DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 28, 2020

Covid-19 intensity still low in Pakistan: PM Imran

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated April 28, 2020

Email

Says govt monitoring situation, will soon announce next strategy regarding lockdown. — DawnNews/File
Says govt monitoring situation, will soon announce next strategy regarding lockdown. — DawnNews/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the intensity of the coronavirus in Pakistan was not as severe as it was in other parts of the world.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on impact of Covid-19 on the country’s social fabric and economy.

According to an official statement, the meeting was informed that the number of patients and deaths due to coronavirus is less than that in other countries of the world.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that the prime minister was quite satisfied that the intensity of Covid-19 was still low in Pakistan as compared to other countries, especially the United States and Europe. Mr Khan, however, urged people to maintain social distancing as it was the best way to control the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The prime minister said the government was monitoring the situation closely and would soon announce its next strategy regarding the lockdown keeping in view the need of the people of all segments of society and the holy month of Ramazan.

He said the government was devising a strategy to provide relief to the poor and common man by keeping a balance in enforcement of preventive measures and revival of low-risk economic activities.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam and Umar Ayub Khan, special assistants to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza and on national security Moeed Yousuf and National Disaster Management Authority (MDMA) chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal.

Dr Zafar briefed the meeting on the number of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients in the country. He said the rate of virus-infected patients and deaths was far lower than that in other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, PM’s side Shahzab Gill said in a tweet that more than 1.8 million Covid-19 testing kits were available in the country.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar informed the prime minister about reopening of the construction industry in the first phase and steel and other industries in the second one. He said more than six million people would get benefit under a relief package of about Rs75 billion announced by the prime minister for labourers and daily wage earners. The government would pay three months’ electricity bills of small businesses, he added.

The NDMA chairman briefed the meeting on the availability of testing kits and other medical equipment, including ventilators and N-95 masks.

CJCSC visits NCOC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC was received by Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Commander of the Army Air Defence Command and National Coordinator for the NCOC.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also accompanied the CJCSC during the visit.

Gen Raza was briefed on containment efforts and enforcement measures against Covid-19, projections about likely spread of the disease in the country and support being extended to the civil administration against the pandemic.

The CJCSC lauded NCOC’s efforts for synergising the national effort and data driven input to all stakeholders for timely and informed decision making in a short span of time.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (31)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anzar Siddhique
Apr 28, 2020 08:00am
You keep telling yourself this and that heat will kill the virus while it'll be us common people who will have to bear the brunt of your incompetent policies.
Recommend 0
Bavaria
Apr 28, 2020 08:02am
Like your IQ.
Recommend 0
NewEra
Apr 28, 2020 08:08am
Khan saab,intensity is not low,officials reporting less numbers to you.
Recommend 0
Thinking
Apr 28, 2020 08:09am
Doctors press panic button and ik is saying intensity is low. Sure some people don't understand what science and education are for
Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 28, 2020 08:13am
IK is still in denial...
Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 28, 2020 08:25am
If you are confused better to watch Modi and follow Indian exit strategy.
Recommend 0
Nazir Gilani
Apr 28, 2020 08:27am
Covid-19 intensity still low in Pakistan: PM Imran. - Give it time.
Recommend 0
Indopak
Apr 28, 2020 08:27am
Soon you will realise what you were talking Khan Sahab ...
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
Apr 28, 2020 08:30am
Due to fake Chinese test kits.
Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 28, 2020 08:31am
Better to cover all the women in PPE to stop the virus completely.
Recommend 0
rising star
Apr 28, 2020 08:37am
What a genius ! He truly deserved Nobel prize.
Recommend 0
Pure ind
Apr 28, 2020 08:54am
The best to solve a problem is to actually believe & bluff that there isn't any problem.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Apr 28, 2020 08:58am
I agree. IK has managed it well
Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 28, 2020 09:01am
Time to relax and enjoy your extraordinary achievement.
Recommend 0
Raheel sharif
Apr 28, 2020 09:01am
Ok, then what is the exit strategy? Waiting for divine intervention or a new anti covid 19 vaccine? Other countries are carefully opening up here we are trying to ramp up testing, we are we way behind with no coherent strategy or plan. This will have serious repercussions for the country due to the confused approach adopted initially.
Recommend 0
Truthseeker
Apr 28, 2020 09:21am
Keep telling lies
Recommend 0
Piyush
Apr 28, 2020 09:25am
So you want to wait till situation become dangerous?
Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 28, 2020 09:43am
Yes. Keep taking credit of hard work done by provincial governments.
Recommend 0
Desi jat
Apr 28, 2020 09:45am
Poor Pakistani, if he gets out Corona will kill and if he stays inside the poverty will.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Apr 28, 2020 09:49am
Let's wait for intensity to increase then he will take action.
Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 28, 2020 09:57am
Ignorance is Bliss. Some one should tell the PM that the scorecard is not correct. Covid-19 scorer needs to be replaced immediately.
Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 28, 2020 10:00am
Sad that head has been buried in sand. And there is no will or government writ to enforce lockdown. Business as usual.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Apr 28, 2020 10:11am
Sweet dreams!!!
Recommend 0
Aum
Apr 28, 2020 10:12am
This is an epitome of "Living in a Fool's paradise"
Recommend 0
Rahim
Apr 28, 2020 10:18am
Sometimes couldn’t help wonder the quality of England’s educational system. Blame it on Brits.
Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 28, 2020 10:53am
Then why you are asking funds to international community???
Recommend 0
4dipak.
Apr 28, 2020 10:55am
Should we congratulate?
Recommend 0
Chris Dann
Apr 28, 2020 11:38am
@Anzar Siddhique, but the same theory is officially presented by Trump too.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 28, 2020 12:08pm
@Anzar Siddhique, He wasn't talking about India!
Recommend 0
Rashmi
Apr 28, 2020 12:09pm
He lives in his own world of make believe.
Recommend 0
moonshine
Apr 28, 2020 12:11pm
IK is like an ostrich that buries its head inside sand thinking all is fine.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The easy target

The easy target

Earlier, religiosity was rarely accompanied by a constant effort to ensure its correct interpretation.

Editorial

April 28, 2020

Weak virus strategy

PAKISTAN’S coronavirus figures are becoming more worrying with each passing day. The graph depicting confirmed...
Updated April 28, 2020

Sugar audit

It is advisable for the commission to use the services of experts who are trained for carrying out such studies.
April 28, 2020

Saudi human rights

TWO recent changes to the Saudi legal system point to the fact that the ultra-conservative desert kingdom is slowly...
April 27, 2020

India’s Muslims

FOR Muslims in India, the situation appears to be deteriorating by the day. Indeed, things were never going to be...
April 27, 2020

‘Track and trace’

THERE seems no doubt that state authorities see the threat posed by the spreading Covid-19 contagion as serious in...
April 27, 2020

Empty stomachs

AS if the present state of affairs around the world were not already near-apocalyptic, the World Food Programme has...