DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 30, 2020

BJP lawmaker warns against buying vegetables from Muslim vendors to keep safe from virus

Dawn.comUpdated April 29, 2020

Email

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Suresh Tiwari (in yellow). — Photo courtesy The Wire/Facebook
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Suresh Tiwari (in yellow). — Photo courtesy The Wire/Facebook

A lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Suresh Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, has asked people of his constituency not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors to protect themselves from the coronavirus, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

In a widely circulated video on Indian social media, Tiwari can be seen telling people to "keep one thing in mind [...] do not buy vegetables from miyan (Muslims)".

Read: In Modi's India, virus fallout inflames divisions between Muslims and Hindus

Talking to Indian publication The Wire, Tiwari later confirmed he had made those remarks "around April 17-18", and defended his statement by saying he had heard reports from people in his constituency that Muslim vendors were "spitting on vegetables before selling them".

He said he "advised the people to [not buy vegetables from them] so they could protect themselves from the coronavirus".

Referring to himself as a "legislator who was listening to a complaint", Tiwari questioned what was wrong in his statement.

While talking to The Indian Express Tiwari referred to a congregation of the Tableeghi Jamaat in Delhi last month, which was linked to dozens of infections and several deaths, and said: "Everyone can see what Jamaat members have done in the country".

State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the party did "not endorse such statements" and would question the legislator over his remarks.

The Wire quoted BJP national president JP Nadda as saying that Tiwari's statement was "irresponsible and will not be tolerated by the party".

All India Radio News in a post on Twitter said the BJP issued a show cause notice to the legislator over his remarks "targeting a particular community".

Fanning hate

The coronavirus has exacerbated festering divisions between the country's majority Hindu population and its sizeable Muslim minority in a country already reeling from communal violence triggered by the BJP-led government's contentious citizenship law that fast-tracks citizenship for newcomers who belong to six religions, but excludes Muslims.

Since the virus outbreak hampered lives in the Indian capital, many Muslim vendors have seen their livelihoods threatened by the establishment of quarantine zones in densely packed areas like New Delhi's Dharavi.

Many Muslims feel unfairly blamed for spreading the disease after a cluster emerged at a gathering of Tableeghi Jamaat in New Delhi last month.

Sensational news coverage about the event, fanned by some Hindu nationalist politicians, helped spur the trending topic “Coronajihad” on Indian social media earlier in April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government has since faced criticism from several quarters for fanning the religious divide after the head of the Tableeghi Jamaat was charged with culpable homicide earlier this month for the coronavirus surge in the country.

Yesterday, in a strongly worded statement, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmooq Qureshi urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and its member countries to condemn vilification of Indian Mus­lims for allegedly sprea­ding the coronavirus.

Read: 'Cannot stand by and let another Gujarat happen': Qureshi asks OIC to stop attack on Muslims in India

The same day, the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended that India be declared a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom – a designation used against a nation guilty of particularly severe violations of religious freedom under the US International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998.

