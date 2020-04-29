DAWN.COM

China slams West over ‘barefaced lies’

AFPUpdated April 29, 2020

United States and Australia have called for an investigation into how the disease transformed into a global pandemic. — AFP/File
BEIJING: China on Tuesday went on the offensive against international criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing US politicians of “barefaced lies”.

The new virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading across the world, and countries including the United States and Australia have called for an investigation into how the disease transformed into a global pandemic.

But Beijing came out swinging on Tuesday in response to foreign criticism, saying the US was attacking China to divert attention from its own handling of the outbreak.

China also defended its ambassador to Australia who has warned that Chinese people could boycott imported goods in retaliation to the demands for a virus inquiry.

“American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing. “They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention,” he added.

Geng said US politicians should “reflect on their own problems and find ways to contain the outbreak as quickly as possible”.

US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he might seek damages from China over the outbreak, saying there were many options to “hold them accountable”.

“We are not happy with China,” Trump said at a White House briefing. “We are not happy with that whole situation because we believe it could have been stopped at the source.”

Beijing also faces pressure Down Under after the head of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Frances Adamson, asked the Chinese ambassador to explain his boycott comments.

In a thinly veiled threat, Cheng Jingye had warned the push for an independent inquest into the origins of the outbreak was “dangerous”, and might prompt Chinese people not to buy Australian food or attend Australian universities.

But Beijing defended the diplomat in strident comments on Tuesday. “The remarks by the Chinese ambassador are in response to the recent erroneous remarks made by the Australian side, which have aroused the dissatisfaction of the Chinese people and a possible impact on bilateral relations,” said Geng.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2020

Justice
Apr 29, 2020 08:26am
China, we found it. Truth hurts. Doesn't?
Recommend 0
Azar
Apr 29, 2020 08:27am
How do you expect world to react to your own barefaced lies ? Entire humanity is under threat for your barefaced lies.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 29, 2020 08:27am
China seems hiding its massive death toll from Coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 29, 2020 08:27am
The whole world knows who lies, so stop the joke Geng and apolozise to the world to China virus.
Recommend 0
Indese
Apr 29, 2020 08:27am
Tables turned against China now. Tougher they'll try to pretend harder it will be for the future business ties.
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 29, 2020 08:29am
Trump is right. All other countries should join hands, support Trump and seek financial compensation from China for damages.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 29, 2020 08:32am
China is scared. Slowly and steadily noose is tightning around China's neck.
Recommend 0
AGAKHAN
Apr 29, 2020 08:34am
Let the origin of virus enquiry take place - what is there to hide? Any info will be useful to Chinese as much as to the rest of the world. Why China is so sensitive on the issue - when millions of dollars were given for this lab by US by Dr. Fauci under the NIH banner just 5-6 years back?
Recommend 0
Samuel
Apr 29, 2020 08:43am
China is a known lier and bully across the world. It's track record of rampant human rights violations, sordid trade practices, stealing of manufacturing processes etc. over the last few decades is no secret. Now that it has used it's strong economy and overdone it's bullying, it had to face the backlash. All those threats and social mandearing is not going to cut ice as they are responsible for the thousands of deaths and economic collapse across the world.
Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 29, 2020 08:44am
Trump is not wrong in saying that the leakage of virus from Wuhan lab should have been spotted immediately. Pakistan should hold China responsible for the death and damage to the economy.
Recommend 0
Rakesh Kumar
Apr 29, 2020 08:45am
Agree that USA goofed up but what is China hiding behind the iron curtain that has put entire world at risk of extinction?
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Apr 29, 2020 08:47am
Accidents happen. An investigation will unveil the source. US mentality is to always blame everything on someone. Even earthquakes! There's a possibility that the evidence might absolve everyone and point to an unavoidable natural phenomenon would've occurred regardless of what humanity resorted to. It might bridge gaps and permit entire humanity to fight this menace together, of course, once after all conspiracy theories also face a wall.
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 29, 2020 08:48am
All that west and USA is looking for scapegoat. Though initially there were some slowing of information by China but as the time progressed things became clear with gene sequencing and data
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 29, 2020 08:49am
@AGAKHAN, Chinese are liers and hiders, it proves here.
Recommend 0
Indian
Apr 29, 2020 08:49am
China hid Wuhan Flu at least for 30 days when China imposed lockdown in Wuhan preventing Chinese Citizens of Wuhan from travelling anywhere in China while freely allowing movement from Wuhan to all over the world.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Apr 29, 2020 08:55am
Chinese know West is coming offensive. They are going to lose lot and lot business with west and rest of the world. Already lot of companies have decided bto move out their manufacturing out of china
Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 29, 2020 08:56am
Virus should have been contained at the point of origin and not after the virus had spread all over the world. Trump is not wrong.
Recommend 0
Neshi
Apr 29, 2020 08:59am
Why China is afraid of an enquiry. Seems it has more to conceal than reveal to the international community.
Recommend 0
Bhavin
Apr 29, 2020 09:06am
China Lied People Died
Recommend 0
TomTom
Apr 29, 2020 09:09am
China will have to pay the price, if not at the govermental level, but surely at the level of public in all democratic societies.
Recommend 0
Arif Patel
Apr 29, 2020 09:12am
Bye bye China
Recommend 0
John
Apr 29, 2020 09:16am
We need to be very carefull with china... we cant trust them. They do not value the life as a responsibly power should be. And thats very dangerous for the rest of the world's. Never put economic over the life of humans.. i hope china learned his lesson and avoiding such failures in future... a good step would be if china pay for the economy disaster for under developed country.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Apr 29, 2020 09:21am
Why single out USA pointing finger on China for responsibility for the catastrophe. Germany and Australia did the same thing. Germany is asking China to compensate $ 150 billions
Recommend 0
Stanley Fernandes
Apr 29, 2020 09:24am
Come on China Please open up for you have put the entire world in risk. Be truthful and accountable
Recommend 0
Toni
Apr 29, 2020 09:31am
One can tell when the unhappy Indians come here to criticize China and Pakistan; what fakes are they, that they can't pick on Modi/BJP/RSS mistakes or he will put them in jail under the National Interest Laws.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Apr 29, 2020 09:46am
@AGAKHAN, That money to China was given by incompetent Obama not Trump.
Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Apr 29, 2020 10:54am
Just stop eating bats and the world will stop talking.
Recommend 0
ABCD
Apr 29, 2020 11:08am
Nothing will happen. Money speaks.
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Apr 29, 2020 11:19am
Never buying anything Made In China ever again.
Recommend 0

