Today's Paper | April 29, 2020

Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi tests positive for Covid-19, goes into isolation

Nadir GuramaniApril 28, 2020

Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi says he experienced high temperature and body pain. — Photo courtesy: Afridi's Facebook page
Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi says he experienced high temperature and body pain. — Photo courtesy: Afridi's Facebook page

Independent Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it emerged on Tuesday.

He is the latest politician to have contracted the virus that has so far infected nearly 14,000 people across Pakistan.

Afridi, who hails from erstwhile Fata, said that he had gone to Peshawar last week, where he had distributed ration bags in different areas of the city. He started experiencing high temperature and body pain a few days back and had gotten himself tested "as a precautionary measure". The senator received his results today.

He is currently in isolation at his home in Lahore and has said that he is feeling better, though the symptoms persist. Afridi urged his contacts to get tested as well.

Senate Deputy Chairperson Saleem Mandviwala contacted Afridi to inquire after his health. PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also sent best wishes to Afridi and expressed hope that he will make a complete recovery.

"Just spoke to him (Afridi) and he sounded positive. He is young, normally very active and can fight this off Inshallah," she said in a tweet.

Afridi is not the first politician from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who has been infected; last month, Mardan MPA Abdus Salam Afridi was also diagnosed with Covid-19.

Yesterday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail announced that he had been diagnosed with the virus. Prime Minister Imran Khan, via Twitter, wished him a "speedy recovery" today.

Last month, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had also tested positive for the virus, prompting the provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other members of his cabinet to take the test as well. Ghani made a full recovery a week later and resumed work.

Earlier this month, KP Director of Public Health Dr Ikramullah Khan had also tested positive for the virus. Last week, KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said that Kamran Khan Bangash, special assistant to the provincial chief minister, had also been infected and wished him a quick recovery.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (6)

Chris Dann
Apr 28, 2020 01:29pm
He is NOT more important than many nameless people of Pakistan suffering with COVI-19 and struggling with it within their limited financial means and sources.
Recommend 0
KAKA SOM
Apr 28, 2020 01:32pm
He is from poor family and gentlemen. Hope speedy recovery.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 28, 2020 03:08pm
What other options has he got at this crucial juncture in time and history but to stay in isolation for at least 14 consecutive days, practice social distancing and wash his hands on a consistent and persistent basis with soap and water for a minimum period of 20 seconds?
Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 28, 2020 03:42pm
Senator should not worry he will look after on Gov expenses as his seat is very important for Gov future. Get well soon.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Apr 28, 2020 04:54pm
I wish him well. Please take lockdown and social distancing very seriously. NO miracle will help you. Please take a hard look at your family before socializing and going to places of worship. Have a safe and blessed Ramadan
Recommend 0
Laila
Apr 28, 2020 06:12pm
I think he should meet with the clerics. Visit "mufti" Muneeb Rehman personally. I am sure this will be productive. After such a meeting he should go home, isolate himself for the next 14 days. Treat this like the flue. Unless he has some preexisting health condition in which case he may need medical attention.
Recommend 0

