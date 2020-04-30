Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital, Hindustan Times said on Wednesday.

According to Hindustan Times, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the development.

The 67-year-old actor fought a two-year-long battle with cancer and passed away at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

This is the second death to shake the Indian cinema industry this week. Only yesterday actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai after battling medical complications arising from a colon infection.

Fellow Amar Akbar Anthony actor Amitabh Bachhan tweeted about Rishi's passing:

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolence:

In May 2019, Rishi had confirmed that he was cancer-free after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2018. However, Hindustan Times reported that the actor was admitted to hospitals in quick succession in February.

Rishi has been part of hit films such as Coolie, Laila Majnu, Sargam, Bol Radha Bol and countless others. In the past few years he was seen in films such as Kapoor and Sons, D-Day, Mulk and 102 Not Out.

The actor had recently announced that he would be part of a Bollywood remake of the Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.