Park, California. — AFP/File
Silicon Valley billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg offered dueling views on lockdown measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with Facebook’s Zuckerberg endorsing the measures while Tesla’s Musk condemned them as anti-democratic.

Musk, who has often made outspoken and even inflammatory comments on conference calls and on Twitter, said in comments to analysts on Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) earnings call that it was “fascist” to say people cannot leave their homes.

“This is not democratic, this is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom,” Musk said.

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, in comments on Facebook’s own earnings calls, expressed concerns about easing lockdown measures and said the economic fallout from the pandemic would last longer than people are currently anticipating.

“I worry that reopening certain places too quickly before infection rates have been reduced to very minimal levels will almost guarantee future outbreaks and worse longer-term health and economic outcomes,” he said.

Both companies are based in the San Francisco Bay area, which was out front in trying to slow the virus’ spread, with the region’s seven counties issuing a joint shelter-in-place order before California issued a statewide order.

Electric carmaker Tesla and social media network Facebook have had different experiences under the lockdown. Tesla had initially resisted efforts by California authorities to shut its plant in the Bay Area under the lockdown, until agreeing on March 19 to suspend production. Even so, Tesla on Wednesday reported its third profitable quarter in a row.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, on Wednesday said usage rose during the first quarter amid the widespread lockdowns, although ad revenue plunged in March.

Musk did not mince words in criticising the lockdowns.

“So the extension of the shelter-in-place or, frankly, I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights, in my opinion, breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why people came to America or built this country,” Musk said, swearing to underscore his point.

“It will cause great harm, not just to Tesla, but to any companies (sic). And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are many small companies that will not,” he said.

Zuckerberg and Musk, who is also chief executive of rocket company SpaceX, have had differences in the past. In 2017, a war of words broke out between the duo over whether robots will become smart enough to kill their human creators.

“I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.” Musk tweeted at the time about Zuckerberg, who downplayed Musk’s warnings about the danger of artificial intelligence.

In May 2018, Musk made waves on another earnings call when he refused to analysts’ questions, saying that "boring, bonehead questions are not cool". He later apologised for his remarks.

Brownman
Apr 30, 2020 12:16pm
Absolutely with Elon on this one. He's right.
Recommend 0
zeeshdxb
Apr 30, 2020 12:32pm
Only if people venture out, they will have chance of choosing a new car and buying it. Tesla might be one of the option. If people stay at home, they will continue to leverage the use of paid ads on facebook. Read in between the lines and you will know what both mean..
Recommend 0
Sam
Apr 30, 2020 12:37pm
More people are at home and jobless, more FB usage and less sales of Tesla. So, no great mystery here in their reactions.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 30, 2020 12:49pm
Zuckerburg is a democratic person. Support Jewish agenda.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Apr 30, 2020 12:52pm
As if they are both healthcare experts.
Recommend 0
snowman
Apr 30, 2020 12:54pm
Both just interested in their own wallets. Zuckerberg makes money when people stay home glued to their cell phones. Musk makes money when people are employed and buying cars.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 30, 2020 12:57pm
Zuckerburger is an opportunist ......Musk is a scientist with a profound vision.
Recommend 0

