700 died in Iran after taking poison as cure for virus: official

APUpdated April 28, 2020

A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran on March 3, 2020. — AP/File
TEHRAN: The false belief that toxic methanol cures the coronavirus has seen over 700 people killed in Iran, an official said on Monday.

That represents a higher death toll than so far released by the Iranian Health Ministry.

An adviser to the ministry, Hossein Hassanian, said that the difference in death tallies is because some alcohol poisoning victims died outside of hospital.

Some 200 people died outside of hospitals, Hassanian told this news agency.

Alcohol poisoning has skyrocketed by ten times over in Iran in the past year, according to a government report released earlier in April, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The national coroner’s authority said that alcohol poisoning killed 728 Iranians between Feb 20 and April 7. Last year there were only 66 deaths from alcohol poisoning, according to the report.

Separately, the Iranian health ministry spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour said that 525 people have died from swallowing toxic methanol alcohol since Feb 20, state TV reported on Monday.

Jahanpour said that a total of 5,011 people had been poisoned from methanol alcohol.

He added that some 90 people have lost their eye sight or are suffering eye damage from the alcohol poisoning.

Hassanian also said the final tally of people who lost their eye sight could be much higher.

Iran is facing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East with 5,806 deaths and more than 91,000 confirmed case.

Methanol cannot be smelled or tasted in drinks. It causes delayed organ and brain damage. Symptoms include chest pain, nausea, hyperventilation, blindness and even coma.

In Iran, the government mandates that manufacturers of toxic methanol add an artificial color to their products so the public can tell it apart from ethanol, the kind of alcohol that can be used in cleaning wounds. Ethanol is found in alcoholic beverages, though its production is illegal in Iran.

Some bootleggers in Iran use methanol, adding a splash of bleach to mask the added color before selling it as drinkable. Methanol also can contaminate traditionally fermented alcohol.

The consumption of alcohol is generally prohibited in Iran. However, minority Christians, Jews and Zoroastrians can drink alcoholic beverages in private.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, Iran’s government announced it would issue permission for new alcohol factories quickly.

Iran has currently some 40 alcohol factory that have been allocated for pharmaceutical and sanitising items.

Already before the outbreak, the Iranian economy was struggling under severe US sanctions blocking the sale of its crude oil abroad.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2020

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 28, 2020 09:01am
Shocking... R I P Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Gretekan
Apr 28, 2020 09:18am
From being the centre of learning and education in the past era to this ignorant mess. How the mighty have fallen.
Recommend 0
Dr M A Hussain
Apr 28, 2020 09:24am
No one takes Donald Trump as seriously as Iranians.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 28, 2020 09:25am
Good thinking. Honestly I thought Iranians were smarter than that.
Recommend 0
T-man
Apr 28, 2020 09:42am
Most of the alcohol in Iran comes from India.
Recommend 0
Aamir Indian
Apr 28, 2020 09:50am
IK must visit Brother Iran
Recommend 0
Azmal
Apr 28, 2020 09:56am
After joining with India. They stopped thinking.
Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Apr 28, 2020 09:57am
The same country that sent satellite to space?
Recommend 0
Aum
Apr 28, 2020 10:08am
I hope the 70s of Iran comes to life soon. Iranians should end the madness of ignorance and politico-religious control that has not even educated them.
Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 28, 2020 10:13am
@Ashutosh , ya similar non-sense can be seen in other so called space powers like India! Common people are equally illiterate anywhere despite being formally educated.
Recommend 0
Manas Gupta
Apr 28, 2020 10:26am
@Gretekan, center of education was Undivided India go and visit Taxshila and Nalanda only two universities!
Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 28, 2020 10:28am
T-Man, Alcohol banned in Iran. On top of that, India imports high spirit alcohol. How India export alcohol to banned country?
Recommend 0
moonshine
Apr 28, 2020 10:29am
Good on you Iran !
Recommend 0
Talha
Apr 28, 2020 10:56am
@Azmal, No they stopped thinking first and then joined India.
Recommend 0
Hitesh
Apr 28, 2020 11:25am
@T-man, India does not export alcohol for consumption. Get some knowledge.
Recommend 0
Hitesh
Apr 28, 2020 11:26am
Probably tired of the govt, who doesn't care their citizens.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 28, 2020 12:04pm
Iran is as careless as USA is.
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 28, 2020 12:05pm
@Gretekan, they managed this devolution. They asked for it. Like India they are just on expansion mission . This is a natural outcome then
Recommend 0
SadFaces
Apr 28, 2020 12:07pm
Seems like they are getting rid of the people who stood against them six months ago.
Recommend 0
Anuj
Apr 28, 2020 12:28pm
@Azmal, don't forget who they share their border with.
Recommend 0
Gaur
Apr 28, 2020 12:29pm
@T-man, most of your patients come to India begging for medical visas !
Recommend 0
Leo
Apr 28, 2020 12:29pm
@T-man, source ?
Recommend 0
Ravinder
Apr 28, 2020 12:40pm
@T-man, so you mean Iranians died not because of consuming alcohol but by consuming Indian alcohol. Amazing, so alcohol has a nationality and borders
Recommend 0
Shabber Abbas
Apr 28, 2020 12:45pm
is it a true???
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Apr 28, 2020 12:46pm
Iran has a secular segment of population that thinks of alcohol as a cure for many ailments.
Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Apr 28, 2020 01:04pm
Prohibition not a solution to stop liquor menace And liquor hurts less than Drugs
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 28, 2020 02:07pm
@T-man, which alcohol? Can you elaborate please?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 28, 2020 03:13pm
What a great, gruesome, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 28, 2020 03:24pm
What has the world come to !
Recommend 0

