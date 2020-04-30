DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 01, 2020

Punjab’s Covid-19 tests reduced without explanation

Asif ChaudhryUpdated April 30, 2020

Email

Source: Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination -Ramsha Jahangir
Source: Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination -Ramsha Jahangir

LAHORE: The fight against Covid-19 suffered a dent during the peak season of the pandemic when the Punjab government reduced the tests carried out to detect the virus in suspected patients by about 40 per cent against its capacity of 5,000 tests each day.

The official figures showed that the Punjab authorities were not conducting tests even according to the capacity required to assess actual incidence of the virus in the general public.

The sharp decline in the test ratio that has been witnessed during the past one week or so has shocked many.

According to the official figures, the Punjab government had performed 1,755 tests on April 25, as compared to 3,649 on April 18, which was even less than the original capacity of around 5,000 tests per day.

An official said that the number gradually decreased over a week as is evident from the official data that showed 2,345 tests were performed in Punjab on April 20 and 2,221 on April 21. Similarly, 1,832 tests were carried out on April 23 all over the province and 2,089 on April 24.

The number of tests went below the 2,000 mark when the figure for April 25 dropped to 1,755 even though the government was capable of performing 5,000 tests each day.

The official said that the Punjab government was being accused of bringing test ratio down deliberately to show less number of confirmed patients of Covid-19 in the province.

According to the official documents, Punjab has a capacity to perform 6,374 tests each day.

Of them, 4,974 tests can be conducted at the state-run labs while others at private ones. In the government sector, the lab located at the Punjab Aids Control Programme has the capacity of conducting most tests (2,000 per day), followed by 800 at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and 380 at the Lahore TB Control Programme Lab.

Similarly, Nishtar Medical University Multan has a capacity of conducting 384 tests each day, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences 200, the Institute of Public Health, Multan TB Programme, Rawalpindi Medical University and Allied Hospital Faisalabad 190 each and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and the Jinnah Hospital Lahore each have a capacity of conducting 100 tests per day.

Besides, eight more labs established by the Punjab government are almost ready to perform tests on coronavirus patients in coming days.

In the private sector, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Lahore has a capacity of 900 tests while Chughtai Lab can do 500 tests daily.

The Punjab government has invited strong criticism by performing 40 to 50 per cent fewer tests as compared to its total capacity.

The public criticised the PTI government in Punjab on social media for bringing the test ratio down when a comparison showed the Sindh government taking a lead in the country by conducting maximum tests.

The health authorities of Punjab took an excuse that the reason behind decline in tests was the government’s policy to give priority to those people waiting in quarantine centres across the province.

“We have been conducting tests of people of four categories including pilgrims arrived from Iran, Tableeghi Jamaat members, prisoners and the other citizens,” said a spokesperson for the Punjab health department.

He said the test ratio had gone high when the health teams conducted tests of 11,481 Tableeghi Jamaat members quarantined in all 36 districts of the province.

Under a standard operating procedure (SOP), he said the tests of each confirmed patient of the virus were performed twice to find out status of the disease and in some cases thrice.

Of them, he said, 9,015 were recently discharged. The same was situation with the pilgrims arrived from Iran and quarantined at various parts of the province.

As most of the pilgrims and Tableeghi Jamaat members have been discharged, the number of tests declined during last a week or so, the spokesperson said.

“Now we are expanding scope of testing through smart sampling project (SSP),” he said, adding that under this scheme the health department would perform tests of 10,000 general citizens.

These 10,000 tests shall be performed within three days, the spokesperson said while denying an willful negligence in bringing the test ratio down.

In addition to this, he said, the health department was also focusing these days the tests of Pakistani citizens the government bringing from abroad on special flights almost daily.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vivek Lahore
Apr 30, 2020 08:36am
No money to buy test kits.
Recommend 0
Science
Apr 30, 2020 08:58am
Slow progression of virus said by imran Khan or slow rate of testing ??
Recommend 0
A Shah
Apr 30, 2020 09:03am
Amazing strategy, relax the already poorly implemented restrictions, slow down testing. Resulting in no spike in cases. Stop testing and get 0 cases, amazing strategy!
Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Apr 30, 2020 09:15am
Is Usman Buzdar's government playing dirty party politics to appear to be doing better than PPP in Sindh?
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Apr 30, 2020 10:23am
Ignoble indeed
Recommend 0
moonshine
Apr 30, 2020 10:26am
That is because the test kits have been sold in the black market
Recommend 0
Rameh Mishra
Apr 30, 2020 10:46am
Unnesessory tests wont do good either.
Recommend 0
Citizen U
Apr 30, 2020 10:57am
Without explanation? Half the report is the explanation.
Recommend 0
Bipin
Apr 30, 2020 11:21am
Another way to contain COVID-19 cases.
Recommend 0
Siddharth chandigarh
Apr 30, 2020 01:01pm
Nice strategy everyone should be independent to do what they want.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 30, 2020 01:22pm
Bury head in sand and the threat will disappear.
Recommend 0
Listener
Apr 30, 2020 01:38pm
The number of tests is based on requirement. Here in canada the Prime Ministers wife got infected but the PM didnt go for a test. He just self isolated himself and waited for symptoms. No symptoms were noticed and he never got tested. So the tests are not done only to achieve a certain number of tests per day but if you have enough cases to be teated.
Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Apr 30, 2020 01:57pm
This is politics of tests. No test no cases we are better than Sindh without lockdown.
Recommend 0
VM
Apr 30, 2020 03:20pm
Total confusion and mismanagement. Pakistan is not serious yet or delebarate attempt by the government to reduce population?
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 30, 2020 04:26pm
So many things happening in this country without explanation. Now one more.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 30, 2020 05:09pm
They dont want the numbers to go up. So instead of stopping the virus spread, they are stopping the testing. The federal government has been making all the wrong moves since day 1 of the outbreak. I really hope military puts some sense into their heads. If our health system collapses, there will be chaos. It'll become a security problem. This is very serious.
Recommend 0
Nazeer
Apr 30, 2020 09:09pm
Therefore they say Sindh is rxceeding number despite of lockdown.. Narrow thinking
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Issues in governance

Issues in governance

It is difficult to determine which brand of the hybrid systems of rule is being followed.
Getting smart

Getting smart

Khurram Husain
European countries are now talking of ‘exit strategies’, but it is important to listen to the warnings of their

Editorial

April 30, 2020

A troubling trend

EARLIER this month, the federal government announced that it would ramp up Pakistan’s Covid-19 testing capacity to...
April 30, 2020

Extremism in India

THE extremist Hindutva clique that calls the shots in India has largely been able to get away with its atrocious...
April 30, 2020

Childhood immunisation

THE spread of Covid-19 with all its troubling implications has led governments and world bodies to undertake...
Updated April 29, 2020

Provincial autonomy

The claim that provincial finances have grown exponentially under the NFC award is debatable.
April 29, 2020

Yemen secession

WITH the declaration of self-rule by separatists in southern Yemen — a de facto secession — the situation in the...
April 29, 2020

Sana Mir retires

PAKISTAN’S celebrated woman cricketer Sana Mir has called it a day after a 15-year-long distinguished career. An...