Today's Paper | April 30, 2020

Faisal Edhi’s second test also positive for Covid-19

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 30, 2020

Head of the Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month. — Screengrab Dawn.com
KARACHI: Faisal Edhi, head of the Edhi Foundation and son of Abdul Sattar Edhi, told Dawn on Wednesday that his second test was carried out at PIMS which also proved positive for Covid-19.

He said he was in self-isolation in Islamabad. Mr Edhi said he was well, but had mild difficulty in breathing and doctors had told him that he had developed pneumonia. The doctors were of the view that it was a minor problem and Mr Edhi would get well within 10 days. Faisal Edhi said tests of five people, including his son Saad Edhi, who accompanied him, had turned out negative.

MPA’s eight family members infected

Sindh Assembly lawmaker Abdul Rasheed’s eight family members turned out to be infected with Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Mr Rasheed, who was recently diagnosed with the virus, told Dawn that his family members’ tests were carried out and eight of them had been infected with the contagion. They included his mother, wife, sister and children.

The MPA said the condition of his and his family members was satisfactory and all were self-isolated at home. He said that except his mother, none of the family members had any virus-related symptoms.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2020

M. Emad
Apr 30, 2020 10:06am
Mr. Faisal Edhi met PM Imran Khan Niazi on April 15 (2020) and made a donation to the Pakistani Government's Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 30, 2020 10:07am
The nation is praying for you. Your father was one of our biggest heroes ever.
Recommend 0
moonshine
Apr 30, 2020 10:26am
He too is a target of Imran Khan's non lock down incompetence.
Recommend 0