The panel noted that this was the first time since 2004 that India was being designated on the religious freedom blacklist.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (51)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
K Srinivas Rao
Apr 29, 2020 03:33pm
Oh I see.
Recommend 0
Tony Wilson
Apr 29, 2020 03:50pm
Good, well made decision.
Recommend 0
Agam Puri
Apr 29, 2020 04:12pm
I understand why he said that but to save oneself from corona? Like seriously?
Recommend 0
Sid
Apr 29, 2020 05:08pm
No one should have any doubt that India has an agenda to become a Hindu only state.
Recommend 0
adil108
Apr 29, 2020 05:10pm
Shame
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 29, 2020 05:21pm
BJP is an absolute trainwreck for India. Every new day is worse than the last.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 29, 2020 05:27pm
Stoking communal division will prove very damaging for Indian hard-liners and for the country itself.
Recommend 0
Neshi
Apr 29, 2020 05:32pm
Why few people are selling vegetables like this. Any suggestion.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Apr 29, 2020 05:36pm
All there any tolerant people in Modi’s party?
Recommend 0
Ss
Apr 29, 2020 05:41pm
When division has been done based on religion then why India can not think @bout Hindu nation..
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 29, 2020 05:42pm
This policy of Modi/BJP/RSS is increasing Congress votes.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 29, 2020 05:44pm
@Indian, My friend, I know there is a silent majority of decent and fair people on both side of the aisle.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 29, 2020 05:45pm
@Neshi, What are trying to prove. BJB/RSS is right?
Recommend 0
Zen
Apr 29, 2020 05:53pm
He has already been given notice from BJP central committee. Don't make mountain of a mole
Recommend 0
Nand
Apr 29, 2020 06:04pm
@Indian, As long as you are there, then there is no problem in India.
Recommend 0
Nayapakistan
Apr 29, 2020 06:18pm
This is sad.
Recommend 0
Jai Moolchandani
Apr 29, 2020 06:25pm
@Zen, Notice of resignation or appreciation ?
Recommend 0
triple m
Apr 29, 2020 06:36pm
What next?
Recommend 0
Mihir Lahiri
Apr 29, 2020 06:47pm
Does one person, make a difference?
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 29, 2020 06:54pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, Actually, no. Check Indian election statistics.
Recommend 0
Vijay singh bhullar
Apr 29, 2020 07:19pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, that why Congress got only 50 seats and BJP got 330 seats. Something is very wrong with your favorite congress.
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 29, 2020 07:46pm
Muslims eventually will revolt and demand a separate country. India as is cannot stay together. It will be divided again if sensible Indians fail to stand up to Modi and RSS.
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 29, 2020 07:47pm
The seeds of hatred have been sowed. The fruit will be full of violence and misery.
Recommend 0
F
Apr 29, 2020 07:50pm
Hate speech. BJP would not do more than notice as they are actually speaking what they have been told to do. India on destruction path definitely
Recommend 0
Eternal
Apr 29, 2020 07:51pm
@Sid, you are right
Recommend 0
Eternal
Apr 29, 2020 07:52pm
@adil108, yeah!
Recommend 0
Eternal
Apr 29, 2020 07:53pm
@Indian, Indians deserve him.
Recommend 0
simba
Apr 29, 2020 07:55pm
@Sid, true its becoming a Hindu state. what's wrong with that?
Recommend 0
Amulya
Apr 29, 2020 07:58pm
@T-man, Those days are gone, Hindus are majority in India.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 29, 2020 08:00pm
@Sid, what is wrong in that ?
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 29, 2020 08:01pm
@Indian, now worry for Congress
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 29, 2020 08:02pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, Congress is not coming to power in next 25 years
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 29, 2020 08:03pm
@Ibrahim S, Absolutely right. India was divided on religious basis
Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Apr 29, 2020 08:05pm
@simba," India is becoming Hindu state, what's wrong init,," then please announce it and call itself secular country in the world
Recommend 0
Deep
Apr 29, 2020 08:19pm
@T-man, Dream on. No more to give!
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 29, 2020 08:59pm
That could be expected from the ignorant masses.
Recommend 0
Y'-'man
Apr 29, 2020 09:06pm
@Amulya, Even Pakistan was formed hindus were in majority
Recommend 0
Aliraza
Apr 29, 2020 09:11pm
@Ss, after so many years... GOOD MORNING!
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Apr 29, 2020 09:15pm
@Sid, What is wrong with it? We are an Islamic (and fundamentalist too) state. There are no Hindu states in the world. We have 57 Islamic states. Why complain? Jews have one, Christians have several, Muslims have 57 and Hindus have none.
Recommend 0
Kaly
Apr 29, 2020 09:44pm
Introspection for these vegetables sellers are required.
Recommend 0
Morning Star
Apr 30, 2020 01:43am
And what if vegetables are washed with cow urine. Then it should be Coronavirus safe.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Apr 30, 2020 01:48am
@Sid, India already is a Hindu only state. If left to it's own devices, this viRSS would mutate into a Hindu only world.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 30, 2020 01:50am
@Mihir Lahiri, Issue is, you only come to know of one person.
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Apr 30, 2020 01:51am
@Ss, India is and has always been a Hindu nation, the question is does that justify ethnic cleansing of minorities.
Recommend 0
EEsan
Apr 30, 2020 02:09am
@Sid, ...give me one good reason why India shouldn't be a hindu state?
Recommend 0
F-16
Apr 30, 2020 02:22am
This is the downside of the videos exposed vendors sticking their spit to fruits and vegetables. Other videos show leafy vegetables dipped in sewage gutters before taking to market.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Apr 30, 2020 02:23am
Regretfully, we too have clueless and incompetent people as party members amongst various parties. I guess we are part of the same sub-continent heritage notwithstanding some minor differences. But Pakistan has a superior level here too, I reckon.
Recommend 0
Shubs
Apr 30, 2020 02:29am
@Sid, "No one should have any doubt that India has an agenda to become a Hindu only state." And why should you, sitting in a Muslim only state, have a problem with that?
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Apr 30, 2020 06:58am
One of the aims of Fascist regime of Naredra Modi is to blame Muslims for whatever goes wrong in India, let Muslims defend. It is vey Unfortunate that Muslims in India have to face this kind of attitude promoted by Modi government. One would have thought that once the election are over such rhetoric will calm down an Modi will then govern India as one nation with several minorities as part of the country. Now a member of his Party asking Hindus in U.P not to buy vegetables from Muslims...this is real secular India.
Recommend 0
Dr. Robert PhD. Nizeris
Apr 30, 2020 07:33am
@AZulfi, Yes that reason Peace followers population continuously increasing and daily no go areas for others increasing.
Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 30, 2020 07:43am
I wish the three Khans of Bollywood also wake up and come to their senses !
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Issues in governance

Issues in governance

It is difficult to determine which brand of the hybrid systems of rule is being followed.
Getting smart

Getting smart

Khurram Husain
European countries are now talking of ‘exit strategies’, but it is important to listen to the warnings of their

Editorial

April 30, 2020

A troubling trend

EARLIER this month, the federal government announced that it would ramp up Pakistan’s Covid-19 testing capacity to...
April 30, 2020

Extremism in India

THE extremist Hindutva clique that calls the shots in India has largely been able to get away with its atrocious...
April 30, 2020

Childhood immunisation

THE spread of Covid-19 with all its troubling implications has led governments and world bodies to undertake...
Updated April 29, 2020

Provincial autonomy

The claim that provincial finances have grown exponentially under the NFC award is debatable.
April 29, 2020

Yemen secession

WITH the declaration of self-rule by separatists in southern Yemen — a de facto secession — the situation in the...
April 29, 2020

Sana Mir retires

PAKISTAN’S celebrated woman cricketer Sana Mir has called it a day after a 15-year-long distinguished career. An...