DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 29, 2020

Biden, seeking support of women, wins Hillary Clinton's endorsement

ReutersApril 29, 2020

Email

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Germany, February 25. — AP
Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Germany, February 25. — AP

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the endorsement on Tuesday of Hillary Clinton for the office she fell short of winning in 2016 in her bid to become the first woman elected as US president.

The endorsement, at an online town hall on the effects of the coronavirus crisis on women, came at a critical moment as Biden aims to raise his profile with female voters and other key demographic groups even as the pandemic ravages the US economy.

Clinton — a one-time US secretary of state, US senator from New York and first lady — suffered an upset defeat in the 2016 presidential election to Republican Donald Trump, despite winning the popular vote.

She also lost the 2008 Democratic presidential race to Barack Obama, for whom Biden served as vice president.

Biden, who has vowed to pick a woman as his running mate this year, introduced Clinton at the town hall as the person who should now be president.

Clinton told the former vice president: “I am thrilled to be part of your campaign to not only endorse you but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election.”

Clinton’s defeat four years ago remains a source of anger and consternation among liberals, including some who wrestle with whether they chose the right candidate.

Women favoured Clinton over Trump in 2016, exit polls showed, and are expected to play a critical role in swaying the most competitive swing states in the November 3 election between Biden and Trump.

On Tuesday, Biden and Clinton promoted the need to define abortion as essential healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic and to provide subsidies to victims of domestic violence forced to take time off from work.

The former first lady’s signature issue during the presidency of her husband, Bill Clinton, was healthcare reform, and her early career included advocacy on family and children’s issues.

Speaking on the webcast, she said women were disproportionately hurt by some of the consequences of the pandemic.

Biden agreed, adding that abortion was being used as “a political wedge” during the crisis. Some Republican-led states in US have sought to curb the procedure as part of their emergency response.

Not in doubt

In a statement responding to the endorsement, Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said:

“There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together. Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders.”

“President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate," the statement added.

Clinton’s support for Biden at this stage was never in doubt. Biden is widely supported by his party’s establishment and his last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, dropped out earlier this month. Sanders has also endorsed Biden.

Sanders, a democratic socialist, clashed with Clinton over personality and ideology in their 2016 Democratic presidential race.

Clinton was Obama’s first secretary of state. Biden decided against mounting a campaign against her in 2016 as he grieved the death of his son Beau. Obama, the first black US president, endorsed Biden’s campaign two weeks ago after Sanders’ withdrawal from the contest.

US Election 2020
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Politics of faith

Politics of faith

Even the pleading of those on the front line of the battle against the virus has gone unheard.
The easy target

The easy target

Arifa Noor
Earlier, religiosity was rarely accompanied by a constant effort to ensure its correct interpretation.

Editorial

Updated April 29, 2020

Provincial autonomy

The claim that provincial finances have grown exponentially under the NFC award is debatable.
April 29, 2020

Yemen secession

WITH the declaration of self-rule by separatists in southern Yemen — a de facto secession — the situation in the...
April 29, 2020

Sana Mir retires

PAKISTAN’S celebrated woman cricketer Sana Mir has called it a day after a 15-year-long distinguished career. An...
April 28, 2020

Weak virus strategy

PAKISTAN’S coronavirus figures are becoming more worrying with each passing day. The graph depicting confirmed...
Updated April 28, 2020

Sugar audit

It is advisable for the commission to use the services of experts who are trained for carrying out such studies.
April 28, 2020

Saudi human rights

TWO recent changes to the Saudi legal system point to the fact that the ultra-conservative desert kingdom is slowly...