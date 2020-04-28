Wear masks or sweep streets, Madagascar govt orders

A police officer looks on as a man wearing yellow vest sweeps the street after being stopped by police officers for not wearing his face mask correctly in downtown Antananarivo on Monday.—AFP

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar police forced citizens caught outside without a coronavirus face mask to sweep pavements on Monday, law enforcement officials said.

President Andry Rajoelina has made it compulsory to wear face coverings outdoors in the capital Antananarivo, as well as in the cities of Fianarantsoa and Toamasina, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new rule, which came into force on Monday, was announced on April 20 alongside the gradual lifting of lockdown measures in the three main cities. Authorities warned that citizens leaving the house without face masks would face community service.

“Seventy per cent of people on the street respected the rule... because they are scared of having to sweep pavements,” the head of anti-coronavirus operations, general Elak Olivier Andriakaja, said on state television.

“Measures were taken before the sanctions fell into place to raise awareness and distribute mouth covers,” Andriakaja added.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2020