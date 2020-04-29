DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 29, 2020

OIC urged to condemn vilification of Indian Muslims

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated April 29, 2020

Email

OIC has expressed concern over Islamophobia in India, but generally there has been silence on the issue in Muslim world. — DawnNewsTV/File
OIC has expressed concern over Islamophobia in India, but generally there has been silence on the issue in Muslim world. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Min­ister Shah Mehmood Qur­eshi on Tuesday urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its member countries to cond­emn vilification of Indian Mus­lims for allegedly sprea­ding the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The extremist state in India has created & executed a campaign of Islamophobia, vilifying Muslims. I have written to Sec Gen @OIC_OCI and all FMs of member states to unite in global condemnation of these inhuman attacks. We cannot stand by and let another Gujarat happen #COVID19,” Mr Qureshi tweeted.

Allegations against India’s Muslim community for spre­ading the lethal infection were promoted by Indian media and some of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders, who coined phrases like ‘Corona terrorism’ and ‘Corona Jihad’ to suggest that Muslims have conspired to propagate the disease.

The anti-Muslim propaganda started after the spr­ead of the disease in India was linked to a Tableeghi Jam­aat gathering in Delhi in March. The narrative built around this episode has stigmatised India’s about 200 mill­ion Muslims, exposing them to increased risk of social exclusion and violence.

This stigmatisation has led to increased incidents of hate crime against Muslims, boycott of their businesses, discrimination at work, and neighbourhoods banning their entry. There have also been sporadic incidents of violence against the Muslim community and, according to some reports, hospitals have refused to treat Muslim patients.

It is feared that the Muslims, who are already suffering from growing Hindu nationalism, could suffer more from the Covid-19 pandemic because of poverty, discrimination and lesser access to healthcare.

“The rising wave of state-sanctioned hate crimes and Islamophobia in India has emerged not only as a threat to Indian Muslims but is also a matter of grave concern for the Muslim world at large,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Mr Qureshi’s diplomatic outreach.

The OIC had earlier expressed deep concern over rising anti-Muslim sentiments and Islamophobia in India, but generally there has been a silence on the issue in Muslim world.

The FO said Mr Qureshi, in his letters to his counterparts in OIC countries, sensitised them towards this hate-mongering as a continuation of the RSS-BJP dispensation’s anti-Muslim and anti-minority agenda, which was rooted in extremist Hindutva ideology.

“The foreign minister has inter alia apprised about the BJP Government’s systematic campaign to demonise Muslims by holding them responsible for the spread of Coronavirus,” the FO said.

Mr Qureshi in his letters underscored that Indian actions contravened international conventions and undermined global efforts for religious harmony during these challenging times.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2020

Pak India Ties , Indian Muslims, Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ratan bhai
Apr 29, 2020 08:01am
Meanwhile UAE requested indian medical workers ( doc,nurses etc.) to be sent to help Pandemic and Modiji is working on the support.
Recommend 0
ratan bhai
Apr 29, 2020 08:01am
KSA,UAE,Qatar with India Bhai/Bhai
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 29, 2020 08:04am
Why Malaysia and turks keeping silent for Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 29, 2020 08:05am
Indian medicines are purchased by pakistan from middle east by paying 3 times the price, what a samrt move by middle east.
Recommend 0
Harry
Apr 29, 2020 08:06am
OIC runs on fuel and fuel economies are over.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 29, 2020 08:06am
Oil has slumpped, so OIC will be quite for long time.
Recommend 0
Barney Stinson
Apr 29, 2020 08:06am
Let's see if it happens , disappointed awaits some.!!
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 29, 2020 08:12am
Are u donating more funds to SAARC?
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Apr 29, 2020 08:14am
Most of OIC members are with India .
Recommend 0
Liju
Apr 29, 2020 08:16am
I dont know that foreign minister of pakistan is staying in India.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Apr 29, 2020 08:16am
OIC lacks the spine.
Recommend 0
madan
Apr 29, 2020 08:51am
If you so bothered about the conditions of Indian Muslims,offer Citizenship to them.Let us see hom many Indian Muslims cross the border.
Recommend 0
VINIT JOSHI
Apr 29, 2020 08:52am
What will that condensation result in
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 29, 2020 08:58am
What happened to the OIC meeting on Kashmir that you claimed to have arranged due to extraordinary diplomacy? You even meekly surrendered the Malaysia conference and let down a 94 year man down!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Politics of faith

Politics of faith

Even the pleading of those on the front line of the battle against the virus has gone unheard.
The easy target

The easy target

Arifa Noor
Earlier, religiosity was rarely accompanied by a constant effort to ensure its correct interpretation.

Editorial

April 29, 2020

Provincial autonomy

A RECENT comment by the federal planning minister describing the 18th Amendment as flawed has sparked a new debate...
April 29, 2020

Yemen secession

WITH the declaration of self-rule by separatists in southern Yemen — a de facto secession — the situation in the...
April 29, 2020

Sana Mir retires

PAKISTAN’S celebrated woman cricketer Sana Mir has called it a day after a 15-year-long distinguished career. An...
April 28, 2020

Weak virus strategy

PAKISTAN’S coronavirus figures are becoming more worrying with each passing day. The graph depicting confirmed...
Updated April 28, 2020

Sugar audit

It is advisable for the commission to use the services of experts who are trained for carrying out such studies.
April 28, 2020

Saudi human rights

TWO recent changes to the Saudi legal system point to the fact that the ultra-conservative desert kingdom is slowly...