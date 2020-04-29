DAWN.COM

Indian ceasefire violations will always be met with a befitting response: COAS

Dawn.comUpdated April 29, 2020

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was visiting forward troops along the LoC. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was visiting forward troops along the LoC. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Indian troops will always receive a "befitting response" to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), calling their actions a "threat to regional peace and stability".

According to a statement by the military's media wing, the COAS made the remarks while visiting forward troops along the LoC.

“Blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and unethical targeting of civil population in AJ&K is unacceptable. Indian provocations are a threat to regional peace and stability. Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs: COAS," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read.

Bajwa also appreciated the strict adherence to coronavirus protocols and the "proactive assistance" to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in fighting Covid-19.

"[The] army will continue to support the national effort against the pandemic," he said.

During his visit, he was briefed about the latest situation, the repeated ceasefire violations by Indian troops and the Pakistan Army's response.

"The COAS launded the officers and men for their continued vigilance and professionalism," the statement added.

On Monday, a woman had lost her life and a young girl was injured in AJK after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the LoC, civilian and military officials had said.

In a tweet, the ISPR had confirmed civilian casualties: “Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFVs in Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along #LOC deliberately targeting civilian population this morning. A woman embraced Shahadat while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries. Injured child evacuated & being provided medical care.”

On April 24, the Pakistan Army had said that Indian troops were using the people of occupied Kashmir as human shields while committing ceasefire violations along the LoC.

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said Indian troops had positioned their guns, used in ceasefire violations, within populated areas of occupied Kashmir to save themselves from Pakistan Army’s retaliatory fire.

“The Indian Army is using the people of occupied Kashmir as human shields,” he had said in a televised statement after a meeting of the Principal Staff Officers at the General Headquarters.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

