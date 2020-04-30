DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 30, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Dawn.comUpdated April 30, 2020

Email

Brother Randhir Kapoor confirms death; the actor was battling cancer for the past two years. — Photo courtesy Hindustan Times
Brother Randhir Kapoor confirms death; the actor was battling cancer for the past two years. — Photo courtesy Hindustan Times

Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital, Hindustan Times said on Wednesday.

According to Hindustan Times, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the development.

The 67-year-old actor fought a two-year-long battle with cancer and passed away at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

This is the second death to shake the Indian cinema industry this week. Only yesterday actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai after battling medical complications arising from a colon infection.

Fellow Amar Akbar Anthony actor Amitabh Bachhan tweeted about Rishi's passing:

Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolence:

In May 2019, Rishi had confirmed that he was cancer-free after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2018. However, Hindustan Times reported that the actor was admitted to hospitals in quick succession in February.

Rishi has been part of hit films such as Coolie, Laila Majnu, Sargam, Bol Radha Bol and countless others. In the past few years he was seen in films such as Kapoor and Sons, D-Day, Mulk and 102 Not Out.

The actor had recently announced that he would be part of a Bollywood remake of the Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway's The Intern alongside Deepika Padukone.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Arshad
Apr 30, 2020 09:34am
Back to back injury to Bollywood. So sad to hear this.
Recommend 0
Ketan Sharma
Apr 30, 2020 09:34am
End of an era!! RIP Sir...
Recommend 0
Hamid Shafiq
Apr 30, 2020 09:34am
What happens in this world?
Recommend 0
Ashutosh Mishra
Apr 30, 2020 09:34am
May he rest in peace. Double whammy for India. Actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, both from the film fraternity, depart this world on the same day, Irrfan at at noon and Rishi at night. Very saddened!
Recommend 0
VIJAY
Apr 30, 2020 09:36am
RIP
Recommend 0
Rey
Apr 30, 2020 09:37am
RIP condolences to your family.
Recommend 0
Vimalraina
Apr 30, 2020 09:37am
Rip
Recommend 0
Digvijay
Apr 30, 2020 09:39am
Sad RIP!!!
Recommend 0
naqi
Apr 30, 2020 09:40am
That's sad. RIP
Recommend 0
Neighbor
Apr 30, 2020 09:41am
Bollywood lost another star..RIP
Recommend 0
NARENDRA KULKARNI
Apr 30, 2020 09:41am
Yesterday Irfan Khan, today Rishi Kapoor
Recommend 0
Pankaj Waradkar
Apr 30, 2020 09:42am
Big Loss to India and world of entertainment!! #RIPRishiKapoor
Recommend 0
Fakaria
Apr 30, 2020 09:42am
What is going on 2020?
Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 30, 2020 09:44am
Back to back deaths in two days.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 30, 2020 09:45am
We have lost one more legend, yesterday it was Irrfan, today it is Rishi, the year 2020 is really worst.
Recommend 0
Subhash Patil
Apr 30, 2020 09:46am
RIP. Rishi was a great actor. Bobby was one his very popular film. His acting in Mera naam joker along with Simi Garewal was worth watching million times. Great loss to India.
Recommend 0
Subhash Patil
Apr 30, 2020 09:47am
Originally Kapoor family is from Peshwar..
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 30, 2020 09:47am
One of the most successful actors of all time.
Recommend 0
Uttam
Apr 30, 2020 09:47am
What's happening
Recommend 0
PD
Apr 30, 2020 09:48am
Every morning we get up with bad and sad news .....RIP Chintu uncle....
Recommend 0
Manhar
Apr 30, 2020 09:48am
R. I. P sir
Recommend 0
Messenger
Apr 30, 2020 09:48am
India’s back to back losses. RIP sir.
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Apr 30, 2020 09:49am
Bobby... I was a 12th Grade Student and could get it's ticket even in black market for 6 months. It was a craze. I was embarrassed when my friends would discuss the movie. Later a friend of my got me a ticket with his connection..I feelt so obliged and watched the movie. I fell in screen love with Dimple Kapadia as if I was seeing a girl for the first time. RIP Kapoor Sahib
Recommend 0
Skkk
Apr 30, 2020 09:49am
More sad news from Bollywood:( 2020 is such a scary year. Both Irfan and Rishi are pretty young to die (esp for filmstars), both from cancer.
Recommend 0
Rafiq
Apr 30, 2020 09:50am
Very sad. Death is always sad. RIP.
Recommend 0
Tom
Apr 30, 2020 09:51am
RIP
Recommend 0
Manoj
Apr 30, 2020 09:52am
Great loss to indian film industry 2 big actors and nice human being left RIP
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Apr 30, 2020 09:52am
RIP.
Recommend 0
vgp
Apr 30, 2020 09:53am
RIP, lost a great actor and human being. Losing 2 stalwarts in 2 days. May their souls rest in peace
Recommend 0
D Datta
Apr 30, 2020 09:55am
RIP a great and versatile actor! End of his generation of Kapoor Family.
Recommend 0
Dr Corona Virus
Apr 30, 2020 09:56am
RIP
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Issues in governance

Issues in governance

It is difficult to determine which brand of the hybrid systems of rule is being followed.
Getting smart

Getting smart

Khurram Husain
European countries are now talking of ‘exit strategies’, but it is important to listen to the warnings of their

Editorial

April 30, 2020

A troubling trend

EARLIER this month, the federal government announced that it would ramp up Pakistan’s Covid-19 testing capacity to...
April 30, 2020

Extremism in India

THE extremist Hindutva clique that calls the shots in India has largely been able to get away with its atrocious...
April 30, 2020

Childhood immunisation

THE spread of Covid-19 with all its troubling implications has led governments and world bodies to undertake...
Updated April 29, 2020

Provincial autonomy

The claim that provincial finances have grown exponentially under the NFC award is debatable.
April 29, 2020

Yemen secession

WITH the declaration of self-rule by separatists in southern Yemen — a de facto secession — the situation in the...
April 29, 2020

Sana Mir retires

PAKISTAN’S celebrated woman cricketer Sana Mir has called it a day after a 15-year-long distinguished career. An...