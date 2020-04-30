DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 30, 2020

PIA operation placed under essential service law

Mohammad AsgharUpdated April 30, 2020

Email

The Pakistan Essential Services Act, 1952 has been implemented with immediate effect and for a period of six months. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Essential Services Act, 1952 has been implemented with immediate effect and for a period of six months. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The government on Wednesday enf­orced the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952 allowing the Pak­istan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) to rescue, evacuate and repatriate Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in different countries.

The Act has been implemented with immediate effect and for a period of six months.

Consequent to the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of Pakistanis and diaspora are still stranded in var­ious countries with exp­ired visas and limited res­ources, according to a spokesman for PIA.

The spokesman in a press release said that in order to ensure an uninterrupted and continual operation of rescue, evacuation and repatriation efforts, the services of PIACL had been placed under the Essential Ser­vices (Maintenance) Act 1952, with an immediate effect and for a period of six months.

It is hoped that through the implementation of this act, the departments and employees of the company will generate greater synergy in achieving the objective of complete repatriation of stranded Pakistanis across the globe and the company will contribute positively to this national service, which is a gigantic task, considering the number of expatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad.

The government is cognisant and recognises the efforts put in by the brave men and women employees of the national flag carrier by putting their lives at risk in operating over 160 flights and evacuating over 27,000 Pakistani and other nationals till date.

The spokesman said that PIA had been operating special flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad despite the risk of coronavirus and had brought back more than 27,000 people so far.

He said the PIA CEO received complaints from thousands of people who had been waiting in different countries to be repatriated to their home country.

PIA would continue the operation with the government permission till the last Pakistani returned home, he said.

The spokesman ann­ounced that PIA would also repatriate the bodies of those who had died abroad.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the organisation had the full support of all government circles and national institutions in this mission for which he was sincerely grateful.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Apr 30, 2020 08:22am
Law must be same for public and private companies.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 30, 2020 09:15am
What was the need at this stage to put PIA under essential law. Is their a resentment from crew to operate the flights due inadequate safety precautions. In that case such tactics are not the solution.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 30, 2020 09:21am
PIA is causing infection among travelers by not providing the promised vacant seat between every two passengers. This is happening despite them charging an amount which is 3 times the normal fare. I heard people planning to sue the airline if they get infected under the journey.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Apr 30, 2020 09:46am
Good. At least it will make money.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Issues in governance

Issues in governance

It is difficult to determine which brand of the hybrid systems of rule is being followed.
Getting smart

Getting smart

Khurram Husain
European countries are now talking of ‘exit strategies’, but it is important to listen to the warnings of their

Editorial

April 30, 2020

A troubling trend

EARLIER this month, the federal government announced that it would ramp up Pakistan’s Covid-19 testing capacity to...
April 30, 2020

Extremism in India

THE extremist Hindutva clique that calls the shots in India has largely been able to get away with its atrocious...
April 30, 2020

Childhood immunisation

THE spread of Covid-19 with all its troubling implications has led governments and world bodies to undertake...
Updated April 29, 2020

Provincial autonomy

The claim that provincial finances have grown exponentially under the NFC award is debatable.
April 29, 2020

Yemen secession

WITH the declaration of self-rule by separatists in southern Yemen — a de facto secession — the situation in the...
April 29, 2020

Sana Mir retires

PAKISTAN’S celebrated woman cricketer Sana Mir has called it a day after a 15-year-long distinguished career. An...