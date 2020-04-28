DAWN.COM

Trump was warned about virus repeatedly in Jan and Feb: Washington Post report

AFPApril 28, 2020

US President Donald Trump does not read the Daily Briefings. — Reuters/File
United States President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned about the dangers of the novel coronavirus in intelligence briefings in January and February, The Washington Post reported late Monday.

The warnings — more than a dozen included in classified briefings known as the President's Daily Brief — came during a time the president was mostly downplaying the threat of a Covid-19 pandemic.

The Post, citing unnamed current and former US officials, said the warnings were contained in the daily classified summary of the most important global issues and security threats.

For weeks, the Daily Briefs traced the spread of the virus, said that China was suppressing information about the virus's lethality and ease of transmission, and mentioned the frightful political and economic consequences, the Post said.

The president, who officials told the Post often does not read the briefings and bristles at having to listen to oral summaries, failed to mobilise for a major pandemic.

Trump did restrict travel between the US and China in late January, but he spent most of the following month downplaying the threat.

He did not declare a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic until March 13, as the stock market plummeted and virus cases were on the rise in New York.

As of late Monday, the US recorded an overall coronavirus death toll of 56,144, with 988,197 confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Comments (12)

Rookie
Apr 28, 2020 11:17am
January 9 – The WHO praises China for identifying the new virus ‘in a short space of time’ and repeats its assessment that the virus ‘does not transmit readily between people’. It also advises against travel or trade restrictions on China.
Recommend 0
Kapil
Apr 28, 2020 11:18am
Eight Wuhan medical workers who sounded the alarm on the virus at the end of December were accused of spreading fake news and reprimanded by police.
Recommend 0
Sara
Apr 28, 2020 11:24am
He is not fit to be our President. He can never match up to past presidents like mr. Bush, Mr. Cliton and Mr. Obama.
Recommend 0
Sara
Apr 28, 2020 11:24am
And not forgetting Mr. Regan.
Recommend 0
KT
Apr 28, 2020 11:42am
If that is true Republicans should not allow Trump to contest November elections.
Recommend 0
Xoobi
Apr 28, 2020 11:56am
And now this genius is seeking for damages from China over virus
Recommend 0
Dlip
Apr 28, 2020 11:59am
China is the only source of lot of miseries world is facing.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 28, 2020 01:08pm
Many in USA would be thinking of suing their government. Trump has hurt the Americans beyond recovery.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 28, 2020 01:10pm
No wonder the incompetent man keeps diverting responsibility for mayhem on USA to China. But USA's own media has exposed Trump's blunder.
Recommend 0
Yash
Apr 28, 2020 01:30pm
@Sara, You spelled Clinton wrong.
Recommend 0
Dilli Man
Apr 28, 2020 01:39pm
Too late for now.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 28, 2020 02:03pm
Unfortunately, he doesn't care about any reports submitted to him by experts, scholars and top priactitioners as he openly claims to be an "all knowing" person of the world.
Recommend 0

